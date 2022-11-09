The Handley football team is playing with house money on Saturday.
The Judges very well could have been sitting at home, instead of being involved in the postseason.
But trailing James Wood 30-20 with less than four minutes to go, Handley rallied to a miraculous 37-30 overtime win that clinched the final playoff berth in the Class 4 Northwestern District.
Now the Judges (7-3) must try to pull off another miracle, knocking off unbeaten Loudoun County (10-0), the top seed from the Dulles District in the Region 4C quarterfinals in a 1 p.m. game on Saturday in Leesburg.
“I just know this, there’s no reason for us to be tight,” Handley coach Dan Jones said of the matchup against the Captains, who defeated the Judges 21-6 last year in the quarterfinals. “Nobody believes we can win and honestly our district hasn’t shown well against their district in the last couple of years. Hopefully our kids will come out, be loose and understand there’s no pressure on them.
“Loudoun County really has all of the pressure because they are 10-0 and we barely sneaked into the playoffs. We’ve just got to do whatever we can to do our best and hope for the final clock to have more points on our side of the board than them.”
Jones knows doing that won’t be easy. The Captains have outscored their foes 322-82 this season. Among common opponents, Loudoun County whipped the same Millbrook team (34-14) that blanked the Judges 25-0.
“What they are in a positive way is a machine,” Jones said of the Captains, who he saw in person last Friday. “They execute everything well. They’re sound offensively and defensively. They rarely make any mistakes. They do all of the simple things you’re supposed to do.
“They just continue to be almost perfect. They don’t overwhelm you with anything that’s crazy. They are just so in tune with each other that 11 guys are working together.”
Loudoun County certainly has been devastating on defense this season. The Captains have allowed only one opponent to score more than twice and are coming off of back-to-back 28-0 shutouts against Broad Run and Heritage.
“Their defense really is a bend a little, but don’t break and they don’t bend very much,” Jones said. “Their defense forces you to make mistakes. … They force you to drive 10 or 12 plays if you are going to score and it’s very hard to do that. The next thing you know, you’re down 14-0 or 21-0 and then you start doing things that force you to make even more mistakes.”
Loudoun County is big up front and has a hammer in senior linebacker Jackson Snyder, who was named Dulles District Defensive Player of the Year. Opposing ball carriers are often knocked backwards when the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder flies in to make a tackle.
“He’s a stud,” Jones said, “He was a stud last year and he’s even better than he was last year. I’m sure he controls the defense for them. He just sees the ball and he doesn’t miss tackles.”
Handley’s offense certainly had the ability to put up big numbers. In their final two games, the Judges had a combined 83 points against Liberty and James Wood.
Emerson Fusco lead the rushing attack with 697 yards and 11 TDs. Quarterback Davion Butler has thrown for 1,430 yards and 14 scores with just two interceptions.
Jones says his offense, especially the line, will face a huge test.
“We’ve faced some good defenses this year, but what they do is going to challenge us,” said Jones, who calls the plays. “They’re big and they’re physical and their secondary forces you to make perfect passes. Up front, we’re going to have a hard time creating big seams. We can create seams, but we have to be able to hit those hard with our running backs. Sometimes one yard is going to be a great play.”
The Judges’ defense also has a tough task. Loudoun Country quarterback Zach Hensch is dangerous both running and throwing the ball. Hensch completed 14 of 16 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two scores against Millbrook. Tight end Joey Fitzpatrick is a dangerous target. Standout tailback Jason Murray Jr., has missed a big chunk of the season, but ran for a score in the regular-season finale. Murray ran for 95 yards and a TD in last season’s playoff win over Handley.
“They just execute. They don’t make mistakes,” Jones said. “[Hensch] doesn’t throw a bad ball where it puts them in a bad situation. When the defense takes something away they weren’t expecting, he takes it down and runs it 40 yards. We’re going to have a perfect game.”
Rodd’ney Davenport leads the Judges with 75 tackles and Manno Lusca has 60 tackles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
Jones said the key will be playing keep-away from the Captains.
“We have to drive the ball,” he said. “We have to keep them off the field. We have to keep the ball and shorten the game. “
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.