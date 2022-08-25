WINCHESTER — For a football coach, each season comes with its own set of mysteries.
Handley’s season-opener on Saturday at Wilkins Stadium presents the Judges with an interesting one. The Judges face Class 6 Gainesville, a school that opened in 2021 and will be playing its first-ever varsity game.
Handley coach Dan Jones has just a couple of scrimmage films to look at on the Cardinals, led by former Briar Woods and Forest Park head coach Daniel Bruton.
“They’re young but they have a lot of athletes,” Jones said of his impressions of Gainesville. “They’re coached well, but they’re inexperienced. They are going to be excited for their first varsity season, so we’re going to have to play well to beat them.”
From what he’s seen, Jones says the Cardinals have a wide-open offense, taking advantage of three wide-receiver sets. “They have athletes who can run,” he said. “They try to spread you to get more lanes. … They throw the ball around. They run zone, so if you don’t stay in your gap protection and be sound in that they can hurt you. They have some young kids, but they are explosive.”
While the film provides some answers, Jones said preparing for an opponent that has not played an official game is difficult.
“It’s things like how they line up on special teams,” he said. “They went live on some things in their scrimmage, but it’s just tough to know what they are going to do. … You don’t know how the coaches do things. Maybe they don’t show much in scrimmages and they come out with new stuff. You have just got to prepare for everything which makes it a little more difficult because you’ve got to spent a lot of time on a lot of different things.”
Handley certainly doesn’t show its full hand in the preseason and Jones hopes his club plays better on Saturday than in its final scrimmage against Waynesburg (Pa.) last week.
“After watching the film, it went better than I thought,” he said of the final scrimmage. “We had some young kids step up that I’m hoping can fill some roles for us. We had a lot of mistakes that we need to correct.”
Jones said his team did not run the ball as well as he had anticipated. “It was not like we had hoped to and not like we were able to last year,” he said. “To be honest with you, the two scrimmages last year we weren’t very successful either. We stay vanilla. We don’t show a lot.”
The Judges’ offense will be led by quarterback Davion Butler, who threw 13 TD passes last season, and tailback Emerson Fusco, who rushed for 657 yards and seven touchdowns. Rodd’ney Davenport (84 tackles, 7 sacks) leads a defensive unit that features many new faces.
How those new faces will perform is another mystery that may take some time for answer.
“I’d like to see a lot of things, but I’d just like to see us come out and compete and to see who we really are,” Jones said of the opener. “With a lot of new faces, we’re not sure what our identity is yet. We’ve got to see if we can find our identity. If we can compete and go hard, I think we can figure it out.
“It evolves during the season,” Jones added on a team’s identity. “We start figuring out what we can do well and what the kids can do well. As a coaching staff, we have to cater to what our kids can do well. Sometimes we can get that accomplished quickly and sometimes it takes a couple of weeks for us to get them in the right positions so they can be successful.”
