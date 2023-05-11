WINCHESTER — Jill Keenan has adjusted her laundry routine this spring.
When your son Carl consistently brings home a baseball uniform that looks like he swam through a mud puddle, you have to go to some extremes to get it clean for the next game.
The Millbrook High School senior certainly dirtied up another one on Wednesday night. Keenan was one base all four times, scored two runs and stole three bases while tossing a two-hitter in the Pioneers’ 5-0 win against Sherando.
Colin Stephanites and Ryan Liero had clutch two-out RBI singles in a three-run fourth that broke open a tight games against the Warriors.
Keenan, who also plays shortstop for Millbrook (15-2, 9-1), is always dirty because he seemingly is always on base. Heading into the contest, he had an area-best on-base percentage of 60.6 percent and after going 3 for 3 he is hitting at an area-best .520 clip.
“That’s the job,” said the switch-hitter who leads off the Pioneers’ batting order. “Get on base. Get over. Steal a base, whatever, and score. That’s just my approach — just get on first base. I don’t care whether it’s a hit or an error — just as long as I’m there.”
“He’s very disciplined at the plate,” said Millbrook coach Brian Burke of Keenan, who has struck out just four times this season. “He knows he sets the table. … Anytime you have a leadoff guy like that, who sets the table and has the ability to steal a base at any point, you’ve got to feel good with your No. 2, 3, 4, 5 hitters to have Carl out there. It gives you a chance to score when he’s on.”
He scored twice Wednesday, causing havoc with his three steals and also moving from first to third on an errant pickoff attempt. The headfirst slides are a big reason why Keenan’s uniforms are covered in dirt and why Jill has stepped up her laundry game to get his white pants clean.
“She started using this new stuff — Iron Out,” Keenan said after yelling over to his mom to confirm the name of the stain remover. “She soaks them in that for a couple of hours and then washes them in the washing machine and they’re pearly.”
The white pants didn’t last a full inning on Wednesday. After getting Sherando (10-9, 6-5) out in the top of the first, Keenan was hit by the first pitch from Warriors’ starter Cole Orr. With Keenan taking a big lead, Orr threw wild on a pickoff and Keenan raced around, nearly face-planting on a dive into third base.
After an out, Keenan trotted home on Nate Brookshire’s sacrifice flt to make it 1-0.
Sherando had its one big chance to break things open in the top of the second. A pair of two-out errors, put two runners on and Keenan fell behind 3-0 against Dylan Frazier. The next pitch was a strike that got through and behind Millbrook catcher Tanner Barb. Courtesy runner Sam Ridings hesitated, then took off for third after Barb had grabbed the ball. Barb fired to third baseman Brookshire to nail the baserunner for the final out.
Also earlier in the inning, Chase Ford made a fine running catch in deep center field to rob Neil Holborn of at least a double.
Mking his first start since April 18, Keenan was dominant from there. He allowed only Orr’s line-drive single to lead off the fourth in retiring 15 of 16 batters over the final five innings.
“I felt great,” said Keenan, who improved to 5-1 and lowered his ERA to 1.46. “I had thrown a lot at the beginning of the season. The coaches gave me a rest and we had a lot of canceled games. My arm was fresh and I wanted to be out there.”
Keenan struck out seven and did not walk a batter and kept his pitch count to 88. “I could definitely tell my fastball had a little bit more life than when the last time I pitched,” he said. “… I was trusting my defense the whole game. I let them put the ball in play and the defense made plays. You can’t ask for much better.”
“It was by far one of his most complete games,” said Burke, who agreed that Keenan benefited from some rest. “Carl was on tonight. He was competitive. I felt like he got a little bit stronger. … I thought he located well. I though he used his offspeed pitches well tonight. Even when he missed, I felt they were still competitive pitches.”
Sherando coach Pepper Martin said his team couldn’t get anything going after the second.
“The bottom line is Carl pitched a heck-of-a game,” Martin said. “A number of times we put the ball into play and they made the plays. If you’re in a seven-inning game and don’t put any runs on the board, you’re not going to win. … They did what they needed to do to manufacture some runs and we couldn’t get anything going offensively.”
While his pitch count was up, Orr managed to keep it close until the fourth. With one out, Brady Price walked. Hogan Newlin then belted a ball to deep right field for a double, but Price who hesitated at second was cut down on a perfect relay throw to the plate by second baseman Carlo Lisciandrello.
With two outs and Newlin at third, Colin Stephanites lined a single to left to make it 2-0.
“That was huge, just the next guy stepping up,” Burke said. “That was a situation for Sherando to shut down that run. … Colin has been that guy in the No. 9 hole all season long who kind of gets overlooked, but he still finds a way to produce. Tonight, he came up very big for us.”
Keenan followed with a single to put runners on first and second. Liero fell behind 1-2 before looping an RBI single to right.
“Ryan needed that,” Burke said. “We had to push him up to the No. 2 hole with Micah [George] out of town at his brother’s graduation. Ryan probably didn’t have his best offensive night, but he came up big when we needed him to.”
With a 1-2 count on Brookshire, Liero took off for second and intentionally got himself caught in a rundown, which allowed Keenan to score from third on a steal of home to make it 4-0.
The Pioneers were solid on defense down the stretch. Shortstop Liero made a couple of nice plays on grounders and Keenan threw out the speedy Trey Williams on a dribbler near the mound. Barb also threw out Williams, who singled in the first inning, on a steal attempt.
Millbrook’s final run came in the fifth when Newlin drew a bases-loaded walk. Newlin, Price and Wyatt Hummer each drew two walks in the contest.
Orr left after four innings and racking up 101 pitches. He allowed five hits and four walks, while striking out five.
“Cole didn’t have his best stuff tonight, but he battled and gave us a chance,” said Martin, whose team lost 10-0 in six innings against the Pioneers on April 4. “We just couldn’t get anything going offensively and when we got some baserunners on, we made a couple of mistakes that cost us.”
With the playoffs looming next week, both teams still had big games to play. On Thursday, Sherando was to battle district-leading James Wood (15-2, 10-0) in its regular-season finale, while the Pioneers faced the continuation of a home game against Fauquier, a contest they were trailing 2-1 with two outs in the bottom of the fourth. Millbrook then travels to James Wood on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.