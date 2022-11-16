James Wood High School head football coach Ryan Morgan was informed Tuesday that he will not be returning to that position for next season.
Morgan, who guided the Colonels to a 23-30 mark in his six seasons since taking over for Mark McHale, said he was called into a meeting with school administration and was told that his contract would not be renewed.
“I was not expecting it,” Morgan said. “I’ve been here for 15 years, 12 as some form of head coach and six as the varsity head coach. I had a meeting with administration and I did not expect that to be the outcome of the meeting.”
Morgan, who will continue as an English teacher at the school, said he was told a change was needed.
“I was given a couple of reasons that I guess I would not prefer to divulge,” Morgan said. “I can say that there was no impropriety involved. There wasn’t any kind of hazing or abuse or anything like that.”
The Colonels finished this past season 2-8, 1-5 in the Class 4 Northwestern District. The previous season, James Wood qualified for the regional playoffs for the first time since 2014 and finished 7-4. In 2019, the Colonels had their first winning season since 2010 with a 6-4 mark and went 2-0, beating Millbrook and Sherando in the COVID-19 shortened season in the spring of 2021.
“I’m really proud of a lot of what we did — making the playoffs, beating Sherando two times which no other coaching staff has done,” Morgan said. “We had the first winning season in almost a decade. The last winning season had been 2010 and we had three straight. There have been eight winning seasons in the past 41 years and we have three winning seasons in the past four. I’m proud of where we took the program.”
Morgan, who had also served as a JV head coach before taking over the head coaching job, was credited by James Wood principal Sam Gross in the news release.
“Coach Morgan has devoted countless hours since 2008 to help grow our football program,” Gross said in the release. “In addition to serving as our varsity football coach for the past six years, he previously served six years as the head coach of the JV team. He has positively impacted hundreds of student athletes through coaching and we thank him for his commitment to the Colonels.”
James Wood athletic director Brian Sullivan said he would not comment further than what was stated in the news release. Sullivan said the job opening will be posted next week.
The school district issued the news release on Wednesday afternoon, around the same time Morgan was informing most of the players on this year's team of the decision.
“Shocked. I didn’t know really what to think,” said junior linebacker and captain Zach Smith. “I was not expecting it. I was lost.”
"It was kind of surprising [to hear he won't be the coach anymore]," senior quarterback Jared Neal said. "I thought he was a really good coach and a really good guy. He cared about the team and he had a lot of passion. He always put the team first."
Smith also praised Morgan.
“I think he did a great job,” said Smith, a First Team selection on the Class 4 Northwestern District defense. “I think he’s a good person. A very nice guy. He’s outgoing and sociable. I think it helps when a coach can be social.”
Robert Niedzwiecki contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.