Since Sherando High School opened its doors in 1993, there’s been only one baseball coach.
That’s going to change.
Pepper Martin, who led the Warriors to the state title in 2013, will leave the program which coincides with his retirement as a physical education teacher.
Martin, who also was head coach at James Wood for one season, retires with a career record of 407-241, including a mark of 400-229 in 29 seasons at Sherando. He led the Warriors to 10 Northwestern district regular-season titles, five district tournament titles, 12 regional appearances, a regional title and four state tournament berths, including the 2013 season when Sherando went 26-1 and captured Group AA title when the state had just three classifications instead of the current six.
“I decided pretty much in the offseason between last baseball season and this season,” said Martin, who has 24 winning campaigns at Sherando and is an eight-time Winchester Star Coach of the Year. “Retiring as a teacher was obviously tied into it. I certainly wasn’t going to retire from coaching baseball and continue to teach. And by the same token, it would be hard to retire from teaching and not have the coaching aspect following suit because you lose contact and interactions with your players.”
Martin, also the school’s wrestling coach until 2018, has certainly made plenty of connections over the seasons through coaching and teaching. Sherando’s biggest district rivals now are led by a player that Martin coached while an assistant at James Wood (the Colonels’ Adrian Pullen) and a former Sherando High School assistant coach (Millbrook’s Brian Burke).
“When you walk around Winchester with the man, everybody knows him,” said Craig Bodenschatz, who has been Martin’s assistant coach on the varsity for the past 25 years. “Everybody has been coached by him. I always told him that the easiest job in the world would be for him to run for mayor and I would be his campaign manager.”
“It’s been an honor, man,” recently graduated senior Cole Orr said of playing for Martin. “The dude is a legend. He is already in the Sherando Hall of Fame. He’s a Hall of Fame legend around the area. I have nothing but positives about playing for him. I love it.”
Martin said he’s kicked around thoughts about retirement for years, but making the final decision was difficult.
“Every winter, the old juices would start to flow again and I was anxious to coach another year,” he said. “Basically, I came upon the conclusion, that it’s time. I’m no spring chicken anymore. I didn’t want to just hang in there and do it and not give 100 percent.”
Bodenschatz said he was actually surprised that Martin finally pulled the trigger. He said Martin’s status has been a hot topic over the years.
“If I had a dollar for every time somebody asked me, ‘When is Pepper going to give it up, when is Pepper going to finish?,’ I wouldn’t have to go to work this year,” Bodenschatz said. “I could take the whole year off.”
Bodenschatz, who also served as a head JV coach and unofficially filled in another season on the varsity before officially becoming Martin’s assistant a quarter of a century ago, said the Warriors’ success under Martin has been no accident.
“He’s very meticulous,” Bodenschatz said. “For the 27 years that I was there, every day there was a practice plan. [It was] handwritten and not something he copied and pasted from a document anywhere. It was always handwritten with the practice number, date and time. He was very meticulous about practice and preparation and very competitive. He just did things the right way.”
And Martin exuded a love for the game that was evident to the players, coaches and opponents.
“It was definitely his passion,” Orr said when asked about what made playing for Martin special. “I’ve seen all of these other coaches, and yeah some of them are pretty good coaches, but he’s got passion to it. He makes the game fun.”
“You could see that when he gave up one of the two sports he was coaching, that he didn’t give up baseball,” Bodenschatz said. “He stayed with baseball.”
Throw aside the big games and big moments, Martin says he’ll most miss the relationships the job has provided him. He appreciates the people “who coached with me” in the dugout at Sherando — Mark Sawyer, Ed Humbertson, Sam Gross, Burke, Jason Miller, Jimmy Dix, Jeff Milburn, Tom Chunta, Tom Carney, Joe Angel, Jason Kamlowsky, Chase Smallwood, Adam Miller and Bodenschatz.
“What I’m going to miss the most is the relationships that I’ve developed, not only with my players through the years but also my fellow teachers, particularly in the phys ed department,” he said. “The administrators, athletic directors, coaches and athletes that I’ve had the pleasure to work with during my career, it’s a true reflection on my good fortune to be associated with such an exceptional group of individuals. I’m going to miss that everyday interaction with them.”
Martin also will miss the opportunity that the game has given him to instill lessons that go far beyond the diamond.
“The sport of baseball teaches many valuable life lessons to high school athletes, not just the wins and losses, improving your skills and setting goals and seeing those goals accomplished with the help of your coaching staff,” he said. “The sport really offers the opportunity for a coach to teach the athletes life lessons that can carry over and help them be successful in their lives, particularly honesty, integrity, responsibility, accountability, self-discipline, humility, dignity, perseverance and good work ethic. All of those traits and qualities have an impact on those young men that last a lifetime. Sports, particularly high school sports, provide that opportunity to be able to pass those traits on if you are successful.”
And in baseball, success is one of the hardest things to achieve.
“The sport of baseball is actually a game of failure,” Martin said “In what other occupation can you be successful 30 percent of the time and still considered to be successful. Baseball is one of them. A weatherman might be another. … It provides an excellent avenue that can help them get through certain situations during their lives, particularly perseverance. If you are going to fail, how are you going to deal with that?”
Martin’s team this past season dealt with adversity and made its coach proud. Along the way, the Warriors also helped Martin reach some career milestones.
Martin, who had seven victories in his one season as head coach at James Wood, hit career win No. 400 with a 10-0 triumph over Warren County early in the season.
“I have to be honest,” Martin said. “When you’re in the twilight of your career and you’ve coached as many games as I have and there’s a little personal milestone within reach, you can’t help but think about it a little bit. We tried to maintain our focus during the season that our most important win was our next win and just focus on that.”
However, the team struggled at times during the midpoint, but down the stretch, the Warriors improved and gave the area’s best team fits. James Wood needed extra innings against Sherando to win 2-1 in a game critical to clinching the district title.
They’d get their biggest win against the Colonels two weeks later in the district tournament. The Warriors won a tight 4-3 semifinal clash becoming the only district team to defeat James Wood, which would go on to reach the Class 4 semifinals. Sherando (12-11) would drop a tough 6-2 decision to Kettle Run in the district title game.
“I was very proud of this team,” Martin said. “We only finished one game over .500, but at the midway point of the season it looked like we were headed to mediocrity and not having the players realize their potential as a team. The players took it upon themselves to focus harder in practice and work hard on executing the small things that win you baseball games, like smart aggressive baserunning and moving runners up into scoring position.
“In the second half of the season, we executed our bunt and hit-and-runs as well as any team that I’ve coach through the 30 years at Sherando. I was very proud of the way they really dedicated themselves to turning the season around. I give them a lot of credit.”
The triumph over James Wood at R. Charles Hott Field also was the 400th win in Sherando program history and against a program that Martin had been an assistant coach under Bill Beckman for eight seasons and a former head coach.
“It was almost like that was going to be a destiny thing,” Bodenschatz said.
“Without a doubt it was very ironic that I started my coaching career at James Wood and we would end up getting our 400th program victory against our cross-county rivals and also the school that I started my career at,” Martin said. “If we were going to get the 400th, I would have always hoped that we would have gotten it against a quality opponent that on paper we probably shouldn’t have beaten, but we did it.”
Martin hopes Bodenschatz, who he also teamed with to keep football statistics on Friday nights in the fall, will become the program’s new leader.
Bodenschatz says without a doubt Martin’s presence will be missed at Sherando. “The guy has been there since they opened the doors,” he said. “He was a two-sport coach. He and I did the football on Friday nights. He was involved. He was always there. It’s going to be strange for not just faculty and staff but for students to walk around, especially down around the gym, and not see him there. … I don’t think that anybody will really get it until you get there and not see him around.”
Martin says he’s not sure yet what the immediate future holds.
“I tell people this all of the time: I don’t play golf. I don’t hunt or fish. I sure as heck don’t aspire to be a Walmart greeter,” he said with a chuckle. “I’ll have to figure it out as it goes. My wife [Ellen] and I plan to do some traveling and take care of some of our bucket list destinations.”
Wherever those travels take him, Martin is sure that he’ll always return to the diamond.
“I’m definitely not going to disassociate myself from the sport of baseball,” he said. “Baseball has been my love all of my life and my passion. I’ve been involved in baseball in one way or another for 60 of my 66 years.
“Without a doubt I will be going to the Sherando baseball games both home and away with my lawn chair and sit a little way from the dugout a little bit. I want to support the kids. Retiring like I did, I have a lot of young men returning that I had close relationships with. We’re going to be returning seven starters, so I didn’t leave the cupboard bare for whoever takes over the program.”
Bodenschatz doesn’t believe Martin will be a stranger.
“I expect him to be there the first day of tryouts next year in some capacity,” Bodenschatz said. “… I got a feeling it’s not going to be easy. He’s not going to quit cold turkey.”
