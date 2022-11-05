WINCHESTER — James Wood had Handley down for the count in Saturday’s Class 4 Northwestern District football clash.
Elijah Richards’ 38-yard touchdown scamper had put the Colonels up 30-20 with 3:47 left.
But somehow the Judges got off the canvas and managed to get even in regulation, then delivered their final knockout blow on Aaron Lee’s interception in overtime to secure a 37-30 triumph over their longtime rivals at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium. Emerson Fusco’s four-yard TD run in overtime provided the difference as Handley (7-3, 3-3) clinched the district’s final Region 4C playoff spot. The fourth-seeded Judges will travel to Dulles District champion Loudoun County (10-0) on Friday.
James Wood had Handley on the ropes for most of the contest, but the Judges sparked by Manno Lusca’s 78-yard fumble return rallied from a 16-0 deficit to grab a 20-16 lead on Fusco’s one-yard TD run on fourth down with 8:29 left in regulation.
But the Colonels didn’t allow that lead to stick. Quarterback Jared Neal completed 4 of 4 passes for 51 yards in a 75-yard drive that was capped by Richards’ four-yard TD run with 6:15 remaining. After stopping Handley on fourth down, Richards’ 38-yard burst had the Colonels sitting pretty.
But Davion Butler got the Judges down the field in a hurry with a 40-yard pass to Christian Metzger and a 20-yarder to Breylon Miller. On fourth down at the James Wood 5, Butler scrambled out the pocket and found Lee for a TD with 2:19 remaining that made it 30-27.
After the Colonels recovered an onside kick, Richards ran for 11 yards on first down, but a bad snap on third down helped Handley get a hold. Hunter Barnhart’s 50-yard punt into the end zone gave Handley the ball at the 20 with 1:45 left.
Butler and Miller combined on a 36-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage and the senior quarterback found Lee for 20 yards to the Wood 24. The Judges drove as close as the Colonels’ 5, but Richards swatted away a third-down pass with 24.7 seconds left. With the Judges’ season on the line, Bryce Pollak squeaked a 25-yard field goal inside the left upright to tie the score at 30-30.
The Judges got the ball first in overtime. After carries from Fusco (2 yards) and Butler (4), Fusco was able to power over the left side to just get over the goal line. Pollak’s extra point made it 37-30.
James Wood struggled in its overtime possession. Richards gained a yard on first down, but the Colonels picked up a delay of game penalty before the next play. Andrew Link grabbed Neal’s deflected pass at the 8 to set up the final play. Once again, the Judges got a hand on Neal’s throw and Lee was there to grab the fluttering ball and fall to the ground to end it.
James Wood’s defense forced three turnovers and blanked the Judges in the first half. Casey Floyd grabbed a deflected pass at the back of the end zone for an 18-yard TD pass from Neal on fourth down and Barnhart’s 29-yard field goal gave the Colonels a 9-0 lead at the halftime break.
Taking the second half kickoff, James Wood marched 80 yards in nine plays, eight of them on the ground. Lane Overbaugh’s 38-yard run to the Handley 1 set up Richards’ TD to make it 16-0.
Hassan Akanbi’s kickoff return to the James Wood 26 set up Handley’s first score, an 11-yard scramble by Butler that made it 16-6 after the Judges failed on a conversion run.
Butler finished the contest 19 of 35 for 274 yards with one interception. Fusco had 112 yards on 21 carries.
Richards turned in a stellar effort with 188 yards on 23 carries. His 52-yard, tackle-breaking run set up Barnhart’s first-half field goal. Neal completed 11 of 16 passes for 124 yards.
The Judges qualified for the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.
This story will be updated later Saturday.
