WINCHESTER — Four former athletic standouts, including a husband and wife tandem, will be inducted into James Wood High School’s P. Wendell Dick Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday.
The 20th annual ceremonies (inductions were not held in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m.. That will be followed by a ceremony at 6 p.m. in the auditorium and the inductees will be recognized on the field at halftime of the Colonels’ clash against Kettle Run, which kicks off at 7 p.m. at Kelican Stadium.
Logan Sheppard (2001)
Sheppard was a standout in football, basketball and baseball at James Wood.
In football, he was a quarterback, kicker, kick returner and defensive back. He graduated holding the school’s all-time single season passing record by completing 89 of 190 passes for 1,366 yards and 10 touchdowns his senior year. He was the second all-time leading career passer with 1,941 yards and 12 TD’s. He was the unanimous First Team All-Commonwealth District quarterback in 2000 and was named to the First Team All-Area by both The Winchester Star and Northern Virginia Daily.
In basketball, Sheppard earned two varsity letters and currently holds the record for single season all-time free-throw percentage at 87.3 percent. In baseball, he earned three varsity letters as a starting shortstop and pitcher. He was named All-Commonwealth District shortstop and utility player and batted .404 for his career.
Since 2015, he has been an assistant principal at Sherando High School.
Sarah McHale Sheppard (2002)
Sheppard joins her husband in the induction class and was a standout in basketball, volleyball, and track and field.
In basketball, she earned four varsity letters and graduated No. 2 on the career rebounding list. She was named to the All-Commonwealth District Team in 2001 and the All-Northwestern District First Team in her senior year.
Sheppard earned two varsity letters in volleyball at James Wood. She helped lead the team to The Northwestern District regular-season and tournament titles, a Region II runner-up placing and a Class AA quarterfinal finish in 2001. She was named to the First Team All-Commonwealth District Team in 2000 and All-Northwestern District First Team in 2001.
In track, she competed in multiple running and jumping events. Her senior year, she won the long jump in leading the team to the Northwestern District title. She also finished among the leaders in the triple jump, high jump and 400 meters. As a junior, she was All-Commonwealth District champ in the long jump. She was part of of several relay teams that set school marks.
After high school, she made her mark at the College of William and Mary. She was a four-time Colonial Athletic Association women’s outdoor track team champion, was the 2004 CAA champion in the heptathlon and graduated as the Tribe’s sixth all-time leader in the heptathlon. She also was a four-year letterman in indoor track, competing in the long jump, triple jump, 60 hurdles and the heptathlon.
She currently teaches first grade at Gainesboro Elementary School.
Josh Dick (2008)
Dick is still among the school’s all-time pitching leaders.
As a junior, he helped lead the Colonels to regular season and Northwestern District titles in 2007, which earned him a spot on the First Team All-District squad. As a senior, he recorded eight wins which tied a school mark and was a First Team All-District pick. He ranks second in career wins (15), career strikeouts (147) and career ERA (1.47). At the plate, he ranks first on the Colonels’ all-time career hit list (95) and is tied for third in career home runs (5).
Dick also played basketball for the Colonels all four years.
After high school, he continued his baseball career at University of Maryland, Baltimore County for four seasons. Following his college graduation, he returned as assistant baseball/pitching coach at James Wood for five years.
Brock Lockhart (2010)
The 2010 Winchester Star Boys’ Athlete of the Year, Lockhart played football, basketball and baseball for the Colonels. During his senior year, he helped lead the football and basketball teams to the regional playoffs.
During his senior football season, he broke a 32-year-old rushing record held by Clayton Hartman by gaining 2,016 yards and scoring 20 touchdowns. He led the Colonels to their first regional playoff victory in more than three decades by defeating Loudoun County 27-25 in the Region II quarterfinals, rushing for 266 yards and three touchdowns. He was selected First Team All-Northwestern District, First Team All-Region II and Second Team All-State Group AA. That same year he also was named Second Team All-Northwestern District in basketball and baseball.
Following graduation, he continued his football career at Shenandoah University.
