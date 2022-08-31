Your second game of the football season is supposed to get a little bit easier to prepare for, but for Millbrook High School it may present a bigger challenge than the opener.
The Pioneers (0-1) travel to Loudoun County at 7 p.m. on Thursday and for the second consecutive season the Captains are a bit of a mystery because they have yet to play an official game. Add in that the contest is being played a day earlier than a normal week and the pressure ratchets up a bit.
“They’ve prepared for us for two weeks and we’ll prepare for them for three days,” Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said of the Captains, a Region 4C semifinalist last season. “With offense and defense, it’s hard to get some things in there, especially because you want to do some different things each week to keep everybody on their toes. Plus, you’re giving the kids something different to go against. It’s kind of hard to do that in three days.”
The Pioneers are coming off an opener where they nearly rallied from a 20-0 first-half deficit, but fell 27-22 to Jefferson, a state quarterfinalist in West Virginia last season.
Jefferson coach Craig Hunter was very impressed with Millbrook’s new single wing offense that controlled the ball for the majority of the game.
“I thought they were more aggressive than last year,” said Hunter, whose team had beaten the Pioneers 55-23 the previous season. “I think the athletes that they have in that single wing and the confusion and misdirection that they give you is going to benefit them going on in the season.”
Haymore sure hopes that’s the case. Both quarterback Detric Brown (24 carriers, 102 yards, 3 TDs) and running back Tyson Mallory (11 carries, 46 yards) ran well.
What bothered Haymore was a couple of first-half mistakes, especially a mishandled snap on first-and-goal from the 7, that helped cut short the Pioneers’ game-opening drive. “That changes the mentality of the entire team and really the entire stadium if you score right there,” he said.
But overall, Haymore was pleased with how the Pioneers blocked in their first game with the new offense. “I think we proved a lot of things — that we are physical and we want to get downhill on people,” he said. “We faced a team that was a very good football team. I thought we blocked well. The kids played with good pad level. It was good stuff.”
The Pioneers defense held the Cougars to just seven second-half points. Linebacker Brayden Giza turned out to be a bit of a surprise by leading the Pioneers with six solo tackles and 12 total.
“He played for us last year and started a few games,” Haymore said of the 6-foot, 150-pound senior. “A couple of the running backs were tired so we put him in there and he showed out. He’s going to start this week. I thought he played really well.”
The Millbrook defense will get a test, though its biggest nemesis from last season has graduated. Loudoun County quarterback James Daughtrey ran for three scores and threw for three in the Cougars’ 48-19 win over the Pioneers.
While Daughtrey is gone, Loudoun County returns running back Jason Murray, who racked up 155 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown against the Pioneers. Murray also had a big day in the Captains’ 21-6 playoff win over Handley, rushing for 95 yards and a score.
“I thought he was pretty solid,” Haymore said of the 6-2, 190-pound Murray, an All-Dulles District First Team pick. “He’s big, fast and physical.”
The Captains’ defense is led by linebacker Jackson Snyder (6-2, 210), an All-Region 4C First Team pick last season.
Coach Matt Reidenbaugh’s squad has made the Region 4C playoffs four of the last five seasons.
“They look like a good, normal Loudoun County team,” Haymore said. “They’re pretty solid and they have a big offensive and defensive line. They look big and physical.”
Haymore says his Pioneers (who did not have a turnover) will have to do some of the same things they did against Jefferson last week, but do them better to knock off Loudoun County.
“We have to continue to play physical football,” he said. “Being physical up front on offense and defense is going to be a key. They have a big offensive and defensive line so if we play well against those guys I think we will be OK.
“I think also we need to execute on offense,” he added. “We executed a bunch, but we have to eliminate those small [mistakes]. It was the same thing during the second scrimmage and the same thing during the first half [against Jefferson]. We didn’t have those one-drive and one-snap mistakes in the second half. If we correct that, we will have a shot.”
