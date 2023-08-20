WINCHESTER — One of the most popular football videos on YouTube features some of the biggest hits in the game.
Set to Nelly’s song, “Here Comes The Boom,” some of the most bone-jarring contact comes as “Boom” is shouted in the refrain.
Handley strong safety/linebacker Manno Lusca would like to deliver something similar this season. Lusca, a 6-0, 180-pound combination of strength and speed, is looking to make the Judges’ opponents feel the pain on both sides of the ball.
“It just brings a lot of joy,” Lusca said of delivering a crushing tackle. “It’s like a big rush. It makes me want to do it even more.”
Even on the offensive side of the ball, Lusca is ready for some contact. “He’s been hitting hard,” quarterback Christian Metzger said. “He is not afraid.”
Lusca began playing football at age 8 in the parks & recreation leagues, but found his focus began to change the more he played.
“I was fast, the fastest one out there so it made it easy,” said Lusca, who instantly fell in love with the game. “At first, it was scoring touchdowns. That quickly switched to hitting people. I enjoy that way more.”
That passion has grown all of the way up to the varsity level. Lusca started last season at cornerback for the Judges, but was moved to strong safety where he began to thrive.
He came on strong at the end of the season and finished tied for third on the team with 68 tackles. He also showed a penchant for making big plays. He picked off two passes and recovered three fumbles and twice he took turnovers to the end zone.
The position switch was perfect for Lusca, who hits like a linebacker and can run like a deer. Lusca was named a First Team All-Region 4C and All-Northwestern District selection.
“I started off at corner and when I moved to strong safety I felt I was way better,” he said. “It was a lot more physical out there.”
The season and the accolades only whetted Lusca’s appetite to improve.
“Right after football season I was in the gym, of course,” he said. “I had football workouts after school and I would get in another workout after that.”
In working with a trainer and Judges assistant coach Lloyd Phillips, Lusca was able to pack on 15 pounds of muscle and not lose a step. He’d go to seven different camps over the summer, including James Madison, Old Dominion, Elon, Shepherd and Emory & Henry. At Shepherd, he turned in a 4.45 second timing in the 40-yard dash.
“In everything he does, he’s going to do it 100 percent — that’s weight room, school, cheering in the crowd for the basketball team, running track,” said Handley coach Jake Smith. “It doesn’t matter what it is. He’s going to attack whatever he’s doing 100 percent. It shows up easy.”
And it’s been very apparent since practice has started.
“Manno is a really hard-working teammate,” Metzger said. “He shows grit and heart every single day. He’s always out here verbally helping us. To me personally, he is a best friend of mine.”
You might not know it to look at him, but Lusca is deceptively strong. Lusca, who is still age 16, is bench pressing 245 pounds, 45 more than last season. He says he also has squatted 405 pounds and dead-lifted 460 pounds.
Smith, in his first season with the Judges, said Lusca is certainly a weapon to have on defense.
“He’s changed his body and he’s gained a lot of weight and gotten faster,” Smith said. “He’s super physical. With a guy like that on the defensive side of the ball, it allows him to be very versatile. You can line him up in a bunch of different places. He can play all over the place for us. You never know where he is going to be and if you don’t block him you’ll know pretty quick.”
That goes for practice, too. Lusca makes his presence felt on a tackle.
“I try to keep everybody on their toes so that they don’t take it too easy in practice,” he said with a grin. “If you’re just walking through all of the time, you’re not getting any better.”
It’s not all raw ability on defense, though. Lusca is willing to put in the study time to make himself a better player.
“I love watching film,” he said. “It makes it easy. I already know what’s going to happen most of the time. That’s how I get my big hits, big plays and touchdowns on defense.”
“He’s an extremely football smart,” Smith said. “He does really well in school and when we talk about football, studying and learning, I think the time he puts in is on par with a collegiate athlete. He spends a lot of time on HUDL. We can check their hours and see how much time they’ve logged in and he always has the most.”
But it’s not defense alone that the Judges are counting on Lusca for this season. He’s also the team’s leading returning rusher. In just 28 attempts last season, Lusca rushed for 241 yards (an 8.6 average per carry) and scored five touchdowns.
If he stays healthy, he should get more opportunities. And Lusca isn’t going to shy away from contact from the tailback slot.
“I’m probably not going to juke a lot this year,” he said. “I’m just going to try to run them over the best that I can or beat them with speed.”
With an offensive line that features 300-pound brothers Jaishaun and Jaiquan Offutt among others, Lusca likes his chances to rack up some touchdowns. “We have got a big, strong O-Line this year,” Lusca said. “They are really going to make a change. There are some big boys out there.”
Smith said the senior brings a lot to the table at tailback. “He’s got really good vision and he’s a physical runner,” Smith said. “With the ball in his hands, he brings a physical presence to running the football. But, he also has top-end speed. He’s run (11.28) in the 100 meters. You put those two things together and you have a pretty dynamic kid at the tailback position.”
He showed that combination at an early practice.
“The first day of pads, he took a carry and ran a guy over immediately,” Smith said. “I think it kind of set the tone for practice. Everybody kind of rallied around that and the physicality of that practice rose up another level.”
Lusca has an individual goal of making the All-State First Team and a team goal of helping the Judges of advancing at least to the Region 4D final.
He knows this season is going to be big for him personally. Emory & Henry has already made him an offer and he is in touch with several schools. His goal is to get a "full ride" from a Division I or Division II school and hopes to earn a degree in either exercise science or kinesiology to someday become a personal trainer.
“This season will definitely determine where I’m going to end up the next four years,” he said. “It’s definitely going to be one of my biggest seasons so far.”
Metzger, who believes his friend can play at the Division I level, says he and teammates are looking forward to seeing a big season from Lusca.
“They expect to see everything out of him,” Metzger said. “I believe he is going to be able to show it this season.”
And Lusca can’t wait to for the Judges’ defense to lower the boom on an opponent.
“It’s going to be very exciting,” he said. “Everyone is going to love watching it. Our team is going to be very physical. We are going to make some noise on defense.”
