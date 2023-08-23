STEPHENS CITY — In his first season as head coach at his alma mater, T.J. Rohrbaugh has a lot of things he likes about his Sherando High School football team.
But there’s one thing that sticks out as Rohrbaugh looks upon the many new faces the Warriors are going to rely on this fall.
“I think the strength of the squad is their willingness to work,” Rohrbaugh said last week. “They’ve shown up and worked hard and they’re committed to getting better. That’s what I’ve been preaching to them since we started this summer — we want to get better each week.”
And it’s that modest goal that Rohrbaugh and his new staff are going to emphasize as Sherando looks to succeed among the 15 teams in Region 4D.
“I’ve seen us making strides through camp and I want that to carry over into the season,” he said. “I think the guys realize that. I think they know we are a long way away from what we could potentially be. I think collectively they are committed to working to reach our potential.”
The Warriors are going to have to do that with a vastly different lineup than last season, when they went 7-5 and advanced to the Region 4C semifinals under Jake Smith, who is now the head coach at rival Handley.
The Warriors have lost nearly all of their big offensive playmakers from last season. Gone are the top two rushers and top three receivers. Those players combined for 362 of Sherando’s 447 points last season.
The good news for Rohrbaugh is that he is the only area coach with a returning full-season starter at quarterback. Micah Carlson, who first saw action as a freshman, is coming off a sophomore season in which he competed 103 of 158 passes for 22 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Carlson (6-0, 175), dangerous outside of the pocket, also rushed for 370 yards and three scores.
“It’s always good having a guy back there who has kind of been through the fire and seen different things,” Rohrbaugh said of Carlson, who will be backed up by Jacob Henry. “We always say there’s no substitute for experience out there.”
Carlson will be handing off and throwing to new people.
Jason Foster, who rushed for 1,124 yards as a sophomore, is not attending Sherando this school year. Rohrbaugh expects to use a variety of tailbacks this season. Christian Ruiz (5-9, 180), with three carries for 56 yards, is the most experienced returnee. Freshman Pete Carter (6-0, 170), Jamaal Nowlin (5-11, 190), Sam Ridings (5-6, 155) and Ethan Golightly (5-5, 140) are also in the mix.
“Right now it’s going to be running back-by-committee,” Rohrbaugh said. “I like to keep those guys fresh and rotating in there. I think they all bring a little bit of something different to the table. All of those guys have different running styles. I think it might be week-to-week. It might be, this is our game plan for this week and this is the running back that gives us the best chance to execute that game plan.”
Carlson will be reunited with several of his former middle school teammates at receiver and tight end. Aiden Leatch (6-2, 180), who had four catches including two TD passes last season, Brady Hamilton (5-11, 150) and Jake Dann (5-11, 180) will see time at wideouts. Noah Smith (6-3, 215), James Walters (5-11, 215), Brady Largent (5-9, 200), Drew Tyson (6-4, 205) and Ben Taylor (6-1, 175) will rotate at tight end.
“We’re all so excited,” Carlson said early in camp. “It’s going to be completely different than last year.”
The Warriors have some beef up front. Ethan Gonzalez (6-4, 300) was a Second Team All-Region 4C pick last season and already has two Division I offers. Gonzalez is making the switch from right to left tackle.
Kaden Hurst (6-0, 215) and Hunter Ratchford (6-2, 295) are battling at the left guard spot. Jarrett See (6-0, 240), who started as a freshman last season, Zane Jenkins (5-6, 180) and Danny Vlach (6-0, 190) are in the mix at center. Mason Patterson (5-9, 215) and freshman Tate Martin (6-2, 230) have been rotating a lot at right guard, while Parker Fredman (6-3, 255) is at right tackle.
Smith will serve as placekicker and Carlson will punt for the third consecutive season.
The Warriors return a little more experience on the defensive side and have dynamic players at each level.
Kaleb Nowlin will lead the defensive line. Nowlin topped the area with 11 sacks last season and had 20 tackles for losses.
“Nowlin is doing a really good job for us,” Rohrbaugh said of the junior. “He does a good job of bringing intensity in practice. He’s taken more of a leadership role on defense. He’s one of those guys who has experience. He’s been practicing well and I think that will translate in performance on the field.”
Ratchford (27 tackles last season), Gonzalez and Fredman will see time on the nose. Tyson, Hurst and Jenkins also will play at defensive end and Patterson will be among some of the offensive linemen who will see time at tackle.
Walters leads the inside linebacking corps. He was one of just five area players to record more than 100 tackles last season, totaling 102. He will be joined by Smith, Largent, Brayden Lowery (5-8, 160), Jamaal Nowlin, Matt Grimm (5-10, 200) and Taylor.
“We feel pretty good about the options we have there at linebacker,” Rohrbaugh said. “They have all been playing well.”
Dann, who had 80 tackles last season, is a returnee in the secondary. He will be joined at the hybrid safety/outside linebacker spot by Carter, Ruiz, Brandon Kim (5-11, 190) and Javien Rivera (5-9, 170).
Hamilton and Donovan Blackwell (5-8, 130) are at corners with Tucker LaFever (5-11, 170), Leatch and Noah Harris (5-10, 155) at safeties.
With a lot of new faces and a new system Rohrbaugh expects the Warriors, who open their season Friday at Arrowhead Stadium against reigning Region 3B champion Brentsville, to experience some growing pains. He is eager to see how they get better each week.
“I tell our guys all of the time that you haven’t won or lost on Friday night until you show up on Monday,” Rohrbaugh said. “It doesn’t matter what the score was on Friday night. It’s how you respond whether it was a win or a loss. It’s how you show up on Monday and practice. Are we getting better?
“I talk to them a lot about putting things in the rearview mirror — whether it’s good, bad, indifferent or whatever it may be. You’ve got to put what has happened in the rearview mirror and focus on what is in front of you. I think they get that. The key to our success is focusing what is on in front of us.”
And Rohrbaugh says that looking too far ahead can be a disaster. In previous seasons, the Class 4 Northwestern District standings determined who would advance to Region 4C playoff action. This fall, it will be based on power points accumulated throughout the season.
“It’s always a good experience to play against new people,” Carlson said of the potential to face some teams outside of the Dulles District, still in Region 4C, this fall.
Playing well and winning each week will be key to getting to qualifying for the playoffs.
Rohrbaugh says that’s what every coach wants, but the Warriors won’t be dwelling on that early in the season.
“You always want to perform at your highest level,” he said. “From that standpoint, it really doesn’t affect us because we’re going to try to be the best that we can be that Friday night, regardless.
“In terms of the playoff picture, that’s not something I’ve even thought about. I’ll worry about that in November. It’s just one week at a time right now and get better that week. After that, we’ll see what happens.”
