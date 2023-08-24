The preseason certainly has been a big learning experience for the Handley football team.
New head coach Jake Smith has brought in a lot changes to master.
And the Judges immediately will get a stiff test to put their knowledge into practice as they open the season at Musselman (W.Va.) on Friday in Bunker Hill.
Smith, who led Sherando to the Region 4C semifinals last season, said that his players have been challenged in the preseason.
“There’s a lot new,” he said after practice on Tuesday. “It’s very different on both sides of the ball and even into special teams. From a mental perspective, they’ve had to absorb a lot of information in a short period of time. They’ve handled that very well.
“I also think our staff has done a great job of breaking things down for them individually and meeting with them,” added Smith, who has nine assistant coaches. “We have a large staff and so each position room, they get their own coach or sometimes two. I think that’s also been beneficial for us throughout camp and game prep.”
Musselman will give the Judges plenty to prepare for. The Applemen return nearly all of last year’s 8-4 squad, which graduated only eight seniors.
One of the newcomers is quarterback Eli Fleming, who completed 50 of 83 passes for 622 yards and five touchdowns last season at Williamsport (Md.). Musselman coach Brian Thomas has redesigned his offense to take advantage of the skills of Fleming (Sr., 6-2, 190), who is an excellent pocket passer.
“He’s a fairly large size kid and throws the ball very well,” Smith said of Fleming. “He’s seasoned. He’s a senior and he’s got some starts under his belt. He makes good choices. We’re going to have to keep him in check.”
Musselman returns its entire offensive line and Fleming has some outstanding receivers in Logan Shelton (Sr., 6-2, 160) and Brayden Miller (Jr., 5-10, 160), along with tight end Troy Woolaston (Sr., 6-3, 200). Dalton Haines (Sr., 5-9, 150) saw action at running back last season.
The combination should provide an interesting challenge for the Handley secondary, considered one of the teams biggest strengths with the return of strong safety Manno Lusca and defensive backs Hassan Akanbi and LJ Anderson.
The Judges also boast size on the defensive front with Carson Green, Jaishaun Offutt and Jaiquan Offutt all weighing in at more than 300 pounds.
“[Fleming] makes good choices and they seem to protect well up front,” Smith said. “Anytime you give a quarterback time in school and they can be in rhythm, they can do some damage. We’ll have to do a good job of changing coverages and getting some pressure on him.”
Woolaston leads the Applemen defense. Though he was injured midway through last season, Woolaston still recorded 10 sacks.
Smith is very familiar with Thomas and saw the Applemen edge Sherando 30-26 last season.
“Brian and I have a good relationship,” he said. “I know who he is. I know his culture and what he does up there.
“They are a well-coached team. They are fundamentally sound. They execute on their assignments. They have size up front. They have a pretty good trigger-man at quarterback and have a defensive end that is a pretty explosive kid. He can get off the ball. He runs really well and they have a back who gets downhill pretty quick, too. It will be a challenge.”
The Judges will be lining up with several new players in skill positions. Lusca and Akanbi (at tailback) flashed breakaway speed in different positions last season. Wideout Breylon Miller averaged 22 yards per catch as a tight end last fall.
Smith likes what he sees heading into the contest. “I felt like we got better as camp went on,” he said. “I think this week in the first two days of practice we’ve attacked it with a different type of intensity. It’s game week and it’s more meaningful. We know that and our intensity has ramped up. Our attention to detail has ramped up and we’ve done a great job this week getting prepared for Musselman.”
Smith knows beating the Applemen isn’t going to be easy.
“We just have to play fundamental football,” he said. “We have to eliminate mental errors. We can’t hurt ourselves. Musselman is a team that thrives on your missed opportunities. They’re very disciplined and they don’t make a lot of mistakes. They’re betting on you making one before they do. As long as we can limit our mistakes and handle their front, we’ll be in good shape.”
Smith is looking forward to his first game with his new team.
“I think your first one is always a big one,” he said. “There’s a little heightened sense there, but it’s another football game. I’ve been doing this for a long time and we are going to be well-prepared and our kids are going to play hard. I firmly believe in that. If we do those things, the game will take care of itself.”
