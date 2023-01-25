WINCHESTER — Tyler Seminaro believes the Millbrook boys’ basketball team’s success comes down to simple addition.
“I feel like with our team all of the little things add up for the big picture,” Seminaro said after Tuesday Class 4 Northwestern District game against Kettle Run in Casey Gymnasium. “If we don’t do the little things, we won’t get the win. But, we did it tonight.”
Seminaro scored 23 points and the Pioneers led from nearly start to finish in racking up a 77-57 romp against the Cougars on Senior Night. Chase Ford added 16 points as the Pioneers (9-10, 6-3) remained third in the district standings.
Millbrook was able to convert hustle into points all game long against the pesky Cougars, who ended the Pioneers’ season last year with an upset in the district tournament.
Richie Pell drew a pair of charges in the first quarter as Millbrook raced to 16-5 lead with 3:30 left in the period. Detric Brown found several open teammates with assists and Pell and Darius Banks harassed Kettle Run’s Jordan Tapscott, who had scored 27 points recently. And after seeing a huge lead shrink to single digits, Millbrook got a pair of assists on offensive rebounds from reserve Jaylen Shifflett that helped trigger the final run that put away the pesky Cougars.
“It’s 100 percent the little things,” Ford said of the winning formula. “… There are stretches where we’re not playing as team, but when we play together and kind of play as a whole we’re unstoppable.”
Millbrook coach Steve Grubbs says his team has to do a lot right to stay competitive.
“We’re undersized,” Grubbs said. “Pretty much everyone is bigger than us, so we have to make sure we’re focusing on those little things. We can’t give up second-chance points or loose balls. We have to scrap, fight and protect every inch. When we decide to do that collectively as a team … it’s awesome and we feed off of that.”
Aside from an early 1-0 deficit, Millbrook led for the entire game. But the Cougars (8-7, 4-6) kept hanging around in a fairly repetitive way.
The Pioneers built that early 11-point lead, but Kettle Run sliced it to 18-11 after one quarter. Millbrook pushed the lead to 32-18 in the second quarter only to see the Cougars cut the margin to 34-26 at the half. Millbrook’s lead ballooned to 19 points twice (the final time at 52-33) in the third quarter, but Kettle Run rallied to within 10 points (55-44) heading into the final period.
“I think it’s mostly defense for us because we can score the ball easily,” Seminaro explained. “Our defensive side when we start slacking, that’s when they start coming back.”
The Cougars (8-7, 4-6) were within nine points 59-50 with 4:20 left, but Millbrook responded with an 8-0 run. Ford, on an assist from Shifflett, buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it 63-50 and Seminaro, who appeared to be fouled, banked in a 3-pointer on the Pioneers’ next possession with 3:30 left.
From there, Millbrook made 9 of 11 free throws on the way to closing out the win.
“I knew we could do what we had to do,” Seminaro said of closing out the Cougars.
Certainly Seminaro’s confidence was on full display. Coming off a 30-point effort in a 72-70 loss on Friday to Handley, the senior nailed a pair of 3-pointers in an eight-point first quarter.
“I think after the Handley game I just had more confidence in myself,” said Seminaro, who had four of the Pioneers’ nine 3-pointers Tuesday. “I let the shots go and I was hitting.”
Seminaro's offense affects others.
"I think if Tyler is on, the whole team is on," Ford said.
“He’s been playing well recently,” Grubbs said of Seminaro. “He softens things up because people have to pay attention to him. There are some openings that weren’t there before because people are focusing on him. He’s had a great season so far and I hope it continues in these last three regular-season games and hopefully in the playoffs.”
Millbrook also got a strong effort from Ford, who scored eight of his 16 points in the final quarter.
“Chase has been awesome,” Grubbs said. “Chase has been consistent. It doesn’t always show up sometimes in the scorebook, but his effort is always there. He has a great motor and he is constantly working.”
Grubbs was especially pleased with the way his team defended Tapscott, a standout athlete who has recently accepted preferred walk-on status to play football at Virginia Tech. Tapscott made just three field goals in an 11-point evening.
“He’s a heck-of-an athlete and great basketball player,” Grubbs said of Tapscott. “He’s going to get his. Hopefully you can limit him to the teens.”
With an emphasis on Tapscott, the Pioneers were hurt inside by Cougars center Connor Dean, who scored 23 points with many of his baskets coming off of offensive rebounds.
Aside from Seminaro and Ford, the Pioneers spread out the scoring. Brown had nine points, while Javell Holmes, Pell and Banks had six each and Cohen Creswell notched five.
Grubbs was pleased to win on Senior Night, which he says can be chaotic. He was very appreciative that Kettle Run coach Damond Tapscott allowed the Pioneers to win the opening tap, which went to injured senior Ryan Liero, who passed to injured senior Jacob Burns who handed the ball to the referee to give back to Kettle Run as substitutes entered the game.
With the playoffs around the corner, Millbrook’s players are hoping Tuesday’s win was an indication of good things to come. The Pioneers, who next host district-leading Sherando on Friday. have lost five games by two points or less.
“We’re definitely playing more as a team,” Seminaro said. “I don’t think we’ve played team ball like this for the whole season. I think we are taking steps up and not down.”
“We’ve just got to keep it rolling,” Ford said.
