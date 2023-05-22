WINCHESTER — Millbrook’s Kinsey Knox achieved something none of her other Class 4 Northwestern District competitors could do on Monday.
She briefly held a lead against a Dulles District player.
That’s how dominant those Dulles players were in the Region 4C singles championships at the Slaughter Tennis Pavilion. Each Dulles player rolled to straight set wins in the semifinals and two champs defended their titles.
While on the end of some tough scores, the locals felt like they played some solid tennis against some tougher competition.
“It was great, honestly,” said Handley’s Nathan Thomas, who fell 6-2, 6-1 against Broad Run’s Neel Pasunuri. “I don’t think what just happened out there takes anything away from my skill or anything. I knew that it was going to be tough. Honestly, I wish that I had played some better players in the regular season. I hadn’t really played anyone who had really beaten me [badly].”
Knox, a three-time district champion, said her match against Loudoun County’s Vivian Lun is good college preparation.
“A lot of girls up there play like the No. 1 and No. 2 girls from the Dulles,” said Knox, who will play at Virginia-Wise. “That’s pretty good.”
Knox certainly saw a familiar face in Lun, whom she met for the third consecutive year in regional action. She took the opening game against Lun, but the Loudoun County junior responded by winning the next four games.
Knox got to within 5-2 and had a couple of break points before falling 6-2 in the opening set. While the two players had several long games, Lun controlled the second set to win 6-0.
“I felt like I played better than the last two years,” said Knox, who lost 6-4, 6-0 last spring. “I actually ran her around instead of her running me. It was just a bunch of errors on my part. … They were a lot more than I wanted. ... It’s a lot more fun to play people who are way better than you and can hit a lot harder.”
The match was Knox’s last for the Pioneers and she leaves as the school’s only three-time district tennis champ.
“Not losing a district match is pretty exciting,” she said when asked about her high school career. “I just wish I could win out here, too.”
Thomas, who played No. 6 for the Judges last season, faced off against another first-time regional qualifier in Broad Run’s Pasunuri, a freshman.
Thomas got off to a horrible start, falling behind 5-0 in the first set. He fought back to win a pair of games. Serving to get to 5-3, Thomas had one game point, but couldn’t convert. On Pasunuri’s third break point, he closed out the set, winning 6-2.
The second set began like the first. Thomas fell behind 5-0 as the steady and speedy Pasunuri returned just about everything. Thomas held his final service game, but Pasunuri closed out the match 6-1.
Sherando’s Tommy Reese and Michaela Koch, who each finished runner-up in district play, ran into defending regional champions.
Reese fell 6-1, 6-0 against Lightridge’s Sid Dabhade, a state runner-up in both singles and doubles last spring.
Reese trailed 5-0 in the first set before holding serve against Dabhade, who has upgraded his serve to match his powerful groundstrokes.
“I think I played really good,” Reese said of the match. “I did the best I could. I was trying to cut off his serve and take a little more compact swing.”
Reese, who entered the district tournament as a No. 4 seed, appreciated the opportunity to get a shot at regional play.
“It was really cool,” Reese said. “I think I was the first boys’ singles player since [2012] from my school to make it to regionals. It’s really cool and it was against a really cool opponent.”
Reese said making the regionals was a great way to end a senior season he really enjoyed. “It meant a lot,” he said. “Helping the freshmen and the younger players grow — because I was the only senior on the team — it was really rewarding to see all of the players improve and it was a fun team environment. It was great to have Coach [Jason] Robertson. He’s a really good coach.”
Koch, also a Sherando senior, ran into Broad Run’s Izzy Rotaru for the second consecutive season in regionals. The score was the same as Rotaru rolled 6-0, 6-0.
At times, Koch was able to slug with the powerful left-handed sophomore, but Rotaru continued to rifle winners.
“She was really good at hitting winners, but I also had some unforced errors,” Koch said. “I also had some double faults that I shouldn’t have made, but she was just a really good player.”
Koch said it was good to get experience against someone she doesn’t get to face often. “In the district, I know how other people play,” she said. “It’s good getting someone I haven’t played [often].
“It was really fun,” she added. “I’m not really used to playing against such a good player. It was a good experience. She’s really good.”
Both Thomas and Koch have more tennis left. Thomas and Ty Dickson, the Northwestern District champions, and Koch and Morgan Sutphin, the district runner-ups, will participate in the regional doubles, which starts at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Handley. In team competition, the Judges will host Dulles runner-up Rock Ridge on Wednesday at 10 a.m., while Sherando will host Dulles runner-up Lightridge on Thursday at 10 a.m.
“I’m looking forward to that,” Thomas said of Wednesday’s team match. “I’m really excited. It’s going to be a battle No. 1 through No. 6.”
Both Dabhade and Rotaru cruised in defense of their titles on Monday. Dabhade rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 triumph against Pasunuri, while Rotaru topped Lun 6-0, 6-3.
