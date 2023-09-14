“What we’ve got here is failure to communicate.”
From the classic “Cool Hand Luke,” that line is recognized as one of the most quoted in movie history.
And there’s a reason why it resonates nearly 55 years after the movie’s release. Lack of communication can cause problems in all fields of endeavor, including athletics.
Handley football coach Jake Smith hopes his team has been able to repair some of those lines as it plays host to Brentsville in its annual Hunter Maddex Hall of Fame game on Saturday.
The Judges (1-2) enter the contest coming off a 50-25 loss to Kettle Run, a contest in which Smith thought his team had some communications issues, especially on defense as the Cougars quickly took a 28-0 lead. Kettle Run racked up more than 530 yards of total offense.
“We’ve made some changes on the defensive side of the ball this week,” Smith said after Tuesday’s practice. “The things we are really emphasizing are over-communication, alignment and assignment. Kettle Run came out with tempo and we didn’t necessarily get lined up correctly all of the time which really hurt us in the run game. Conversely, it hurt us in the pass game, too. We left some open windows there and it was our fault because we didn’t line up correctly and do what we were supposed to do.”
Smith said the changes come on a couple of fronts.
“It’s a little bit of scheme and a little bit of personnel,” he said. “It’s a little bit of a mixture between the two things and just ways in which we communicate and speak. I think those things are going to help us out and we seem so far to be on the same page and much cleaner earlier in the week.”
The Judges’ defense will certainly face a challenge from Brentsville, which had been averaging 34.5 points per game until the Tigers suffered a 21-14 overtime loss on Monday in a contest that was continued from Friday’s postponement.
Brentsville, the Region 3B champion last season, features a dual threat quarterback in Caleb Alexander, who ran and threw for a score against the Pioneers. Running back Nico Orlando has rushed for six touchdowns this season and Alexander had several dangerous targets, including Tyler Hayes, Tyler Owens, Langston White and Wyatt Vonderhaar.
“They have a lot of good athletes on the field,” Smith said. “[Orlando], he’s a good running back. He plays hard and gets downhill real fast. The quarterback is a good athlete. He has a really strong arm. I watched him throw a ball against Millbrook that was probably 55 yards. They have some dangerous weapons offensively.”
The Judges will counter with some pretty dangerous weapons as well. In the first two weeks of the season, Handley did most of its damage on the ground, especially with Manno Lusca scoring six touchdowns.
But trailing early and with Kettle Run jamming the box, the Judges proved they could move the ball through the air, too. Quarterback Christian Metzger threw for 345 yards and three touchdowns, including a 99-yarder to Hassan Akanbi and a 66-yard strike to Breylon Miller.
“Our ground game has been strong this year and our ground game was OK on Saturday, pushing 100 yards,” Smith said. “Christian, he really did a good job on Saturday. He faced a lot of pressure and our receivers did a good job getting open against man coverage and making plays down the field. Certainly, it gives us a boost of confidence as far as the passing game is concerned.”
The Judges will face a tough defense, led by White, Orlando and James Vaughn.
“Defensively, the line plays fast, but the inside backers are the strength of that defense,” Smith said. “[Orlando] is one of them and [White]. They get downhill quick and get after you.”
The Judges have scored on multiple long plays, but Smith would be adverse to seeing some long drives chewing up the clock.
“Driving the ball and maintaining some time of possession would be helpful for us,” he said. “We have to get off the field on defense. We have a good game plan this week.”
Smith said to execute that plan the Judges are going to have to impose their will upon the Tigers, who have already knocked off Sherando and James Wood this season.
“We have to match the physicality and we have to play our football,” Smith said. “We can’t allow the other team to dictate the things in which we do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.