BEALETON — Handley’s Aaron Lee called Friday’s football clash at Liberty, “a real roller coaster.”
And given the many ups and downs for the Judges, you certainly could see why.
Handley led twice in the first half by a touchdown, trailed twice in the first half by a touchdown, fell behind by 11 points just 13 seconds into the third quarter, built an 11-point second-half lead and fended off the Eagles over the final minutes to win a 46-43 Class 4 Northwestern District thriller.
Emerson Fusco rushed for 173 yards and three TDs on 31 carries, while Davion Butler passed for 217 yards and three scores as the Judges (6-3, 2-3) outlasted Liberty to keep their regional playoff hopes alive with the triumph. Handley can clinch the district's fourth and final playoff spot with a win over James Wood on Nov. 5.
“He nailed it, it was a roller coaster,” Handley coach Dan Jones said of Lee’s description of the triumph as the Judges weathered five touchdown passes from the Eagles’ Austin Mawyer to snap a three-game skid. “… You’ve got to be in a track meet with them because it’s hard to stop them.”
Handley appeared to have some momentum going into halftime as Josiah Johnson picked off Mawyer and Bryce Pollak booted a 33-yard field goal to cut the Liberty lead to 28-24.
The Judges were to receive the kickoff to start the third quarter, but Lee wasn’t able to field the kick and Liberty recovered. Two plays and 13 seconds later, Mawyer fired a 24-yard scoring strike to Joey Triplett to put the Eagles ahead 35-24.
But from there, the Judges ripped off 22 unanswered points with Lee giving the Judges the lead for good on a touchdown pass from Butler.
“I was feeling down after the first play of the second half,” said Lee, who scored his first touchdown of the season. “But, our team came back and we rallied together. We didn’t do that the last three games.”
Butler got the rally started with a couple of big pass plays in a 62-yard drive. He found Christian Metzger for a 35-yarder to the Liberty 1. And after losses and a penalty pushed the ball back to the 15, he lofted a jump ball to 6-foot-4 tight end Breylon Miller, who skied to make the grab. Fusco ran in the conversion to cut the deficit to 35-32 with 7:38 left in the third quarter.
Fusco’s sliding interception at the Handley 13 halted a Liberty drive and the Judges embarked on an 87-yard march to go ahead for good. Appropriately, it was Lee who gave Handley the lead after Fusco raced 19 yards on a fake punt on fourth-and-14 from the Liberty 44.
On the next play, Butler floated a perfect pass over the Liberty defensive back to a crossing Lee, who waltzed into the end zone. Pollak’s extra point made it 39-35 with 10:32 left in the game.
“The first time we ran it, it worked so Davion told me he was going to throw it to me again,” Lee said. “I saw I was wide open and he threw it to me.”
Nearly a minute later, the Judges extended the margin. A bad snap led Liberty punter Gabe Dombroff to try to rush for a first down, but Johnson tackled him at the Eagles’ 16. Two plays later, Fusco rolled untouched around the left side as the Judges led 46-35 with 9:38 to go.
After an exchange of possessions, Liberty got the ball with 6:44 to go and quickly marched 74 yards. Mawyer completed an eight-yard TD pass and a conversion pass to Triplett to cut the Handley lead to 46-43 with 4:21 left.
Manno Lusca fielded an onside kick and the Judges took over at their 33 with 4:20 to go. The Judges then turned to Fusco. Lining up behind Butler, who was flanked by two fullbacks, Fusco ran seven consecutive times, gaining a total of 54 yards and securing four first downs as Liberty exhausted its timeouts and the clock ran out.
“I wanted it a lot,” Fusco said when asked how much he wanted the ball on the last drive. “Honestly, I just wanted to make sure I held onto the ball and got my yardage.”
“I was impressed by my O-line at the end there,” Jones said. “We haven’t shown that all year where we needed a first down and they gave it to us. The O-line just blocked everybody, Emerson ran really hard and our two fullbacks blocked.
“That’s what a great football team can do when they need to — just power people for first downs to run out four minutes at the end of the game,” Jones added. “That’s what we did. I’d love to do that every quarter.”
Handley opened the contest in a power running package with Fusco taking direct snaps. Lusca had a 31-yard carry on the first play as Handley went 67 yards with Fusco scoring from the 1.
The 7-0 lead didn’t last long as Mawyer hit a wide open Jayden Ulloa for a 28-yard score. Butler’s 16-yard TD pass to Hassan Akanbi put Handley back ahead 14-7, but Mawyer threw a one-yard TD to Tyler Caporaletti and a 28-yarder to tailback Noah Hall to give Liberty a 21-14 lead.
Fusco’s nine-yard run tied the score, but Hall (19 carries, 140 yards) bolted 13 yards to make it 28-21.
Butler, who came on and off the field a lot based on what formation the Judges were running, finished 12 of 21 with no interceptions.
“Davion kind of pulled us out because I put him in bad situations,” Jones said. “I’d throw him back in on third-and-long and say, ‘Here, I need you to make a great play’ and he did.”
Mawyer finished 19 of 32 for 219 yards and also rushed 14 times for 106 yards. Still, the Judges (playing most of the game without second-leading tackler Reilynd Worrell who was injured in the first quarter) had better success in the second half forcing two Liberty turnovers.
“I let our defensive coordinator (Scott Nole) get back to what we normally do,” Jones said of the second-half success. “I talked him into a scheme that wasn’t very good. Maybe I should stay away from defense and stay on offense.”
While the roller coaster ride may not have always been fun Friday, the Judges know a postseason berth is a win away.
“I’m super excited,” said Fusco. “After the game, me and Julius (Darling) were talking about how we wanted to keep our senior season continuing. We’ve got to play harder than we did here against James Wood next week.”
