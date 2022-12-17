WINCHESTER — With a 2-6 start to this season, the Handley boys’ basketball team hasn’t had a lot of bounces go its way.
But one missed shot and a perfect carom set off bedlam Friday at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium. Emerson Fusco misfired on a free throw with two seconds remaining, but came up with the rebound and scored at the buzzer to give the Judges a 50-48 Class 4 Northwestern District victory over Millbrook.
Fusco’s floater led the Judges fans to storm the court and had Handley coach Zach Harrell-Zook running around like Jim Valvano after N.C. State won the NCAA title in 1983.
“The [second] after the ball went through the hoop, the reaction of the crowd and storming the court, that is exactly why I wanted to come to Handley so bad,” said Harrell-Zook, a former Millbrook standout. “That just reminds me of all of the games I watched growing up as a kid. Everyone knows I played at Millbrook, but I’m here for a reason. I want to be here. I’m so happy for these kids and everything about that game felt like extreme Handley pride to me.”
The Judges led just twice in the game and never before the final 18 seconds. Millbrook (3-4, 1-1 district) led 27-17 at the half and 35-28 after three quarters. The Pioneers were still up 44-36 with 4:25 before the Judges rallied behind a defense that forced 16 turnovers over the final two quarters.
Fusco scored a pair of baskets and made one of two free free throws to cut the Handley deficit to 44-41 with 2:23 left.
Tyler Seminaro’s two free throws, which ended a Millbrook streak of four consecutive misses, gave the Pioneers a 46-41 lead with 2:11 to go. After a free throw from Isaiah Lavette, the Judges got a steal and Fusco fed Brian Trammel for a 3-pointer that trimmed the Millbrook lead to 46-45 with 1:03 left.
The Pioneers then worked the ball around for more than 30 seconds before Fusco forced a turnover with 30.7 ticks on the clock.
Fusco then drove and followed up his own miss to give Handley its first lead at 47-46 with 18 seconds left. Millbrook worked the ball to Ryan Liero, who was fouled while shooting a jumper from the foul line. Facing the boisterous Handley student section, Liero calmly swished two free throws to put the Pioneers back on top 48-47 with 7.5 seconds to go.
After a timeout, Handley got the ball to Fusco, who drove the length of the court and was fouled with 2.0 seconds remaining. Having made just 3 of 11 free throws in the game, Fusco sank the first one to tie the score. But his second attempt bounced off the rim to the right, but was deflected back to the left as Lavette and Breylon Miller battled for the rebound. Fusco scooped up the ball and launched a right-handed floater from about 12 feet that rattled in.
“The whole game I was missing free throws,” said Fusco, who had made 6 of 7 in his previous game. “When I missed, Isaiah and Breylon tipped the ball back to me. I picked the ball up and I floated it. My right hand floater is pretty solid so I saw it going in. It rolled around a little bit and it scared me. I thought it was going to come out. Then it went in and the whole court rushed. I was getting pushed everywhere.”
Harrell-Zook was especially pleased that his squad found the way to win after losing in an eerily similar situation in its previous game. The Judges fell 64-62 on a pair of free throws Wednesday against Broadway with six seconds remaining.
“That’s the definition of growth right there,” Harrell-Zook said. “… They’ve bonded through hard times and they reaped the rewards tonight.”
The Pioneers made just four baskets from the floor in the second half, but it was another statistic that disappointed Millbrook coach Steve Grubbs.
“We didn’t value and take care of the basketball,” Grubbs said. “That’s something you can’t do at this level, especially in a district game. We got off to a decent start. At points we pushed [the lead] to seven or eight, but we just couldn’t get over the hump.
“Throughout the game, we were not doing things we needed to do to secure a victory, namely taking care of the basketball. It’s one of those things where it’s not one person. It’s the collective. You have to put emphasis on it.”
The Pioneers never trailed in the first half, though the contest was tied at four different times. Liero and Chase Ford each had four points as Millbrook closed the half with a 10-0 run to take a 27-17 lead.
The second half was a different story as the Pioneers struggled to hold onto the ball and make baskets. Millbrook started the third quarter 0-for-6 with 6 turnovers and never seemed to get in sync from there. Liero, who finished with 21 points (8 for 9 from the line), was the only consistent scorer. Detric Brown added 10 points.
The turnover problem has not been something that has plagued the Pioneers much this season. “It was definitely more than what we’re used to,” Grubbs said. “All the credit to Handley, they decided to come out and take the win.”
Fusco, who scored a game-high 22 points, admits the Judges had something to prove coming into their first district game against the defending district regular-season champions.
“We started off rough,” he said. “We started off 2-6 and everybody was talking, saying that we weren’t good, but we’ve played some good teams. … I believe in our team. As long as we work hard and do what we’ve got to do, I believe we will be pretty solid.”
“I told the kids early and we were very clear up front that we were going to be hard on them in November and December and that’s not where championships are won,” Harrell-Zook said. “Championships are won in January and February. They’ve developed a hate-to-lose [attitude]. They’ve worked together.”
Lavette added nine points for the Judges, who next travel to Fauquier on Tuesday.
The Pioneers have a busy week ahead with home games against Tuscarora (Monday) and Heritage (Tuesday) and a road trip to Kettle Run (Thursday).
“It was definitely a tough one,” Grubbs said of Friday’s loss. “It is what it is. We’ll look at some film and hopefully learn and grow from it because next week we have three big games. It's back to the drawing board and hopefully get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.