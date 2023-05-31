WINCHESTER — On the field, the Handley boys' soccer team lost just twice in the regular season.
The Judges, who had to forfeit five games because of an ineligible player, dominated Class 4 Northwestern District play and won the district tournament last week.
As luck would have it, their reward was to face Loudoun County, the only team that had beaten them (twice), in the Region 4C semifinals on Tuesday at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium.
Things couldn't have started any better for the Judges, who scored less than two minutes into the game, but they were unable to find the back of the net again and couldn't make the lead hold up in losing a 2-1 heartbreaker to the Captains.
With the win, Loudoun County (17-2-1) moves on to the regional championship game against Tuscarora, a 6-1 over Fauquier. The loss ends Handley's season at 11-8-1.
"This group, I mean, If you had told me two years ago that we'd be in the region semis I would have laughed at you," Handley coach Cosmo Balio said. "This group has been through a lot. They went through a freshman year of not winning a game, getting embarrassed on the field. They took some lumps throughout the year with having to forfeit some games, but they proved themselves. Most teams would have crumbled.
"Today just wasn't our day. They capitalized on two mistakes of ours. They are a good club, they put it on us during the season. Today I couldn't be more proud of the effort that they put forth. Our senior class played their butts off all season long and brought us back to where Handley soccer should be. We took Loudoun's best shot. They're a class act."
In the two regular season matchups, Loudoun County outscored Handley 9-2 (4-0, 5-2).
While a large portion of the crowd was still in line trying to get in, the Judges showed the Captains it would be a much different game.
Mere moments after the opening kick, Handley senior Jonathan Romero found himself with the ball in front of the Captains' goal. A couple of quick jab steps and he was able to get past the last two defenders and fire a shot into the far corner of the net just 1:07 into the contest. Jackson Justice had the assist.
"Romero right off the bat I think shocked everybody with the effort moving forward," Balio said.
"I just saw it coming up towards me and I tried to make a positive touch which worked out," Romero said. "I saw the defender, how he was positioned. I had to drop my shoulder and get him to go to his right so I could just go out wide and tap it around the keeper."
For the first 10 minutes of the contest, Handley kept the Captains on their heels with a steady offensive flow and a solid defense.
With just under 29 minutes left in the half, Loudoun County had a free kick from just to the left of the Judges goal.
The Captains executed a designed play to perfection when the free kick was a pass to senior Wyatt Simmons just in front of the goal and he was able to tap it in to tie the score.
Throughout the remainder of the first half both teams had opportunities, but no serious scoring chances and the game went to halftime tied at 1-1.
With just 2:39 gone in the second half, Loudoun County's Bryan Mora Valle took a nice lead pass, was able to get beyond the final Handley defender and score past the outstretched arms of the Handley keeper Owen Turnbull (eight saves) for what would prove to be the winning goal.
A little more than five minutes later, the Judges nearly tied the game off of a corner kick. The boot was placed perfectly just in front of the Loudoun County goal and Handley had a couple different shots. But neither connected and the last one hit the crossbar and bounced away before the Captains were able to gain control and clear the zone.
Simmons nearly gave the Captains a 3-1 advantage with his second goal of the contest after he got loose behind the Judges defense but his shot missed the net and went wide right.
Loudoun County spent a good part of the second half trying to milk the clock and preserve the lead, but the Judges did have some opportunities.
Handley's last chance came in the last two minutes of the game off of another corner. Again the ball was placed beautifully in front of the net but a header was sent high over the net.
Balio believes his team can make it back to the regionals next spring.
"I feel like we're still the team to beat in the district," Bailo said. "We had a long talk after the forfeits and got refocused and our goals were still there getting into the region. We wanted to try to prove to everybody it could be done, and I think they did.
"The leadership of our captains, they took it upon themselves to kind of put the team on their back at times. We"ll be back and you can quote me big there."
