It took a pair of state champions to keep Clarke County High wrestlers Cannon Long and Blake Jacobson from claiming a gold medal on Saturday in the Class 2 championships on Saturday at the Salem Civic Center.
Long fell 7-3 in the 157-pound final against Jake Cline, who defeated him two years ago in the championship match at 132.
Jacobson took third at 144 after falling 4-3 in the semifinals against Aaron Lewis of King William, who went on to win his third career state title.
Kolton Vincent (120) and Wyatt Stemberger (126) earned fifth-place finishes as the Eagles, with just five wrestlers in the event, placed ninth among 32 teams with 69.5 points. Bull Run and Region 2B champion Strasburg (209.5) dominated the event with Glenvar (137.5) finishing a distant second.
“They were tough, tough losses,” Clarke County coach Jon VanSice in a phone interview on Sunday of Long and Jacobson falling. “The team really performed well overall, but it was so disappointing to see them two not bring a title home. They put a lot of work and time in and to see them fall short, it’s tough.”
Long, who received a first-round bye, pinned Radford’s Cole Martin in 50 seconds in the quarterfinals and Poquoson’s Blake Latta in 3:21 to reach the final against Cline. The Glenvar senior had pinned his previous two opponents, including a first-period fall against Strasburg’s Donovan Burks, whom Long had edged in winning the Bull Run and Region 2B titles.
“In our camp when we saw that, we were like, ‘Wow,’” VanSice said. “You don’t see Donovan Burks get pinned in the first period too often or even pinned period. It caught our attention real quick.”
VanSice said Cline, who has tremendous length got a first-period takedown and never relinquished the lead.
“I think we fought the first shot off, but on the second one his arms were so long that he sucked Cannon right in,” VanSice said. “Cannon had a good sprawl, a good arch and all of the hip pressure on him he could get and he just pulled him in and took him down. Wow. That’s how he took Burks down, the same way.”
Long was penalized for two points for an illegal hold in the second period and just was unable to take down Cline from his feet.
Long finished the season 56-2 with 43 pins. During his career, he recorded two runner-up finishes and two thirds in state competition, won more than the 150 matches and finished with 99 career pins.
“Not many guys have four top-three placings,” VanSice said. “You have to give him credit for that. He’s had a good career, that’s for sure. It’s just unfortunate he couldn’t crown it off for that with the one that everybody yearns for.”
Jacobson advanced to the semifinals with a 13-1 major decision over Central’s Landon Davis to face Weeks, who defeated him 2-1 in last year’s quarterfinals.
Weeks got an early takedown and had a pair of escapes to edge Jacobson, who also had a takedown in the match. “We couldn’t break through that defense on him,” VanSice said. “He just hung tough and blocked us with everything we were trying to do. I feel we wrestled his match instead of wrestling our match.”
Jacobson bounced back to take third for the second straight year. The sophomore recorded his 100th career win with a 3-0 decision over Patrick County’s Steven Spencer in the consolation semifinals and pinned Virginia High’s Kenaz Davis in 1:44 in the third-place match.
For the season, Jacobson finished 59-6 with 39 pins.
VanSice said he was very pleased with Vincent’s finish at 120. Vincent, who was 0-2 as a freshman last season at the states, went 4-2 with two pins and a technical fall. He won by forfeit over Poquoson’s James Withrow in the fifth-place match. Vincent finished 40-24 with 31 pins.
“He really stepped his game up at the state tournament,” VanSice said. “He’s grown a lot in the last two weeks.”
Stemberger advanced to the semifinals, but fell 15-10 in a wild match against Glenvar’s River Smith (who lost 3-1 to Strasburg’s Heath Burks in the final). Stemberger fell 3-1 to Union’s Bryce Ramey, whom he had defeated 3-2 in the first round, in the consolation semifinals. The junior was ahead when John Battle’s Chris Faust defaulted with an injury in the fifth-place match. Stemberger finished the season 48-15 with 36 pins.
Freshman J.D. Ferraro (106) also qualified, but went 0-2. Ferraro finished 23-18.
“With the limited amount of guys we had, we had a fair amount of success,” VanSice said when asked to assess the Eagles’ season. “I’m not upset with how the guys wrestled. If you look at all of the numbers of the matches we won vs. the matches we lost, we won a heck of a lot more than we lost and we pinned more people than we got pinned. If we would have had a whole team, you never know what might have happened.”
With losing just two seniors this season, VanSice is looking forward to having more people on the mat next winter.
“I think we have a lot to build with,” he said. “I’m optimistic about the numbers we’ll have next year. I think we will fill all of the weight classes at least up to 175. … If we get a couple of more guys in those upper weights, we can fill all 13 weight classes. You can make a lot of noise with 12 to 13 people in your lineup.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.