If there’s an opponent that’s consistently had Handley’s number over the past decade-plus in football, Kettle Run is that squad.
The Cougars have won 10 of the last 11 meetings against the Judges, the lone exception being a 28-21 loss in 2019 when Kettle Run struggled to a 1-9 season.
Since that game, the Cougars have won four straight over Handley heading into Saturday’s 1 p.m. clash at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium.
To end that skid, the Judges are going to have to knock off a program that is coming off of the best season in school history.
Kettle Run enters Saturday’s contest after going 14-1 last season, falling only in the Class 4 title game. Charlie Porterfield’s team, which is playing at the Class 3 level this season, opened two weeks ago with a 41-21 romp against Liberty that wasn’t a close as the final score indicated. The Cougars led 41-7 before Liberty notched two fourth-quarter touchdowns against the reserves. Kettle Run had a bye last week.
First-year Handley coach Jake Smith, who was 0-2 against the Cougars in his two seasons at Sherando, knows the Judges face a tough challenge.
“Kettle Run was in the state final last year,” Smith said. “They’re a good program. Coach Porterfield does a good job down there. They’re disciplined. They don’t make a whole lot of mistakes.”
The Cougars have several new playmakers this season, having lost wideout Jordan Tapscott, the Region 4c Offensive Player of the Year, and quarterback Abram Chumley, the Region 4C First Team quarterback.
Replacing Chumley is junior Jake Mulhern, who looked like a veteran is his first varsity start. Mulhern threw for 209 yards and four touchdowns against Liberty.
“He’s smaller than Chumley, but most people are going to be,” Smith said. “He’s smart. He makes a lot of plays. When he uses his legs, he’s very athletic and he can become dangerous as a dual threat. Chumley was a guy who would run you over. This guy is more of a make you miss [runner].”
Smith also was impressed with Mulhern’s awareness in the pocket. “He has a real good feel,” he said. “He knows when to stay in and when to escape. Once he escapes, he’s looking to throw the ball down the field even though he’s an athletic kid.”
Mulhern does have two experienced threats to work with, one who destroyed the Judges’ defense last season.
Junior running back Colton Quaker rushed for 237 yards and two scores in the Cougars’ 25-14 win over Handley last fall. Against Liberty to open the season, Quaker recorded 133 yards and two touchdowns rushing and took a screen pass 50 yards for a score.
“He got thrown in as a freshman because they got a guy hurt,” Smith said of Quaker, a First Team All-Region 4C pick last season. “He did a good job then and he’s gotten better every year. This is probably the best he’s looked.”
Mulhern hit senior Sam Rodgers three times for 128 yards and two scores. Rodgers (8 TD receptions last season) and back-up tailback Jonathan Taylor joined Quaker in taking screen passes the distance against the Eagles.
“Their screen game is outstanding,” Smith said. “… They do a good job of moving people around and causing deception there. It’s definitely something we have to practice and continually rep and get better at. It’s a point of emphasis for us.”
Defensive end Jonathan Valdez, Quaker and Rodgers are key players on the Kettle Run defense.
After dropping a tough opener at Musselman (W.Va.), the Judges rolled to a 49-0 romp against Harrisonburg last Saturday. Handley led 35-0 at the half and had a 457-58 edge in total offense.
“Once we settled down, I though we played a very physical football game,” Smith said. “I thought we did well up front and owned the line of scrimmage. We did a good job protecting the ball from the tailback position. We limited turnovers. We only had one. I think we got better as a unit and we need to build off of that this week and carry that momentum into Saturday.”
Certainly tailback Manno Lusca has plenty of momentum. Lusca rushed for 154 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 carries against the Blue Streaks. So far, the senior is averaging 13.9 yards per carry on the season.
“That’s a very impressive number,” Smith said of Lusca’s average per carry. “He’s done a good job and the guys up front have done a good job as well. Most of our backs are averaging pretty high yards right now. Our running game has been good and it’s something we’re going to continue to improve upon.”
Josiah Johnson (16 tackles), Tobias Dadisman (11.5 tackles) and Lusca (11.5 tackles) lead the Handley defense.
Smith said the Judges, who have been penalized 26 times in two games, must eliminate errors to beat the Cougars.
“We’ve got to be clean,” said. “They’re a sound and disciplined football team. … I think we have some good guys up front and some good skill players. We just have to get things cleaned up schematically and penalty-wise.
“We have to execute,” Smith added. “ That’s going to be the No.1 thing for us. Outside of that, we have to limit turnovers. If we execute well and win the turnover battle, that’s going to put us in an excellent position on Saturday.”
