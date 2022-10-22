WINCHESTER — Handley was determined that Kettle Run standout Jordan Tapscott wasn’t going to have a big day on Saturday.
The Judges made sure the record-setting receiver was double-covered on every snap and didn’t allow him more than 11 yards on any catch.
But running back Colton Quaker proved that the unbeaten Cougars have more weapons at their disposal. Quaker rushed for 237 yards and two touchdowns, including an 80-yarder on the first play of the second half as Kettle Run rallied past the Judges 25-14.
Handley (5-3, 1-3 Class 4 Northwestern District) dropped its third consecutive game and now must win its final two games to have a chance at a playoff spot. The Cougars (9-0, 5-0) assured that they will have a shot at winning a third consecutive Class 4 Northwestern District title in their regular-season finale against Sherando (5-3, 3-1) on Nov. 4.
Quaker racked up 171 yards on 12 carries in the second half, none bigger than his first attempt.
The Cougars had taken a 9-7 halftime lead on Andrew Curry’s 26-yard field goal with 2.1 seconds left before the break and then got the ball to start the second half.
Before all of the Homecoming fans had a chance to get back into their seats at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium, Quaker swept right and raced 80 yards down the right sideline for a lightning bolt that put the Cougars up 16-7.
“Awesome, it felt amazing,” Quaker said of the run in which he was barely touched. “I saw the hole and then nothing but grass. My fullback and my line blocked it perfectly. It was all I could ask for.”
“The was huge,” said Kettle Run coach Charlie Porterfield, who became the winningest coach in school history with his 46th career triumph. “I told the guys at halftime that, ‘Hey, we’re where we want to be. Even though it’s 9-7, we’re up. … Hey, we come out in the second half and we get the ball first and we’ve got to be able to put some points on the board.’ If it’s the first [play], I’ll take that all day.”
Handley coach Dan Jones chuckled when asked about the play and said, “It definitely didn’t help us.”
What Jones was encouraged by was that his club didn’t fold like it had in losses to Millbrook (25-0) and Sherando (50-29).
“The great thing is our kids responded this time,” he said. “The last two games, we haven’t responded like that. The outcome wasn’t any different, but our kids responded and that’s something we’ve been working on.”
Handley did drive into Kettle Run territory on its first drive, but lost an opportunity with a fumble. The Cougars threatened, but had to settle for Curry’s 42-yard field goal that made it 19-7.
The Judges then drove and had first-and-10 from the Cougars’ 33 before a holding penalty derailed that march and the Judges turned it over on downs after an incompletion on fourth down from the 29.
Quaker then delivered the kill shot. He rushed three times for 18 yards before bursting through a hole up the middle for a 43-yard gain until he was stopped just shy of the goal line. Quarterback Abram Chumley scored on a sneak on the final play of the third quarter to make it 25-7.
Quaker said he took advantage of the Judges’ tight coverage on Tapscott, who entered the contest with more than 1,000 yards and 15 TDs receiving.
“It allows us to run the ball more efficient and not have to worry about the box being overloaded,” he said. “He’s a great player. With them worrying about him, now they have to worry about me and Peyton [Mehaffey].”
“It’s been difficult for teams to try to take [Tapscott] away this year, but against the teams that have found a way to it’s given us the ability to get the ball to other places,” Porterfield said. “… The great thing for me is to see those other guys stepping up.”
Jones was pleased with the game plan that had LJ Williams matched up on Tapscott, who had six catches (two on backfield shovel passes) for 46 yards, but the Judges ran into a tough running back.
“He’s a stud,” Jones said of Quaker. “They have got a bunch of kids, but that kid — he’s patient, he’s fast, hits the hole, follows his blocks, he runs hard, he’ll take his three yards and the next time it’s a 15-yarder. He’s a quality running back.”
The Judges were able to get one more score. Keyed by a 23-yard run by Emerson Fusco on a fake punt, Handley drove 74 yards. Manno Lusca capped the march with a seven-yard TD run to make it 25-14 with 8:01 left.
The Judges’ offense would get two more cracks in the final 4:05, but Quaker batted down a pass from his safety spot to end one possession and Handley had back-to-back holding penalties that snuffed the final opportunity.
Handley led for nearly the entire first half. The Judges took the opening kickoff and marched 74 yards in 10 plays. Davion Butler hit tight end Breylon Miller on a crossing route from 17 yards out and Bryce Pollak’s PAT gave the Judges a 7-0 lead before the game was four minutes old.
Porterfield said he wasn’t surprised that the Judges came out firing.
“Honestly, I told the guys that they are probably going to drive down the field and score on the first drive,” he said. “I’ve coached here long enough and I’ve played these dudes enough, especially here, that we knew they were good to be ready to go and have a great game plan coming out. Coach Jones does a great job getting those guys ready to go and finding a way to get their weapons the ball.”
Handley’s defense, led by Reilynd Worrell, played a stellar half. Kettle Run (averaging nearly 50 points in district play) did not get on the board until Quaker’s one-yard TD with 5:38 left before halftime.
Worrell had a piece of three sacks in the first half and also forced a fumble that Lusca recovered late in the fourth quarter.
“We made an adjustment with him and he has gotten so much better,” Jones said of Worrell. “He played tremendous today.”
Fusco led the Handley ground attack with 16 carries for 86 yards, while Butler was 17 of 30 for 160 yards. Chumley was 14 of 22 for 104 yards.
While Kettle Run has a bye week to wait for Sherando, the Judges know they must beat Liberty on Friday and James Wood (Nov. 5) to earn the district’s final playoff spot.
Jones says the Judges proved a little something to themselves against Kettle Run.
“Hopefully our kids understand that we just played with technically one of the best teams in the region,” he said. “We hung with them for four quarters and gave them everything they wanted. Hopefully, we learn and can correct these small things so that there’s nobody in the region we can’t play with.”
