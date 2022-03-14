If you peer into the dugouts at area softball diamonds this spring, you’re going to see a lot of new faces.
And we’re not talking about the players.
Three area high school programs from the Class 4 Northwestern District have undergone changes at head coach.
At Sherando, Mark Conner replaces Clarence Smith, who had been the Warriors’ head coach since 2012. At Millbrook, former Bridgewater College player Carolyn Campbell takes over for Derek Knicely, who will serve as an assistant this season. Amanda Butts, a former Shepherd University player and a head JV coach at Handley, takes over for David Stokes, who led the Judges for seven seasons.
The newcomers will all be looking to knock off area power James Wood, led by seventh-year coach Todd Baker who has guided the Colonels to five consecutive regional berths.
Baker returns a healthy portion of the squad that finished second in the district last season, falling 1-0 against Fauquier in the title game before being knocked off by champion Tuscarora in the Region 4C semifinals.
The Colonels lost just two seniors from last season’s 11-5 squad and return hard-throwing sophomore Cadence Rieg, who dueled with Fauquier’s Meghan Harrington, now at Division I Princeton, in the district title game. Rieg (4-4) had a 2.74 ERA last season and struck out 55 batters in 46 innings.
Shortstop Sadie Kittoe (.417 average, 12 runs, 5 steals), first baseman Izzy McKee (.348, 12 RBIs, 12 runs), Rieg (2 homers, 14 RBIs, 12 runs) and outfielder Caitlyn Shutts (16 runs, 11 RBIs) are the returning offensive leaders for the Colonels.
Sherando piled up some impressive numbers at the plate last season, but struggled in the circle. Santanna Puller (2-0, 2.84 ERA, 25 strikeouts in 27 innings) got off to a good start, which included a win over the Colonels, but missed the bulk of the season with an injury.
The Warriors (7-7 last season) are dangerous at the plate. Outfielder Abby Vadnais (.426, 16 runs, 15 steals), first baseman Isabel Hall (.405, 13 RBIs), shortstop Madison Harris (.357, 3 homers. 15 RBIs, 17 runs, 9 steals) and outfielder Meghan Harris (3 homers, 11 RBIs) led Sherando at the plate last season. Hall will play at Christopher Newport next year.
Millbrook, which split a pair of regular-season games with Sherando, improved as the season went on and proved it was a dangerous team at the plate and aggressive once on the bases.. Ashlyn Philyaw (.459, 16 runs, 11 steals, 9 RBIs), Paige Flinchum (.419, 13 RBIs, 12 runs, 12 steals), MacKenzie Edwards (.361. 13 steals) and Alexis McFarland (14 runs, 11 steals, 10 RBIs) led the Pioneers last season.
Emily Jeffries (5.35 ERA) did the bulk of the pitching last spring and Flinchum saw limited time in the circle.
Butts faces a tough task in turning around the Handley program, which has struggled against the other local schools.
The Judges (1-11 in the spring) do have some talent at the plate. Center fielder Sara Blowers (.444), first baseman Talley Sublett (.358) and pitcher/third baseman Jenna Shull (.348, 2 homers) ranked among the area’s top hitters last season.
Shull is a hard-throwing pitcher who struck out 69 batters, but the Judges struggled to score runs.
Unlike last season that was affected by COVID protocols, the district will return to awarding the regular-season champion an automatic berth into the Region 4C tournament. The other region qualifier will be the district tournament champ or the team that advances to the district tourney finals if the regular-season champ also advances to the district tourney final.
Clarke County finished second in the Bull Run District and advanced to the Region 2B semifinals before falling to district champ Page County.
The Eagles bring back standout pitcher Abby Peace. The hard-throwing senior (7-4, 2.89 ERA) struck out an area-best 76 batters in 63 innings last season.
Peace is also part of a devastating 1-2 punch in the Clarke County lineup. James Madison recruit Madison Edwards led the area with a .591 average and 24 runs The shortstop also had two homers and 15 RBIs.
Peace batted .435 and led the area with six homers and 18 RBIs.
The following is a glance at each team:
James Wood
Coach: Todd Baker, seventh season
Last season: 11-5 overall, 8-2 district, Class 4 Northwestern District runner-up, Region 4C semifinalist
Key losses: Jenna Burkhamer, Olivia Miller
Key returners: Laken Whipkey (Sr., IF/P); Caitlyn Shutts (Sr., OF); Sadie Kittoe (Jr., IF); Izzy McKee (Jr., IF); Ellie Johnson (Jr., OF/P); Sydney Orndorff (Jr., C); Cadence Rieg (So., P).
Baker’s outlook: “Plans are to practice and improve every day and hope to compete in this talented and competitive [district]. It will take a very strong effort of everyone to make another return to the regionals but that is our plans.”
First game: Tuesday at Skyline
Sherando
Coach: Mark Conner, first season
Last year: 7-7 overall, 6-4 Class 4 Northwestern District
Key losses: None listed
Key returners: Isabel Hall (Sr., IF); Emma Chunta (Sr., IF/P); Meghan Harris (Sr., OF); Tess Palmer (Sr., UT); Abbie Schellhammer (Sr., P); Kayla Hammond (Sr., UT); Madison Harris (Jr., IF); Santanna Puller (So., P/IF); Abby Vadnais (So., OF); Anna Borst (So., IF/OF).
Key newcomers: Jaeda Long (Jr., UT); Allison Williams (So., UT); Kayla Grum (Fr., C).
Conner’s outlook: “The team is working hard at every practice in improving their mental and physical approach to the game. With the return of almost the entire varsity roster from 2021, the sky is the limit. … We are excited to see the leadership role our returning players will display this season.”
First game: Friday at Loudoun County
Millbrook
Coach: Carolyn Campbell, first season
Last season: 6-7 overall, 4-6 Class 4 Northwestern District
Key losses: None listed
Key returners: Jazmyne Scott (Jr., IF); Alexis McFarland (So., IF); Ashlyn Philyaw (Sr., Infield); Arizona Parkes (So., UT); Emily Jeffries (Jr., P/UT); Paige Flinchum (Sr., P/UT); MacKenzie Edwards (Sr., C); Breanna Daggett (Sr., OF); Jayleen Nunez (Sr., OF); Grace Badnek (Jr., OF).
Key newcomers: Allie Simmons (Fr., UT); Jazmin Orr (Fr., UT); Hailey Courtney (Fr., UT).
Campbell’s outlook: “I have high expectations for this team. We have been establishing a strong team culture during the offseason and will continue to build on that throughout the season. I believe we will accomplish big things this year. Every individual on this team brings something different that will contribute to our success this season. The district is tough, but we are looking forward to playing some highly competitive games and coming out on top.”
First game: Tuesday at Harrisonburg
Handley
Coach: Amanda Butts, first season
Last year: 1-11 overall, 0-10 Class 4 Northwestern District
Key losses: Taylor Cannon, Keegan Hendrix
Key returners: Talley Sublett (Sr., 1B); Sara Blowers (Sr., SS); Laura Hogan (Jr., 3B/SS/C); Jenna Shull (So., P/3B).
Key newcomers: Olivia Jett (Fr., OF).
Butts’ outlook: “[The expectations are] to continue to gain experience, build resiliency and perseverance, enhance confidence and communication among our defense. Be aggressive on the base paths to create opportunities to score runs. Talley Sublett and Sara Blowers are two leaders of our team who have been involved in our program since seventh grade starting as managers. They provide positive role-modeling on and off the field for their fellow teammates. Sara has been asked to step into a relief pitching role this year and has worked tirelessly throughout the summer to prepare for this new assignment. Talley will be expected to be a solid defensive standout as well as a consistent long-ball threat at the plate. Laura Hogan returns as a junior but will be playing her first full season since her eighth-grade year due to COVID limiting spring sports. Laura is a versatile player with an incredibly strong arm. Her participation in Little League baseball and overall athleticism makes her our most versatile athlete on the field. Jenna Shull will carry our team this year from the circle. She is projected to start every game [in the circle] for us this year. Her power at the plate will help to put us in preferable scoring positions. Olivia Jett joins us a freshman. We have high expectations for her in the outfield. She has never played softball previously, so she will be learning on the fly, literally. Her natural athleticism, strong arm and speed will suit her well to cover lots of green in the outfield.”
First game: Tuesday vs. Independence
Clarke County
Coach: Darren Lambert, second season
Last year: 8-5, Region 2B semifinalist
Key losses: Alyssa Hoggatt, Kileigh Smallwood
Key returners: Abby Peace (Sr., P); Kacie Turner (Sr., 2B/OF); Ellie Taylor (Sr., LF); Madison Edwards (Jr., SS); Campbell Paskel (Jr., RF); Anna Hornbaker (So., P/3B); Haley Farmer (Sr., C); Bella Stem (Sr., IF).
Key newcomers: Kendyl Lambert (So., IF/OF); Courtney Paskel (Fr., IF/OF); Devin Mcdonald (Fr., IF/OF).
Lambert’s outlook: “My expectations are always to compete at a high level and play fundamental softball. I feel with the players we return and their experience we should be able to do so on a nightly basis. We play a very tough schedule this year with James Wood and Sherando on our non-district schedule and the Bull Run District will be one of the toughest districts within the state for softball again this year. I feel our girls will be ready. Let’s go!”
First game: Friday vs. James Wood
