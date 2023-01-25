Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to rain during the afternoon. High 37F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

A shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies later at night. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.