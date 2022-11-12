LEESBURG — Handley was within one yard of possibly being tied at halftime with unbeaten Loudoun County in Saturday’s Class Region 4C football season.
Less than 12 minutes of game time later, the Judges were facing a 36-point deficit.
The Captains, buoyed by their defensive stop to end the half, scored 28 points in a span of just more than 10.5 minutes, to turn a tight game into a 42-13 romp.
Zach Hensch rushed for three scores and threw for another and Jason Murray Jr. had a pair of touchdown runs as top-seeded Loudoun County (11-0) secured a semifinal matchup against Sherando on Friday at Jimmy Pearson Field. The Judges finished the season 7-4.
“They were everything that they were advertised,” Handley coach Dan Jones said. “They didn’t prove anything that I didn’t already know. We were hoping — maybe — we could put a dent in their armor. Unfortunately, we had some hot spots and some good things, but we couldn’t do it for four quarters.”
Handley, which needed an overtime victory the previous Saturday, gave Loudoun County trouble through the first half and had a golden opportunity to get even at the half.
Trailing 14-6, the Judges got a huge break when Loudoun County punter Chase Kibble mishandled the snap and in the ensuing melee the ball was recovered at the Loudoun County 9 with less than a minute left in the half.
With no timeouts, the Judges lost two yards, then had a 10-yard completion from Davion Butler to Manno Lusca, who stepped out of bounds at the 1. With a chance to get off two running plays, the Judges went to their heavy package with running back Emerson Fusco taking a direct snap. Fusco was dropped for a yard loss while running right on third down and was held for no gain as the Judges hurried to get off a snap on fourth down.
“That was a huge stop by our defense,” Hensch said. “That completely shifted the momentum of the game. … It would have been a completely different game if our defense didn’t step up and get that stop.”
Jones blamed himself for the final two plays. “I should have stayed in spread,” he said. “You try to think you can do certain things and that’s their strength to bunch things in. I felt like our kids needed to get it done, but it put us in a bad situation. It probably would have been a huge momentum change for us if we could have got that in. That’s my fault for not calling better plays.”
Fourth down proved to be the big down for the Captains in the second half.
Facing fourth-and-1 on the opening drive, Hensch bolted 40 yards around the left side to make it 21-6 with 9:57 to go in the third quarter.
On Handley’s first possession, Jones decided to gamble after offsetting penalties had forced a replay of a Judges punt. Fusco took off but was dropped for a three-yard loss by Richard Taliaferro and Jackson Snyder, the first time the fake punt had failed after three previous successes. On the next play, Murray rumbled up the middle for a 22-yard score to make it 28-6.
After a three-and-out and a punt from the Judges, Loudoun County overcame Hensch being dropped for an 8-yard loss by Lusca. On fourth-and-4 from the Handley 35, Hensch found a crease on the right side and sprinted away from the Judges’ secondary for another score to make it 35-6.
“I think they thought we were running inside zone a lot,” Hensch said. “We were able to scrape and get to the outside. It was a great push by our O-Line and we were able to make it happen.”
“He’s definitely faster when you see him in person,” said Jones of Hensch, who rushed for 85 yards on nine carries and was 6-of-9 for 87 yards passing. “Like I said, they are a machine. They have 11 guys working together and they execute on offense and defense.”
Following another three-and-out and a punt, the Captains drove 51 yards. On fourth-and-4 from the 30, Hensch rolled left and found a wide-open Wes Celentano, who tip-toed into the left corner of the end zone to make it 42-6 with 1:24 left in the third.
Hensch said the Captains have made a habit of overpowering teams in the second half.
“That’s pretty much been our motto, we like to put teams away,” he said. “We’ve gotten better at that as the season has gone on. Let’s just end the game in the third quarter.”
“That’s why they’re 11-0 now,” Jones said of the Captains’ fourth-down prowess. “They can get it done when they need to get it done. They’re not afraid to. When you’re winning, confidence builds momentum. They have it. They believe and they executed the plays.”
A big part of doing that was also a change on defense. Handley’s offensive line gave Butler lots of time to throw in the first half. Loudoun County repeatedly brought linebacker Matthew Jackmore on a blitz to get more pressure on Butler.
“We couldn’t move the ball,” Jones said. “They made an adjustment and we just couldn’t hit the receiver that was open and do the things we wanted.”
The Judges played well in the opening two quarters. Handley had a good opening drive before turning the ball over on downs at the Loudoun County 30.
Murray carried five times for 53 yards on Loudoun County’s opening drive, scoring from the 8. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder finished with 121 yards on 16 carries.
Handley fought back, driving 80 yards against a defense that was allowing eight points per game. Butler went 5-for-5 on the drive, including a 29-yarder to Aaron Lee. Fusco capped the march with a one-yard TD on the second play of the second quarter, but Loudoun County’s Thomas Tyler blocked the extra point to make it 7-6.
Hench’s six-yard TD run capped an 87-yard drive on Loudoun County’s next possession.
Trailing 42-6 and facing the Captains’ reserves in the fourth quarter, Handley scored the game’s final touchdown as Butler floated a perfect pass over the middle to Christian Metzger for a 32-yard score. Bryce Pollak’s extra point made it 42-13.
Butler finished 14 of 25 for 145 yards, while Fusco rushed for 71 yards on 16 carries. Lusca, moving from the secondary to linebacker, had an excellent game to lead the Judges’ defense.
The contest was the final game for 20 Handley seniors on the roster.
“I’m proud of the seniors,” said Jones when asked about the season. “We had a lot of ups and downs. They fought until the last play of the game. That’s what you want your program to do. We fought every game. Some games went our way and some didn’t.
“Overall, I’m proud of how our kids developed over the season. It’s just unfortunate that only one team is going to walk off the field a winner at the end of the year. It was a little shorter than what I wanted, but it was a great year.”
