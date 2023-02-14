Handley didn’t have to look too far to find its next head football coach.
Jake Smith has been on the opposing sidelines the past two seasons leading one of the Judges’ biggest rivals.
Smith, who took over as Sherando’s head coach in 2021, now will lead Handley, replacing Dan Jones, who resigned in November after five seasons in charge of the Judges. The Handley athletic department and Winchester Public Schools announced the hiring on Tuesday afternoon.
Contacted via phone after the news release, Smith said that the opportunity to coach at Handley became something he had to explore.
“Though my time at Sherando was fantastic, I think it was a great opportunity for me,” Smith said. “I enjoyed my time with the kids, with [coordinator of student activities] Mr. [Jason] Barbe, with [Sherando principal] Mr. [John] Nelson, with the community and with my staff. I don’t have a bad word to say about that place. I want to make sure that is clear that I enjoyed my time there and that I had great relationships with the people I worked with there.
“There was an opportunity that presented itself in the Winchester Public School system at Handley. I explored that opportunity. I believe in the vision that the division has from superintendent all of the way down to the principal and the athletic director. ... Upon exploring that opportunity, I sat down with my wife (Alee) and we thought this opportunity would be the best thing for our family moving forward.”
Smith, who has a four-year-old daughter Molly, said their were several factors that attracted him to Handley.
“It was the school itself and the history that exists there behind it,” he began. “Obviously, they have great facilities and as a whole and as a division they are moving forward in a progressive manner. I was excited to be a part of that.”
Having seen the Judges, who have qualified for the Region 4C playoffs the past four seasons, helped Smith in the process, but wasn’t a deciding factor.
“I think anytime that you’re making a decision in the coaching world having some familiarity can be a good thing,” he said. “To me, it’s not about players or anything of that nature. It’s more of a holistic approach and view from the top down.”
Smith went 12-11 in his two seasons with the Warriors, leading them to the Region 4C playoffs the past two seasons. Last fall, Sherando placed second in the Class 4 Northwestern District to state runner-up Kettle Run and advanced to the regional semifinals with a 40-23 win over Loudoun Valley before falling 49-28 against Loudoun County.
The Warriors swept their Winchester and Frederick County rivals James Wood, Millbrook and Handley last season to recapture the Barr-Lindon Crimson Apple, awarded by The Winchester Star.
Prior to taking over as head coach after Bill Hall resigned after the 2020 spring season, Smith served as an assistant coach for four seasons at Sherando. He played quarterback and tight end at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., from 2008 to 2011. Smith had stints as an assistant coach in Derry Area, Pa. (2012), Redbank Valley, Pa. (2013-2014) and Brooke Point in Stafford (2015-2017).
“Coach Smith has proven to be a dynamic coach and is an outstanding leader of young men,” said Handley director of student activities Reed Prosser, a former Judges player and head coach at Millbrook, in the news release. “His teams are always well prepared and organized and Coach Smith cares about his players. We are excited about the direction of our program and his leadership and technical knowledge will continue to allow our program to become elite. He will do an excellent job growing and developing students at Handley and beyond. We look forward to the energy he will bring to our school.”
“Coach Smith’s ability to work with our students on the field and in the classroom is exceptional,” Handley principal Susan Braithwaite added in the release. “His emphasis on academics and athletics as well as post graduation opportunities for our students were important in making this decision. We cannot wait for him to experience Handley Pride.”
Smith said he has not formally met with the current Handley staff and players and looks forward to doing that in the next two weeks. He will remain as a teacher as Sherando the remainder of the school year and will teach health and physical education next fall at Handley.
Smith, who expressed his thanks to school superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, Braithwaite and Prosser, said he has several goals for the program.
“I think that No. 1 is to grow the program and get the participation up,” he said. “It’s always a good thing when kids feel like they are involved in their part of the school in some way, shape or form. From there, it’s building upon the tradition that exists already at Handley. And continuing to build upon that tradition, it’s to instill good values, discipline and work ethic and creating a product that the Winchester community can be proud of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.