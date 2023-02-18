WINCHESTER — The first time Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year Emerson Fusco went to the bench with foul trouble on Friday, Handley watched Kettle Run turn a five-point deficit into a five-point halftime lead.
So imagine the collective groan at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium when Fusco picked up his fifth foul and had to go to the bench for good with 4:08 to go and Handley clinging to a one-point lead.
But instead of folding, Handley closed with a vengeance. The Judges outscored the Cougars 11-0 over the final minutes to capture the district tournament title and earn the Northwestern’s No. 1 seed for the Region 4C semifinals.
Handley (16-10) will host Loudoun County, the second seed from the Dulles District, at 7 p.m. with the winner earning a state tournament berth and a shot at the regional title against the winner between Dulles District champion Tuscarora and Sherando.
“These kids wanted it so bad and I’m so happy they got it,” Handley coach Zach Harrell-Zook said. “Maybe some teams prepared for this starting November 7th, but we’ve been preparing for this for nine months. These kids have worked so hard to get to this moment.”
Freshman Jaevon Brisco scored 10 of his 13 points in the final quarter, including seven in the final two minutes as Handley survived without Fusco (18 points) on the floor. The Judges, who had a 20-4 edge in the final period, also got an outstanding defensive effort from Kaplan Ambrose, who cooled off Kettle Run’s Jordan Tapscott over the final two quarters.
Both teams, who beat each other by the same 62-61 score in the regular season, entered Friday’s clash knowing that the winner would advance and that the loser’s season would end.
Handley came out on fire early and led by as many as eight points (15-7) in the first quarter, but with Fusco on the bench for the final 6:36 of the second quarter, Tapscott exploded for 13 second-quarter points and the Judges' 20-15 lead became a 39-34 deficit at halftime.
Handley still trailed 51-47 entering the final quarter, but rallied to take a 56-55 lead before Fusco headed to the bench for good after picking up a charge.
But instead of the fourth-seeded Cougars (11-10) taking control like they did in the first half, it was the Judges who were in charge the rest of the game.
Ambrose (six assists) got the Judges a little breathing room as he drove the baseline and slipped a pass to Breylon Miller, who was fouled while making a layup. Miller missed the foul shot, but Isaiah Lavette grabbed the rebound. Brisco was fouled on the ensuing possession and made a pair of free throws to push the lead to 60-55.
“My teammates behind me told me to shoot it,” Ambrose said. “[The defender] came flying out at me and I found Breylon. He was at the right spot at the right time. Thankfully I didn’t throw it to the other team.”
After the teams exchanged possessions, Kyren Oglesby fired a pass to Brisco, who drilled a 3-pointer from the right corner to make it 63-55 with 1:55 left. From there, the Judges closed by making four of eight free throws and Kettle Run continued to misfire.
“I feel like we played well and we had more energy,” said Brisco of the difference between the first and second half during Fusco’s absence. “We were knocking shots down and locking in on what we had to do. We had some little bumps in the first half. In the second half, we fixed them.”
“It was the intensity,” said Ambrose. “The crowd really got into it. The whole gym could feel it. We were talking on defense. We were all locked in, on the same page and ready to go.”
Harrell-Zook said the key down the stretch was to make sure his youngest players were setting up plays and that his center was crashing to the hoop. “I wanted to specifically in that fourth to put the ball in the hand of Jaevon and Kyren and have Breylon around the rim,” he said. “… I felt like for us to finish that game out we had to keep the ball in their hands. Those two guys play so well together. They are best friends.”
Oglesby had 10 of his 16 points in the second quarter as the Judges needed scoring.
“Both of our freshmen were just amazing,” Ambrose said. “They put in so much work over the summer. Seeing them come alive, especially in the biggest moments of the championship game, it was fun to watch.”
Ambrose’s play in the second half was pretty amazing, given how hot the Cougars and especially Tapscott were in the second quarter. The district’s football Offensive Player of the Year who is headed to Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on, was nearly unstoppable. Tapscott connected on long-range 3-pointers, pull-up jumpers and slashes to the basket to score 13 of the Cougars’ 24 points in the quarter and he had 18 total points at halftime.
But with Ambrose glued to him, Tapscott scored just three points in the second half, including none in the final period.
“They said, ‘Kaplan stay on him and don’t let him catch the basketball,’” Ambrose said. “It went well.”
The 5-foot-6 Ambrose gave up seven inches in height and plenty of speed against Tapscott.
“The key was staying front of him because of how fast he is,” Ambrose said. “He’s a big football player and a fast guy. He’s a lot faster than me.”
Harrell-Zook said the defense against Tapscott was reflective of Ambrose’s effort all season. The junior also drew three charging fouls in the first half.
“Ambrose’s play is so admirable,” Harrell-Zook said. “He is a coach’s dream. I don’t think there’s any kid in our program that represents what we want our culture to be better than Kaplan Ambrose. How many charges did he take tonight? He was after every loose ball. He does everything you’re willing to ask of him and he’s unselfish. He is the epitome of what we want someone to be to represent John Handley. I’m so proud for him to have a big game at this time of year.”
Despite being out for nearly 11 minutes, Fusco still netted 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Miller recorded seven points and 11 rebounds. The Judges won despite missing 15 of their 28 foul shots.
Connor Dean added 16 points for the Cougars.
Handley players and coaches said the triumph meant more to them by capturing a winner-take-all game. Had top-seeded Sherando beaten Kettle Run in the semifinals on Tuesday, the Judges would have qualified for the regionals prior to Friday’s clash.
“Our assistant Donald Finley wrote on the board in the locker room after that game, ‘Sherando did us a favor. They made the challenge harder,’” Harrell-Zook said. “What we’ve been preaching to the kids all along is, ‘Everything you want is on the other side of hard work. They just made it harder on us, but if we can’t win a district championship on our home floor then we don’t deserve to move on.’ I’m glad we got it done.”
“Especially early in the season, we were told, ‘Y’all aren’t very good,’” Ambrose said. “We were playing tough teams and I think that really prepared us for tonight and everything moving forward.”
That next challenge is against Loudoun County (19-6), the state runner-up last season. The Captains, trailing by six points after three quarters, knocked off top-seeded Tuscarora 56-47 in Friday’s championship game of the Dulles District, which awards its top seed in regional play to the regular season champion.
“It feels good, but I know we aren’t done,” Brisco said of Friday's triumph. “We will be ready Tuesday.”
