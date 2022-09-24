WINCHESTER — Handley’s approach to Saturday’s Class 4 Northwestern District opener against Fauquier was simple — have fun.
And maybe no one had more fun than the Judges’ Christian Metzger. The junior receiver scored three touchdowns, two in unconventional ways, as unbeaten Handley rolled to a 38-0 triumph at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium in the school’s Hunter-Maddex Hall of Fame Game.
The Judges (5-0, 1-0) racked up more than 400 yards of total offense, while holding the Falcons (0-5, 0-1) to just five first downs.
“I tried to change it up more this week to get them to relax more,” said Handley coach Dan Jones of this week’s theme. “They were trying too hard and putting more pressure on themselves than they needed to. I was trying to ease them up and get back to have fun and play.
“We flew around defensively and on offense we had two plays that probably shouldn’t have worked that went in our favor. They had fun and didn’t panic.”
“Everyone is happy that we had fun,” said Metzger, who had four receptions for 138 yards and two scores. “We had fun today. That’s what we prepared all week for. We wanted to play hard and have no mistakes, but at the end of the day we needed to have fun.”
Defensive tackle Rodd’ney Davenport said the preparation part was a big part to having such an enjoyable Saturday for the Handley defense.
“When you know your stunts and you’re not guessing and shooting gaps, it gets so much better,” the senior said. “The game slows down and you get to laugh and have fun with your friends.”
The afternoon was anything but fun for the Falcons, who started without several key players including quarterback Ben Noland. And in a freak accident, Fauquier head coach Karl Buckwalter was slammed into by an official running to catch up on a long Handley gain at the end of the first half. Buckwalter needed medical attention and was not on the sidelines in the second half.
“They were very short-handed,” Jones said. “Their program today wasn’t an indication of how good their team is. They were missing some key players. … They had some illness that apparently went through there. It was a shame that their coach was banged up on that play. It was a tough day for them.”
The day couldn’t have gone much better for Metzger, who entered the contest as the Judges’ second leading receiver, but had yet to find the end zone in the first four games.
With Handley already ahead 10-0 on an eight-yard TD run from Hassan Akanbi and a 32-yard field goal by Bryce Pollak, Metzger got his first TD in an unconventional manner.
Jones had a play set up for quarterback Davion Butler to fire a lateral out to running back Emerson Fusco who would look for Metzger deep.
The play didn’t go quite like it was drawn up, but the result was perfect. Butler had to hesitate getting the ball to Fusco, throwing the timing way off. But Fusco was able to grab the ball and heave it toward Metzger, who had no Falcon within 20 yards of him. Metzger made the catch and waltzed into the end zone to make it 17-0 with 2:12 left in the first quarter.
“Davion was supposed to throw it to Emerson, but sooner,” Jones said of the play. “He said he saw someone flash which means he made the right choice. Then he scared the heck out of me, but it worked out. Like I said, it bounced in our favor.”
“I was not surprised,” said Metzger when asked about how open he was. “We practice it all week and we knew the corner would bite.”
Handley turned it over twice on fumbles early in the second quarter, but finally extended the lead late in the second period.
On third-and-10 from the 32, Butler lofted a long pass to Metzger along the left sidelines. Metzger left a defensive back in his wake for a 68-yard TD that made it 24-0 with 2:49 left before the half.
“I knew just to keep my legs up and run with power so I didn’t get tripped up,” Metzger said. “It was a beautiful throw by Davion.”
Metzger still wasn’t finished scoring in the half, this time on a play not in the Handley playbook. Taking over at their own 12, the Judges needed just four plays to go 88 yards.
Butler’s 63-yard scramble (the play on which Buckwalter was hurt) highlighted the frenetic last-minute drive. On first-and-goal from the 9, Butler rolled left and threw to Fusco, who tried to make a move, but slipped. With teammates blocking, Fauquier tacklers holding on and everyone on the Handley sideline screaming for him to fall, Fusco did something entirely different. He turned and handed the ball to Metzger, who cut to the left sideline and went 10 yards for the TD with 11.9 seconds left on the clock.
“I actually came up to block and push up,” Metzger said. “I heard him say, ‘Christian, Christian, Christian.’ I knew as soon as he said that to open up my arms and just get the ball and go.
“No one knew it was coming. We had players on our offense who were still blocking the pile. All of a sudden you hear all of the cheers and the crowd going crazy from me scoring. No one knew it was a touchdown until they saw the ball in the end zone.”
That certainly wasn’t how Jones had drawn things up.
“You just look at it and say, ‘Don’t ever do it again, but great job,’” Jones said with a laugh.
Thanks to the defense, the Judges could gamble a little. Aaron Lee and Manno Lusca each had interceptions in the first half. Led by Davenport, Reilynd Worrell, Jaiquan Offutt, Lucas Mammano and Kenyon Anderson, the Judges held the Falcons to just 23 yards in the half.
“I got to watch a lot of people get to the ball,” Davenport said. “We practiced hitting all week. … We showed them we were the better team today. It was amazing.”
The Judges needed just their opening drive of the second half to get the mercy rule going with a running clock. Lusca’s 54-yard run set up a two-yard TD from Josiah Johnson.
On the afternoon, eight different Judges had at least one carry that went for 10 yards or more. “We trust about eight of our kids to do it,” Jones said of the big gains. “If we block the right people, we’ve got the guys who can do it.”
Handley now has a bye week before returning to action on Oct. 7 at Millbrook.
“Having two weeks now to kind of get everybody back to 100 percent and prepare for Millbrook’s single wing is an advantage,” Jones said. “It’s nice to be 5-0 and to start the district off with a win. The bye week probably came at a great time for us to refresh and get ready for the push in the district.”
Fauquier next hosts the Pioneers on Thursday.
