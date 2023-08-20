WINCHESTER — There are a lot of new things associated with the Handley football team this season, including new coach Jake Smith, most of his staff, offensive and defensive schemes and additions to the roster.
But amid all of the change, Smith sees that there’s one thing that is a constant — his players crave success in the postseason.
Handley hasn’t won a playoff game since 2010 and the past four seasons have ended with a first-round loss, including 42-13 against Loudoun County last November.
“That’s my biggest goal, to win at least a playoff game,” senior Manno Lusca said. “I also want to go far in the playoffs, of course.”
“I think that they are very motivated,” said Smith, who is taking over for Dan Jones, who led the program for five seasons and also served as a longtime assistant. “I think they are unhappy with the way that they finished the past couple of years. I think that’s very evident and it’s something they talk about all of the time. They know that they need to do some things to get over that hump. I think that by-and-large for them it has been a unifying force. … They have a little bit of saltiness, so to speak.”
Smith, who was head coach the past two seasons at rival Sherando, believes the motivated Judges can do some damage as a first-year member in Region 4D.
The Judges were one of the more balanced teams in the area last season, rushing for 1940 yards and passing for 1703 for an average of 331 yards per game.
In addition to a new scheme, the offense will have to undergo a major retooling at the skill positions as the Judges lost their starting tailback and quarterback and have their top receiver switching positions.
Smith said he has yet to name a starting quarterback with Christian Metzger, who had a team-best 30 catches last season, and Jack Prosser battling for the spot. Metzger (5-10, 165) and Prosser (5-11, 155) have combined to throw four varsity passes.
“We technically haven’t named anybody the starter,” Smith said prior to the Judges’ last scrimmage. “Both of those guys are tremendous competitors. To be honest with you, they are some of the toughest kids on the team. They really get after it. They practice hard and they are not afraid of contact. Even though they have blue shirts on, they’ve been banging around a little bit — not always to my excitement — but they always jump back up and get after it.
“Christian is making the position switch from receiver. He’s very intelligent and has learned the system. He has done a great job in his adjustments.
“Jack has played quarterback, but he’s also learning a new system. He’s done a great job learning that system and he’s done a really good job at developing his arm in the offseason. It’s much stronger this fall than it was in April.”
The Judges have plenty of options at tailback. Lusca, who averaged 8.6 yards for his 28 carries last season, Hassan Akanbi (5-9, 180), Josiah Johnson (6-0, 185) and Trent Neal (5-9, 175) will get carries.
“We’re going to have running back by committee,” Smith said. “We have a lot of talented kids at that position. They will share that position this fall.”
Lusca made a point during an interview last week to watch out for Akanbi, who gained 96 yards on 22 carries last season as a sophomore. Akanbi, also a receiver, has breakaway speed and is very athletic. He placed second in Class 4 in the high jump and was sixth in the region in the 110-meter hurdles.
“Hassan is a tremendous athlete,” Smith said. “He’s extremely quick. His 5- or 10-yard burst is as fast as I’ve seen. He’s explosive with [clearing] 6-6 in the high jump. He’s got that explosiveness with him and he’s a heavy kid for his size. You put all of those things together and you’ve got a pretty dynamic kid at that position. He’s kind of a hybrid for us because he can play in the slot and play at tailback and I think he’s going to do some good things this fall.”
Creating holes for those backs will be a huge offensive line that is experienced. Jaiquon Offutt (6-3, 305) and Kamrin May (6-0, 265) with start at guards. Jaishaun Offutt (6-4, 325) and Logan Vollmers (6-2, 260) are at tackles, while Xavier Lee (6-1, 220) and Matt Bosshard (6-4, 240) battle at center.
The Offutt brothers will play on the left side. “They are large kids,” Smith said of the Offutts. “They are both 6-3, 6-4 and over 300 pounds and run very well. … On the other side, Kam and Logan have done an outstanding job and they aren’t small kids either. Both of those kids are well over 250 pounds apiece. We have some good size up front to work with and those guys are learning and getting better. They’re starting to figure things out as we get through camp.”
Josh Cavallaro (5-11, 205) and ZeQuon Williams (6-0, 195) will see time at the fullback/tight end position.
Breylon Miller (6-6, 218) can shift between receiver and tight end. He is a huge breakaway threat. Of his 17 catches last season, five went for scores and he averaged 22 yards per reception.
Sophomore receiver Will Yoder (5-9, 155) has made a big impression at camp. “Every ball that I’ve throw him, he’s caught,” Metzger said during the first week of practice.
Kenyon Anderson, (5-11, 175), Gavin Williams (5-9, 165) and Patrick Burks (5-9, 175) will also get time at receiver. Williams is the cousin of former Sherando and University of Richmond star Aaron Banks.
Josh Newcome (5-9, 175) takes over the placekicking duties and either Lusca or Akanbi are likely to handle the punting.
The Judges’ defensive line will look a lot like the offensive line, with one big exception. Carson Green (5-9, 310) returns after seeing solid playing time as a freshman. He has been a handful in the preseason.
“Carson is slippery,” Smith said. “He’s not real tall. He’s not extremely fast, but he uses his hands and he’s got great instincts. He makes a mess in there. Someway, somehow, he finds a way to make a mess and he’s a problem. When he plays on the scout team, we know we are going to have issues because he is going to give us trouble there.”
Joining Green on the defensive line are the Offutt brothers, Lee, May, Vollmers, Marvin Rivera (5-10, 260) and Destin Smith.
Johnson (58 tackles) is a returning starter at inside linebacker. Cavallero also starts along with Thomas Thorpe (5-10, 180) and Trent Gomez in the mix. Outside linebacker candidates include Tobias Dadisman (6-0, 180), ZeQuon Williams, Miller and Anderson.
Lusca (6-0, 180) headlines an experienced secondary. The First Team All-Region 4C selection is the Judges’ leading returning tackler with 68. The strong safety/linebacker also had two interceptions and three fumble recoveries. LJ Williams, Akanbi, Rylan Stribling, Burks, Yoder and Prosser could see time in the defensive backfield.
Smith likes what he sees from his players heading into the season-opener at Musselman (W.Va.) on Friday.
“I think that this group has done a really good job of handling all of the changes that have come in as far as staff, scheme, practice schedule, the way things are done and the way things are called,” he said. “There’s a lot of stuff that’s different and they’ve done a great job of taking that, running with it and making the best of each practice.”
Smith says the Judges are well aware that each game carries plenty of weight. Unlike in previous seasons in Region 4C where district record decided who makes the postseason, Region 4D uses power points to determine postseason berths.
“Power points changes the game,” Smith said. “It’s not just off of your district. Every game is important. Every game has bearing — it’s points and those matter. Especially being in a new region, being the highest seed is a huge advantage.”
And Smith believes the Judges have the ability to end their playoff victory drought.
“There is a lot of talent here,” he said. “There is a lot of size and speed. I think they have the opportunity to do some really good things. It’s going to come down to the matter of can we finish and can we hone in all of the finite details that exist in the game of football. If we can do that, I think we will be successful this fall. I’m excited to be with this group.
“I think the potential is there. We just have to reach it,” he added. “That’s our job as coaches is to take each team past its potential — not only reach your potential, but get past it. We’re trying to establish that right now and we’re moving in that direction. If we continue to trend up, I think we’re going to be in good shape.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.