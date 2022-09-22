WINCHESTER — The Handley football team knows what it is like to be unbeaten at this point in the season.
Excluding the COVID-19 shortened spring season in 2021, the Judges have started 4-0 the last four falls.
But for the second consecutive season, a perfect mark really means little to Handley when it comes to making the playoffs. That will be decided by the Judges’ Class 4 Northwestern District record over the next six games.
Handley opens district action Saturday afternoon with a clash against Fauquier (0-4) in the annual Hall of Fame game at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium.
The Judges enter the contest after rallying to a 28-14 victory over Skyline last week. The Hawks scored twice and led 14-0 before Handley had the ball, but the Judges were able to get even by the half and score the win.
“We’re 4-0. Heck yeah, you can’t ever complain about that,” Handley coach Dan Jones said of his team entering district action. “We took a step backwards game-wise against Skyline, but we’re still headed in the right direction.
“It was an eye-opener for us,” Jones added. “I think our kids have responded and I think they understand what it takes in practice to get ready for a game. I think we took a couple of things for granted and Skyline smacked us right in the mouth. We responded to adversity, but I think it woke us up and showed us we have to prepare a little better each week.”
The Judges are preparing for a team that very well could have two wins, instead of none. The Falcons lost 29-28 in overtime against Warren County last week after falling 20-19 against Culpeper County the previous week.
In overtime against Warren County, Fauquier scored first, but the Wildcats converted and went for a two-point conversion to get the win.
“They are well-coached,” Jones said of the Falcons. “They play hard. They get excited. Their record is not an indication of how good the program really is. The last two games were one-point games they easily could have won.”
Running back Mason Hamilton rushed for three touchdowns last week and has broken off some long runs this season. Aaron Lewis also is capable of big plays from the backfield and quarterback Benjamin Nowland threw for 172 yards and a touchdown last week.
“No. 33 [Hamilton] and No. 29 [Lewis], they’re both dangerous,” Jones said. “They don’t look like they’re going to do much and the next thing you know they are down the field. We have to do the same thing we did with [Skyline’s Aidan Vaught] — we have to gang tackle or actually just tackle. We didn’t do that well on Friday night.”
Jones says his offense has been making big plays, but is still struggling with consistency. “It took us until the second half to kind of find ourselves offensively,” he said of last week’s game. “Even then, we struggled because we blocked the wrong people. In this offense, everybody has a designated responsibility and 11 guys have to do what they’re supposed to do.”
Led by Reilynd Worrell’s 156 yards, the Judges have six players who have rushed for more than 50 yards. Quarterback Davion Butler is completing just 52 percent of his passes, but seven of his 22 completions have gone for scores, including a pair to slot back Emerson Fusco last week.
To gain a sixth straight win over the Falcons, who have given the Judges trouble in recent years, Jones said the formula is simple. “We have to tackle on defense and execute on offense,” he said. “If we’re able to do that, we should be able to control the ball on offense and on defense get back to where we were in the beginning of the year.”
And the Judges know just how important district play is.
“Every game is very important,” Jones said of the district season. “You can’t overlook anybody. You have to play everybody tough and hopefully you can be successful against this week’s opponent which is Fauquier. Hopefully, we can start off on the right note.”
