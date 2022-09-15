While happy with a 28-0 win over Spotswood last week, Handley coach Dan Jones was disappointed that the Judges’ offense wasn’t able to sustain drives in the contest.
Three of Handley’s four touchdowns came on plays of more than 40 yards during drives that lasted four snaps or less. When it came to chewing up the clock, the Judges struggled and they failed to take advantage of two short fields in the second half.
Jones hopes that his unbeaten team can perform better as it travels to Skyline at 7 p.m. tonight.
“There were a lot of positives,” Jones said of his team improving to 3-0 after last week’s win. “You want to take a step forward and I think we took a little step backwards offensively, but we still were able to put 28 points up.”
Aside from the three long scoring plays, the Judges managed just seven first downs in the contest. Coming into the game averaging 250.5 yards rushing, Handley had 114 against Spotswood.
“After watching film I found out why we weren’t doing it,” Jones said of driving the football. “We have to make some corrections. We didn’t do what we did the two previous weeks. Not only did we miss blocks, we actually didn’t get other blocks. Credit Spotswood, they did some things to help that matter with us. They did a nice job. We’ve got to correct those things and if we do we should be able to sustain drives.”
The good news is that Jones has talent to work with in the Judges’ double-slot offense. Five different Judges are averaging more than five yards per carry, including quarterback Davion Butler whose 67-yard scramble was his first rushing TD of the season.
With the Trailblazers focusing on leading rusher Emerson Fusco, Handley was able to get big plays from other people.
“It focuses people to think twice about focusing on one person,” Jones said. “… That’s why I run this offense — it allows you to do that.”
Butler also had a nice game and has completed 19 of 31 passes for 443 yards and five touchdowns without an interception.
Handley has been very protective of the ball, with just three turnovers on the season (two by the starters).
The offensive line, led by Silas Young, Emerson Membreno and Xavier Lee, will get a test against Skyline’s defensive line. Jack Clingerman, Garrett Mohr and Tobias Caison-Mayberry have been difficult to move as the Hawks beat James Wood (21-20) and fell last week to Clarke County (27-16).
“They are a tough defense,” Jones said. “They are tough-nosed, sound, get after it. They are well-coached by Heath [Gilbert] and he does a great job with their defense. There kids are aggressive and tackle well.”
While giving up some yards, the Judges defense continued to shine last week. Handley has now forced 11 turnovers. The first unit has allowed just one touchdown and has not given up a rushing score.
“Our defense did great things,” Jones said of the Spotswood clash. “Even when we bent, we’d make the big play or the big tackle to force them to continue driving and they weren’t able to sustain a drive.”
Jones is wary of the big play ability of Skyline’s Aidan Vaught. The quarterback rushed for a score and took a kickoff back 100 yards for another TD against Clarke County and he ran for 133 yards and the game-winning score against the Colonels.
“It’s a challenge because he’s good,” Jones said of facing Vaught. “A running quarterback is different, but he’s good. He throws nice balls. They dropped some balls where he threw some great passes against Clarke. He’s an athlete that makes things happen. Even when you think you have him contained, he’s 20 yards downfield. He’s a kid that if we don’t execute our defense and gang tackle, he could put a whooping on us.”
Jones said closing out the non-district season with a perfect 4-0 mark rides on a couple of keys.
“We have to stop No. 11 [Vaught],” he said. “Not that there aren’t other kids on that team who can hurt you, but if you stop No. 11 you force other kids to beat you. On offense, we have to continue to improve and block the correct assignments. It’s going to be tough. Even if you block them, those kids are going to be physical. We are going to have to sustain drives because I think their idea is not to give up the big play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.