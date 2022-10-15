STEPHENS CITY — After a wild first half Friday, it appeared Sherando would find itself trailing Handley at halftime following a Judges touchdown with 24 seconds left before the break.
But an unexpected 45-yard return by former Handley student Eliza (C.J.) Lawson set up Jason Foster’s two-yard TD run with eight seconds left in the half and the Warriors rode the momentum of that 24-21 lead to a 50-29 football romp against the Judges at Arrowhead Stadium.
Gavyn Blye rushed for three scores and caught a touchdown pass and Foster ran for three TDs as the Warriors (5-3 overall, 3-1 Class 4 Northwestern District) locked up the Barr-Lindon Crimson Apple as the top football team in Winchester/Frederick County. The trophy will be awarded at a later date.
Sherando’s rebound offset a huge offensive game from Handley’s Emerson Fusco, who rushed for 177 yards and three scores.
Fusco, who moved from the slot to the featured fullback position in the Judges’ double slot offense, swept right for a touchdown to cap a 13-play, 74-yard march that put Handley ahead 21-16 with 24.4 seconds on the game clock in the first half.
But on the ensuing kickoff, Bryce Pollak’s chipped kick went right to the up-man Lawson, who took off for the end zone. Lawson was brought down on the Handley 3 with 17.1 seconds left.
“We practice every kick, every week with all different situations,” Sherando coach Jake Smith said. “He was prepared for it. He executed perfectly and he did a good job of taking care care of the ball.”
Two plays later, Foster bulled in from the 2 and then tacked on the two-point conversion to make it a three-point Warriors’ lead at the half.
“That was huge for us,” said Sherando’s Jacob Manuel. “I think that was the reason we won that game. All of the momentum shifted.”
“That was huge because they scored right before halftime,” Blye agreed. “That onside kick by C.J. Lawson was huge. That really set us up to get into the end zone.”
“We gave them a spark which we didn’t need to do,” Handley coach Dan Jones said. “We couldn’t respond and they kept the momentum. That’s what happens in football — when the momentum changes you better change it back quick or what happened is going to happen to us.”
Coming out of the locker room, the Warriors continued to build as Smith elected to go with what his team calls its “Train” package. That scheme is often used near the goal line to power into the end zone.
But unlike it had earlier in the season, Sherando had Manuel, normally a wideout, taking direct snaps and mostly handing off to Foster and Blye, who was in the slot. For most of the season, Blye has been taking the snaps.
“At halftime we said, let’s just run it down their throats,” Manuel said. “That’s what we did.”
“We had some success in it early and I felt pretty good about it,” Smith explained. “We wanted to come back out in the second half and establish the line of scrimmage and continue to have a solid run game.”
After a good kickoff return from AJ Santiago, it took just three plays to do that. Taking a handoff sweeping left, Blye raced 47 yards for a score to make it 30-21.
Handley (5-2, 1-2) marched back into Sherando territory, but on fourth-and-8 from the 24, Warriors linebacker Josh Metz blitzed through to sack Judges quarterback Davion Butler for a seven-yard loss.
Two plays later, Manuel rolled right and lofted a pass down the right sidelines to Blye, who turned it into a 63-yard touchdown pass that made it 36-21.
“I didn’t really think about it,” said Manuel of his first career TD pass. “I just kind of threw it up to Gavyn and he made the play.”
And after another defensive stop, Foster capped a five-play, 52-yard drive with a seven-yard TD burst to make it 42-21 with 2:11 left in the third quarter.
“The offensive line did its job,” said Blye, who gained 86 yards on 12 carries. “We saw a weakness in their defense and we just attacked that.”
“We’ve been struggling with it all year when people run right at us,” Jones said. “We just haven’t found a solution for it and kudos to them. They ran it and ran it well.”
Fusco’s 12-yard run on a lateral and his two-point conversion run got the Judges to within 42-29 with 6:52 remaining. On the ensuing onside kick, Handley recovered before the ball traveled 10 yards.
Back in its normal offense, Sherando rolled 51 yards as Foster capped the scoring on a seven-yard run. Blye threw to James Walters on the conversion.
After a late fumble in last week’s loss to Liberty, Foster, the area’s top rusher, rebounded with 102 yards on 22 carries.
“He did a good job in responding this week and taking care of things in practice,” Smith said of the talented sophomore. “He really played extremely hard tonight. I can’t say enough about it. I’m extremely proud of him.”
Handley led three separate times in the first half.
Fusco’s three-yard TD run capped a 71-yard drive on Handley’s second possession and a two-point conversion pass from Butler to Julius Darling gave the Judges an 8-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Back after missing a week, Sherando quarterback Micah Carlson completed passes of 31 yards to Manuel and 34 yards to Blye on consecutive plays to set up Blye’s five-yard TD run and conversion run to tie the score at 8-8 with 8:05 left before the half.
But on Aiden Leatch’s kickoff, Handley up-man Josiah Johnson grabbed it and sped down the right sidelines 50 yards for a TD. Pollak’s extra point made it 15-8.
Santiago’s 30-yard punt return to the Handley 21 led to Blye’s 5-yard TD and Foster’s conversion run made it 16-15 with 4:39 remaining before halftime.
Led by 16 tackles from Metz and 15 from Walters, the Sherando defense was able to hold the Judges to eight points in the second half. Kaleb Nowlin and Trey Kremer each had two sacks.
In addition to area bragging rights, the Warriors said the game also had special meaning as they were playing for defensive coach Taylor Loudan, whose mother Natalie died this past week.
“We get the Apple Cup eventually, but we were playing for one of our coaches,” said Manuel, also a defensive back. “He went through a hard time this week and we just wanted to get the win for him.”
“It was a very challenging week for us,” said Smith, whose squad now has a bye week before next hosting Fauquier on Oct. 27 in a Thursday game. “We faced a lot of adversity in a lot of different ways. … We had an extremely unfortunate circumstance. I think the kids really took it to heart and you could see it in the way they played tonight.”
Handley suffered its second consecutive loss and the Judges next host unbeaten Kettle Run on Oct. 22.
“One game at a time is all we can do,” Jones said. “It doesn’t get any easier next week.”
