The task at hand is pretty simple for the Handley football team — beat Liberty on Friday and James Wood on Nov. 5 and the Judges make the Region 4C playoffs.
Lose and there’s no hope of the season extending beyond Nov. 5.
“It’s right there for us,” said Handley coach Dan Jones. “If we don’t win, we aren’t in. It’s pretty simple. Our playoffs actually start this week.”
The Judges (5-3, 1-3) actually got some help last week when rival Millbrook thumped Liberty 49-14. Handley fell 25-14 to unbeaten Kettle Run last Saturday, but remained alive if it can get two wins because of the tiebreaker scenarios.
“I think the kids understand where it is,” Jones said. “I think the seniors understand what we need to do.”
First up is a clash at Bealeton, where the Eagles have knocked off both Sherando (35-29) and James Wood (49-20). Those two wins had Liberty (3-5, 2-2) looking at a possible high seed in the playoffs until Millbrook punished them last week. Now, the Eagles must beat the Judges to clinch a spot.
“They’re a quality team,” Jones said of the Eagles. “Their record might not indicate it, but they have played some great games. And, they have played some games they wish they can forget, like we do. They are going give us everything they have.”
Liberty’s success is tied around an explosive offense led by quarterback Austin Mawyer. The sophomore has completed 153 of 253 passes for 1,953 yards and 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Mawyer is dangerous outside of the pocket, too, with 496 yards rushing and 5 TDs on 98 carries.
“They’re very dangerous because he can sling it and he can run,” Jones said of Mawyer. “They’re aggressive and they’re well-coached.”
Jones said the Judges defensive line must get some pressure on Mawyer.
“You can’t let him sit back there,” Jones said. “He will pick you apart. They do so many great combinations with their routes that secondaries can’t cover them. If you give him all day, they’re going to find open windows and hurt you. At worst case, they will nickel-and-dime you and take it down the field or they’ll hit you with that big play.”
The Judges, who have just 13 sacks on the season, were able to get some pressure on Kettle Run’s Abram Chumley last week. Reilynd Worrell was in on a pair of sacks against the Cougars and also forced a fumble in the second half as Handley held Kettle Run nearly 20 points its season average.
Offensively, the Judges opened last week’s game with a 74-yard touchdown drive against Kettle Run, but couldn’t sustain their drives as Kettle Run built its lead to 25-7.
The Judges have weapons, but they’ve seen drives cut short by turnovers and penalties.
Since a move to the fullback spot two games ago, Emerson Fusco has averaged 108 yards per game. Davion Butler threw his 10th TD pass last week to tight end Breylon Miller, who has touchdowns on four of his seven catches.
“We need the same thing that we had on the first drive,” Jones said of his offense. “Control the ball, actually drive the ball down the field, take time off the clock and shorten the game. If we do that we’ll have an opportunity at the end.”
And with so much on the line, Jones said his team must do a couple of things to keep its season alive.
“Defensively we have to put pressure on the quarterback and cover for the time that we need, which is three seconds to get pressure,” he said. “Offensively, we’ve got to have continuous drives. We can’t expect the big play. We have to control the ball and keep [Mawyer] off the field.
“… They’re capable of beating anybody and playing a tremendous game and making you look bad.”
