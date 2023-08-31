WINCHESTER — If you asked a football coach to name a couple of things that drives him crazy, you can bet penalties and turnovers are going to be pretty high (if not the top two) on the list.
Last Friday, Handley opened the season with a 44-34 loss at Musselman (W.Va.). In that contest, the Judges were penalized 16 times, turned the ball over twice on offense and once on special teams.
It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to figure out what head coach Jake Smith and his staff have been focusing on this week as Handley prepares for its home opener at 1 p.m. on Saturday against Harrisonburg.
“We didn’t play a clean game technically,” Smith said of the loss to Musselman. “We’re really harping on that this week and getting things cleaned up from a schematical perspective. … In addition to that, we had self-inflicted wounds from penalties. We had too many of those last week. That’s unacceptable and we know that. That’s a point of emphasis and we will have it cleaned up on Saturday.”
For all of the things that went wrong, the Judges did have several spectacular plays. Manno Lusca rushed for 124 yards on 10 carries and two scores, one a 64-yarder. Hassan Akanbi had an 80-yard TD run and Breylon Miller caught a 62-yard TD pass from Christian Metzger, who threw for 156 yards and rushed for a TD.
“The positive takeaway is that we generated offense,” Smith said. “We scored some points. We had a really good game on the ground.”
Smith also said the Judges’ defense, led by eight tackles from Lusca and three tackles for losses by Jaiquan Offutt, played well at times against the Applemen, who got four touchdown passes from quarterback Eli Fleming.
“Defensively, early on I think we really rallied to the football,” Smith said. “I think our defense got put in some bad situations via a turnover or a special teams thing. We had a couple of lapses there that led to some points.”
Harrisonburg is still looking for its first points. The Blue Streaks were pounded 40-0 last Saturday by Millbrook. The Pioneers didn’t attempt a pass and sat their first team offense and defense for most of the second half in handing Harrisonburg its 12th consecutive loss.
The lone bright for the Blue Streaks offense was quarterback JJ Engle, who was able to rush for 76 yards.
Despite that lopsided loss, Smith still remains wary of the Blue Streaks, who are led by coach Kyle Gillenwater.
“Harrisonburg is a well-coached team,” Smith said. “Their head coach used to be the defensive coordinator at JMU, so he knows a little bit about football. They are going to get lined up right. They are going to do things correctly. … Millbrook is a single-wing team and it’s always hard to get adjusted to that. It’s something you see once a year.”
Not surprisingly, Smith said the Judges are going to test the Blue Streaks’ run defense.
“I think our running game is sound,” said Smith. “I think we’ll have the ability to have some success running the ball on Saturday afternoon. We just have to clean a few things up schematically from last week and be little more disciplined. After we do that, I believe we can run the football.”
Smith, whose team has won four straight against Harrisonburg, including 42-6 last season, said the Judges need to eliminate the errors.
“The key for us is to make 100 percent sure we are technically sound offensively, defensively and on special teams,” he said. “I think way too many times [last week] we hurt ourselves. We have to eliminate that. If we get those things cleaned up, I think we’ll be in good shape.”
Speaking after a spirited practice on Tuesday, Smith said he believes his team is on the right path to doing that.
“Every week, whether it’s a win or a loss, you have to reset on Monday,” he said. “I think they did an outstanding job of having a short memory. They can feel the sting, but you see the way in which we practiced and the effort and the energy that’s there. I think that was a positive thing. I think we can take this first loss and take the positives from it and move forward in a good direction. We will improve as a team.”
