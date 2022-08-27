WINCHESTER — At the beginning of last football season, Handley’s Emmanuel “Manno” Lusca had his arm in a sling as he dealt with a broken collarbone.
On Saturday, Lusca started this season with a bang. The junior rushed for a career-high three touchdowns and grabbed one of the Judges’ four interceptions as Handley whipped first-year program Gainesville 42-7 at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium.
Emerson Fusco rushed for 103 yards and caught a 44-yard touchdown pass as the Judges knocked off the Cardinals in their first-ever game.
Lusca scored on three of the four times he carried the ball, including a 30-yarder on Handley’s second play from scrimmage, and topped off his afternoon with a 33-yard romp.
“It was very satisfying,” said Lusca of his afternoon is the searing 85-degree heat. “I’m glad I got to play in the first game of the season.”
“That shows you how special he is and how much we would have liked to have [him] all year,” Handley coach Dan Jones said of the 5-foot-10, 165-pound Lusca. “He showed what we expected out of him on both sides of the ball. Offense is more visible, but on defense he played a heck-of-a game as well for us.”
Lusca was a reserve last season in the Judges’ double-slot offense and had just just one carry. He certainly made the most of his four attempts on Saturday.
“The line was blocking and it seemed like everyone was working together,” Lusca said. “I just give all of the credit to my line.”
After forcing a three-and-out from Gainesville, the Judges wasted little time getting on the scoreboard. Quarterback Davion Butler lofted a 29-yard strike to tight end Breylon Miller on the first play. Lusca then took a counter around the left side, broke two tackles and raced 30 yards into the left corner of the end zone. Bryce Pollak’s first of five extra points made it 7-0, just 2:39 into the game.
On Gainesville’s next possession, Julius Darling picked off a batted pass and returned it to the Cardinals’ 20. On third down from the 22, Butler again turned the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Miller who waltzed into the end zone after catching an out pattern to make it 14-0 with 5:36 to go in the first quarter.
Thanks to some sloppy play, penalties and a fumble, the Judges were unable to take advantage of first-quarter interceptions by Lusca and Brian Trammel to extend the lead. Handley also had to burn two first-half penalties to get special teams personnel on the field.
“It’s the first game,” Jones said. “We executed well on a lot of things which was nice to see, but stalemated some things because of first-game jitters and first-game mistakes. Their inexperience helped us a little bit. A lot of things went in our favor which is good for the first game.”
Fusco got the Judges back on track with a 42-yard, twisting, tackle-breaking run to the Gainesville 10 and Lusca scored on the next play to make it 21-0.
But aided by a fourth-down offsides penalty for a first down, Gainesville mounted a 61-yard march late in the second period. Joshua Barido completed passes of 13 and 12 yards before taking advantage of a blown Handley coverage to toss a 19-yard TD pass to Aidan McClafferty with 40 seconds left before the half.
Starting at their 40, the Judges bounced right back. Fusco, whose fumble was recovered by a teammate, gained 16 yards on a first down carry. After Gainesville called a time out with 16.5 seconds left, Butler stood in and took a pop, but found Fusco on a 10-yard rout downfield. Fusco shucked a tackle and picked up a block to score a 44-yard touchdown with seven seconds left in the half.
“That pass, Davion had a good look on it and I just had to make a play,” Fusco said. “[The defensive back] went for the ball and me at the same time. After that, [wideout] Christian [Metzger] had a good block for me up top. I just put it in second gear and ran.”
Fusco, who gained 103 yards on seven carries, started the second half with another big play. His 24-yard run opened a 72-yard drive. Lusca ended it by racing 33 yards on another counter.
After Victor Saravia-Arteega’s 11-yard sack on fourth down, the Judges ended the scoring with a 36-yard drive. Josiah Johnson’s one-yard run made it 42-7 and got the running mercy rule clock going with 3:48 to go in the third quarter.
James Fowler’s interception capped a strong day for the Handley defense, which managed to keep shifty Gainesville tailback Koven Smith (24 carries, 62 yards) out of the end zone. The Judges held the Cardinals to 39 yards on 28 carries.
“The game plan by Coach [Scott] Nole was on point,” Jones said of the Judges’ defense. “Our kids, other than jumping offsides on fourth down, overall we played about as good as you can expect for the first game.”
Butler completed 6 of 14 passes for 124 yards and two scores without an interception. Fusco’s 103-yard day helped the Judges amass 204 yards on the ground.
“I ran the ball pretty well in my opinion,” Fusco said. “I definitely could have done 100 times better. It was a good start.”
The big day ended up costing Fusco, thanks to a promise made to the offensive line (center Xavier Lee, guards Silas Young and Saravia-Arteaga and tackles Emerson Membreno and Jaishaun Offutt). “I did offer them Big Macs if they blocked good,” he said. “It looks like I have to go buy them Big Macs now. I was going to bring them donuts, but Big Macs sound better.”
Jones felt the Judges, who next host Harrisonburg on Sept. 3, made some progress from their final scrimmage. “That’s the hope and plan of the season — you get better each week and the kids start believing and buy into everything you’re trying to do.”
