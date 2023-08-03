WINCHESTER — Last season, Handley coach Jake Smith was on the opposite sidelines beating the Judges.
Now, he’s trying to make Handley the best team in the Northwestern District.
“Yes, it is weird,” said senior Christian Metzger about Smith, who led district rival Sherando to a 50-29 win over the Judges last fall. “We do joke around about it, of course.”
Smith was named the Judges’ head coach in February after Dan Jones retired after five seasons as head coach. Smith wasted no time trying to establish a relationship with his new players and new school, showing up at athletic events and workouts. Players say the energy level is high in a program that made the Region 4C playoffs for four consecutive seasons.
“It definitely did because it allowed all of the leaders to warm up to him faster than just meeting him and going straight into camp,” Metzger said when asked if Smith showing up at Handley while still teaching at Sherando made a difference. “He showed a presence before football. He showed that he was a good person before football and he showed that he was here to make a change.”
“He fit in well,” said two-way starter Manno Lusca, prior to Tuesday’s practice. “We clicked right away. It’s been a great experience so far.”
Smith says he has been made to feel right at home from the administration, fans and players.
“The transition has been good,” said Smith, who led the Warriors to the Region 4C semifinals last fall. “It’s been great. I started with these guys in the late winter and the early spring, just getting in here and being in the weight room and just trying to be around as much as possible during that transition. I think the kids have done an outstanding job of responding to the changes and differences that I’m bringing here. They’ve kind of hit the ground running with that.”
And there are quite a few changes.
The Judges lost several starters from last season’s 7-4 team, including leading rusher Emerson Fusco (774 yards, 11 rushing TDs), quarterback Davion Butler (1,607 yards, 15 TD passes) and defensive tackle Rodd’ney Davenport (82 tackles).
Metzger, the Judges’ leading receiver with 30 catches, will be throwing the passes this season. The senior, who was a quarterback in a run-pass option system in Tampa as an eighth-grader, will take over behind center.
“The transition with a new coach and a switch in position has been a really difficult change, but as we keep practicing it gets better and better every day,” Metzger said. “… I’m having so much fun. Just going out there running and slinging the ball, it’s a blast.”
Lusca also will be making a move to tailback for the Judges. He, wing Hassan Akanbi and tight end Breylon Miller showed breakaway capabilities last fall.
Lusca, a First Team All-Region 4C selection, returns at strong safety and outside linebacker and is excited about the Judges’ defense.
“I think our defensive backs are going to be really good this year and a lot of them are the same from last year,” the senior said. “A lot of the underclassmen are stepping up in the weight room and on the field.”
While he got to evaluate the Judges for just four quarters last season, Smith likes what he sees from his squad, which numbers in the 70’s for the varsity and JV programs.
“You only get a snippet when you’re looking at things from that perspective,” he said of coaching against the Judges. “I would say that I’m pleasantly surprised with the group we’ve got right now and the way in which they attack everything.”
The energy level certainly seemed high at Tuesday’s second practice as Smith and his staff went through drills.
“We’re definitely juiced up with energy already, especially with the new coach,” Lusca said. “It’s been a blast so far. Everybody is working hard and everybody is showing up.”
The preseason also is a bit of a learning experience for Smith. He has just two people who were with him last fall — offensive line coach Byron Hoenig and Kaden Bryant, who was a back-up quarterback for the Warriors. Josh Vigna, who played linebacker at Saint Vincent College, was a former assistant at Sherando while Smith also was an assistant there.
Scott Nole (defensive coordinator), Lloyd Phillips, LA Anderson and Patrick Wingfield return from the previous staff, while former Shenandoah University defensive line standout Mason Caldwell and Frank Sullivan, the former football coach and athletic director at Randolph-Macon Academy, round out the assistants.
“There’s a lot of guys that stayed around which says a lot … and we have a lot of new guys as well,” Smith said of his staff. “Some I’ve worked with and some I haven’t. We try to bring in experts at each position group, guys who have played at a high level and played in college who know and understand what it takes to be successful there. Collectively, we have jived together pretty well in a short period of time. I’m really excited to see how we progress and I’m looking forward to the fall.”
Smith said the practice time will be important as well as scrimmages at Washington (W.Va.) on Aug. 11 and home against Riverside on Aug. 17. The Judges open the season at Musselman (W.Va.) on Aug. 25.
“I’ve seen a lot of these guys a lot in the offseason as far as them in the weight room, but with actual football and haven’t seen a lot of these guys on the field,” Smith said. “This [preseason] gives me a good opportunity to evaluate individual players and adapt our system on offense and defense and figure out who we are. And from a coaching perspective, we’re always trying to reiterate our culture, our piece of accountability and our ability to compete.”
Even as a new member of Region 4D, Handley’s players are hoping to break through in the regional playoffs. The program has not won a postseason game since 2010.
“That’s is our goal,” Metzger said. “Of course, it is game-by-game, but I believe we can get to to the playoffs. When it gets to that time, I believe we can get over that drought that we’ve had.”
“That’s my biggest goal to win at least a playoff game,” Lusca said. “I also want to go far in the playoffs, of course.”
Smith expects a few hiccups in the preseason, but he likes what he sees so far.
“We have to learn quickly and adapt quickly and I think they’ve done a good job of that so far on offense and on defense,” he said. “… We’re asking a lot from them from the mental standpoint and they’ve handled that pretty well.”
