LEESBURG — Millbrook football coach Josh Haymore called a timeout Thursday before the play that would determine the life or death of his team’s season.
He walked out to his defense and told the players, “You’ve got 31 seconds to play for 48 minutes next week.”
Appropriately on a night where it made several key plays, the defense secured the Pioneers’ first postseason win since 2016. Millbrook stopped Tuscarora’s potential game-winning two-point conversion with 31.7 seconds left on the clock to net a 14-13 victory in the Region 4C quarterfinals.
Ryan Hecker’s 75-yard interception return provided the margin of victory for the third-seeded Pioneers (6-5), who earned a rematch against unbeaten and top-seeded Kettle Run (11-0) on Nov. 18 in Nokesville. Javell Holmes also had a huge interception that set up the first score of the game on a night where Millbrook was outgained 313-98, but never trailed.
“At the end with the two-point conversion, that was the game right there,” said Tyson Mallory, who rushed for a touchdown and a two-point conversion as Millbrook built a 14-0 lead. “Our defense came through like they had been doing the whole game. They won it for us.”
“That conversion, we knew we were going to make the stop,” said Hecker. “We knew we had it in us.”
Throughout the contest, Tuscarora was able to move the ball, but the Pioneers stiffened once the Huskies got near the goal line.
In the first half, Tuscarora had three marches inside the Millbrook 30, but came up empty each time. Twice the Pioneers held them on fourth down and the final time the clock ran out with the ball on the Millbrook 17.
“The bend-but-don’t-break mentality is to make [the opponent] drive,” Haymore said. “If you you make them drive, you make them make mistakes.”
Those mistakes proved costly for Tuscarora over the final two quarters.
The Huskies opened the second half once again with a long march and had second-and-5 from the Millbrook 13. They wouldn’t get closer as Holmes jumped a route and picked off Tommy Peede, who had to making a touchdown-saving tackle at the Tuscarora 48.
“The pick, I think gave us a touchdown, honestly,” Mallory said. “It gave us the momentum we needed to score.”
Mallory did just that in a drive where the Pioneers used 12 plays to travel the 48 yards. Mallory had seven carries for 34 yards in the march, including a four-yard burst up the middle on fourth-and-1 to break the scoreless tie. A missed extra point left Millbrook with a 6-0 lead with six seconds left in the third quarter.
After a nice kick return, the Huskies took over at the Millbrook 47. They once again got the ball inside the Pioneers’ 30, but on fourth-and-5 from the 28, Hecker made the big play. The junior cut in front of Tuscarora’s Dawson Pough and snared Peede’s short pass in full stride and raced untouched down the left sideline. Mallory’s two-point run gave the Pioneers a 14-0 lead with 8:55 to go.
“I saw that they were coming to hitches a lot,” Hecker said of his first varsity pick-6. “I told my outside linebacker, ‘Jump No. 3 and I’ll jump No. 1 for the pick.’ I just caught it, made a play and took it back.”
Tuscarora fought back quickly, taking advantage of one of the few missed tackles by the Pioneers. Alan Gbee’s 47-yard run after a broken tackle was the key play in a six-play, 77-yard march that was capped by Randall Evans’ 2-yard run out of a heavy formation with 6:33 remaining.
Tuscarora kicked long and Millbrook started at its 12, but went out in three plays. The Huskies got the ball back at the Millbrook 38 with 4:33 left. Runs by Peede (120 yards on 20 carries, 9 of 21 for 73 yards passing) and Gbee (104 yards on 13 carries) got the ball close and Evans went around the right side on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with those 31.7 seconds left.
Despite having a big edge in yardage throughout the game, the Huskies elected to go for the win after a timeout.
Haymore then called his timeout and gave his speech to the players and told them how proud he was of them. “They looked at me and said, ‘We’ve got you,’” Haymore said. “They played. They played to the last whistle and it was awesome.”
The Huskies lined up in the same heavy formation again, but this time Evans couldn’t handle a high snap. Holmes and his teammates were on Evans in a hurry and the Pioneers came up with the ball.
“I was nervous because this was life or death for us,” said Mallory (17 carries for 63 yards) of watching the play. “They came through.”
Cohen Creswell recovered the ensuing onside kick and Millbrook need to run just one play in victory formation for the clock to tick off.
Not long after a loud celebration ended, the achievement was not lost on the Pioneers, who suffered through a 1-9 season last fall, but who will be one of only four teams in the region still alive.
“This means the world,” Hecker said. “Coming down here after last season going 1-9 and beating a 9-1 team, a great team, we were just better.”
Haymore said the leadership of the team and the players' belief in the program and each other has been a key in a late-season run in which the Pioneers have won five of their last six games. “It’s an awesome feeling,” he said. “It’s hard to stop a team like that.”
The Pioneers’ lone blemish in the stretch run was a 52-32 loss at Kettle Run on Oct. 14. The Cougars whipped Heritage 38-7 on Thursday.
“I love it,” Haymore said of getting another chance to play Kettle Run. “I just love the fact that we get to play 48 more minutes. … For the way they have worked in the offseason, for the seniors and themselves, for the coaches and the managers and all of that stuff, it’s awesome.”
