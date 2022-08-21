Handley nose tackle Rodd’ney Davenport remembers some rough times early in his football career — things that would test the mettle of any player.
Davenport learned from those mistakes, now on and off the football field, and has emerged as one of region’s top defensive linemen heading into his final season with the Judges.
“I’ve developed a lot,” said Davenport, who was a First All-Region 4C selection last season. “I went from getting pancaked … to learning how to work moves and getting around a double team and even a triple team if need be. I went from getting yelled at by [assistant] coach [Scott] Nole 24-7 to now, ‘Come here Rodd’ney. We’re going to show everyone else this drill. You know how to do it.’ It’s been fun.”
Davenport had a huge year as the Judges went 9-2 last season. The 6-foot, 285-pounder racked up 84 tackles, seven sacks, 18 tackles for losses and four forced fumbles, a monster season for an interior lineman.
The massive numbers are no accident.
Davenport’s quest for knowledge in the sport has grown exponentially with his talent. He’s picked the brains and worked with former teammates, like Tommy and Joey Ashby and current Shenandoah University assistant wrestling coach Tommy Shea-Roop.
He’s spent nights in bed throwing a tennis ball up in the air and trying to execute hand moves before snaring the ball and hopefully avoiding a missed catch that would force him to get out of bed.
It’s all from a player who admits he didn’t really think much about the sport at all when he was younger.
“Freshman and sophomore year, I wouldn’t even sit down and watch a game of football,” Davenport said. “But now, I’ll sit down and like watch old film and watch people do the moves. … Now I’m starting to love the game. I know what I’m doing. I know what’s going on.”
Handley coach Dan Jones says there’s certainly a difference in Davenport’s game. As a freshman, a lighter Davenport spent more time roaming from sideline to sideline. With the added weight, Davenport may have lost a step but he’s got the power to blow big holes in the offensive line.
“It’s his quickness,” said Jones when asked what makes Davenport a standout. “For his size, he’s still very quick, but then there’s the power right behind it. You may be able to get that first move on him, but then he will bull rush you or whatever. A lot of times it’s hard to see his first move and then all of a sudden you’ve got to handle that power. He’s very explosive. It’s kind of amazing how quick his first step is.”
Opposing coaches certainly noticed last fall, even with Davenport playing beside First Team All-State defensive end Stephen Daley, who is now at Kent State.
Davenport admits getting some recognition at the regional level meant a lot to him. “Last year man, it did wonders,” he said of his season. “I went from being an honorable mention my sophomore year for like all-district and all-region to actually getting it.
“Sophomore year, I used to act like it didn’t faze me. It was just a bunch of people around a table talking. I know what I can do. But junior year when I actually got it, I was like, ‘Man, I’m noticeable. They know who I am when I step on the field. There’s Rodd’ney. Why is Rodd’ney getting back there?’ That’s a cool feeling. They know my name, but I’ve got to give them a reason to know my name.”
“I think the fact that other schools and other coaches noticed him and honored him in the postseason with those awards, it made him feel like, ‘I am that good,’” Jones said. “Before, he believed it, but that validated what he was thinking.”
But Davenport knows he’ll have to back it all up this season without Daley on the field. He is looking forward to emerging from the shadow of his good friend, who was The Winchester Star’s Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year in football and overall Athlete of the Year.
Davenport has big personal goals this season.
“I want to be good enough to earn All-State,” he said. “I want to be good enough to where my name becomes detached from Stephen’s. You hear about Stephen was good enough to be on this team and he was a leader and now Rodd’ney’s stepping up to take Stephen’s spot. I don’t want that. I’ve always like the idea of me being a leader and me standing beside Stephen instead of Stephen guiding me through the dark.”
Jones said his senior is fine on his own.
“I hope he wants to prove something, but no, he’s Rodd’ney Davenport,” Jones said. “He needs to be Rodd’ney Davenport and he doesn’t need to prove anything to anybody but himself. I’m glad he has that drive that he wants to be the best.”
Davenport said that he’s had a friendly competition with Daley over the years and wants to break Daley’s records.
He remembers the confidence that Daley gave him as he was finding his footing as a starter.
“He’d always come up to me and say, ‘Hey, Rodd. Show them why you’re out here.’ He’d give me that little helmet smack and that little encouragement,” Davenport said of Daley. “Honestly, it would just make all of the butterflies go away. Now I need to pass that down to the younger kids like what he did for me.”
Jones said that Davenport certainly is a leader for the Judges and he shows it often at practice.
“He gets on kids,” Jones said. “He’s a little more vocal than Stephen was. When it comes to that aspect, he and Stephen showed by example, but Rodd’ney is not afraid to speak up. He does it in the right way. He doesn’t yell at them. He motivates them.”
“My goal is to not only make myself look good on film, but to make my teammates look good on film, especially the underclass kids,” Davenport explained. “We’ve got some big kids and I think they do have a real good shot at college ball if that’s the route they want to take. I want to open the doors for them as the doors were opened for me. A lot of colleges came in here to see Stephen and a lot of doors were opened for me. If I can open doors for them, that would be a lovely opportunity to say I did that for someone else.”
Jones said that Davenport’s exuberance also livens up even the most boring practices.
“He enjoys living,” Jones said. “He makes practice fun. He’s serious when he need to be, but he’s able to break the tension and make things more interesting.”
Davenport wants to play college football and to that extent he had to give up another sport he excels at for one season — wrestling.
A standout heavyweight for the Judges, Davenport said made a tough call last winter.
“[Football] camps, they are not cheap," Davenport said. "I’ve loved the sport of wrestling. I’m coming back this year. … [With football], I think it took a little bit of sacrifice and that was my junior wrestling season. A lot of people said I was running from people, but I just wanted to pay for these camps.”
Davenport also took some of his hard-earned money and put it into a passion of his by purchasing a smoker. “When I just need some peace and quiet, I’ll go outside and cook,” he said.
But for all of the learning and sacrifice that Davenport has done for his football career, he may have put more effort into the classroom.
“In college football, classroom work is really important,” Davenport said. “Freshman and sophomore year, you don’t really recognize that. No one is really thinking about college. Junior year came around, I walked up the steps and actually saw the coach from Virginia Tech. They’re actually here. It made me decide to really buckle down on the classes I’m taking and get serious.”
“You try to preach it when they’re freshmen and sophomores how important grades are,” Jones said. "Some of them don’t see it. They don’t think about college. Last spring, we had a heart-to-heart about Rodd’ney’s grades. We had to up his schedule to get him in the right position and he’s taken it on.”
Davenport said the discipline in the classroom has filtered into other aspects of his life. He’s more mature about things in many areas.
“It’s even made a difference in the way I talk to people,” he said. “I think the first time I met the JMU coach, I walked up to him and said, ‘What’s up?’ Now, I go over and I’ll shake his hand and introduce myself as, ‘Hi, I’m Rodd’ney Davenport. I’m the starting nose tackle for John Handley High School.’ Or, I’ll send out an email and it will be formatted correctly now because I actually pay attention in class and that stuff is fun.”
Davenport definitely wants to play college football and he is getting some attention. Jones believes while Davenport’s height may deter some big Division I schools that his nose tackle has the talent to play at the next level.
Davenport hopes to emulate his favorite player Aaron Donald, who helped the Los Angeles Rams to win the Super Bowl last season.
“I love the way he uses his hands,” Davenport said. “He’s not the biggest dude, but he’s strong. His feet are quick. If you get that fast with your feet and hands, you are pretty much unstoppable.”
Davenport too is kind of a force of nature. He participated on the school’s track team last spring and is even entertaining the thought of trying out for baseball, a sport he hasn’t played since he was in eighth grade.
“I can hit a ball,” he said. “I can hit one pretty hard.”
Whatever the maturing Davenport tries, Jones is certain it won't be a lackadaisical effort.
“Once he gets involved in something, he gives it everything he has,” Jones said. “That’s what shows he’s got the ability. Once we get him there, he’s committed. He’s a man of his word. Once he tells you he’ll do something, he’ll do it.”
In addition to learning the many football techniques in the three camps he attended over the summer, Davenport said he had some other knowledge affirmed.
“I traveled a lot this summer and I did a lot of camps,” Davenport said. “It really taught me to just have fun. This game isn’t promised to anyone. I just think back to what Malachi [Imoh] said in shop class, ‘Football isn’t forever.’
"The more you have fun and the more memories you make, that will always stick with you. I have some really cool memories.”
