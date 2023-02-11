WINCHESTER — Carrying an eight-game winning streak into the Class 4 Northwestern District playoffs, the third-seeded James Wood girls’ basketball team figured to be a big favorite against No. 6 Fauquier on Friday.
Included in those eight wins were triumphs against the tournament’s top two seeds Millbrook and Sherando.
But with six minutes to go against the Falcons, the Colonels found themselves clinging to a 37-33 lead. From there, James Wood turned up its defensive intensity and outscored Fauquier 9-1 to pull out a 46-34 quarterfinal victory at Admiral Byrd Middle School.
Brynna Nesselrodt had 16 points and Maddie Shirley added a career-high 12 for the Colonels (16-7), who will travel to face No. 2 Sherando at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the semifinals. The Warriors whipped No. 7 Liberty 51-15.
Fauquier (3-20), which had lost by 27 and 41 points to the Colonels during the regular season, stayed close from the start.
Falcons coach Brian Foddrell made it plain what the strategy was going to be — try to stop Nesselrodt (averaging 20.9 ppg) at all costs. He told the first of four defenders he used on Nesselrodt during the game, “If she leaves the court, I want you to follow her into the locker room.”
James Wood, who was without starter Nayah Edwards (out of town), struggled to get some offense going early. The Colonels led 9-8 after one quarter. In the second quarter, Shirley drilled a pair of 3-pointers early which helped James Wood take a 23-16 lead at the half.
The Colonels twice pushed their lead as high as 14 points, the final time at 36-22 on Shirley’s 3-pointer before settling for a 37-27 lead after three quarters.
With the Falcons concentrating so much on Nesselrodt and Edwards out of the lineup, Shirley’s outside shooting was critical.
“It was awesome to get points from Shirley,” James Wood coach Sanford Silver said. “… That’s a difference-maker. I think Shirley did an outstanding job for us.”
With James Wood seemingly in control, April Belcher had two quick baskets as the Falcons opened up the final quarter with a 6-0 run to cut the margin to four points.
“As I came into this game and talked to our team I said, ‘It’s playoff basketball. Anything could happen,’” Silver said. “… As I told them, ‘Everybody is hungry. It’s win or you lose and go home.’ Hat’s off to Fauquier. They brought it to us tonight.”
Nesselrodt steadied the Colonels by converting on an assist from Shirley and driving to the hoop for another score that extended the lead to 42-34 with 3:40 to go.
“I tried to tire them out,” said Nesselrodt of the four defenders that the Falcons used against her. “It was more of me trying to get everyone else open because we still knew that I’d get my points here and there.”
James Wood held the Falcons scoreless over the final 3:40.
“We weathered the storm and the rain,” Silver said. “We sealed the deal at the end. I think they key was staying true to the defensive pressure that we try to force turnovers. We were able to get some sparingly and when we needed one the most we kind of got it.”
“There was pressure,” admitted Nesselrodt, who added nine rebounds and seven steals. “Beating someone three times in a row is hard.”
Jolie Jenkins notched eight points, while Josie Russell added 7 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. Shirley notched three assists and four steals. Silver lauded the play of Aubrey Nail, who suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter, and Kierny Prunty, who both had extended minutes.
Belcher had 10 points and Kenya Chienku added nine to lead Fauquier.
Next up for the Colonels is Sherando (19-3). The two teams, who split this season, met last year in the tournament semifinals with the Warriors edging the Colonels 42-40. Both teams know that the winner of their semifinal game could clinch a Region 4C playoff berth if top-seeded Millbrook beats No. 4 Kettle Run on Tuesday.
“They’re an exciting team to play,” Silver said of the Warriors. “I think we still have a nasty taste in our mouths from a year ago.”
“I think it will be a tough and a good game no matter who wins,” Nesselrodt said. “It will be very hard fought.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.