LEESBURG — After giving up more than 150 yards to Loudoun County’s Jason Murray last season, Millbrook High School was determined to bottle up the talented Captains running back.
But, it was the new person in the backfield who did the damage for Loudoun County this time. Quarterback Zach Hensch, making his first-ever start, threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more as the Captains built a 34-0 lead on the way to dropping the Pioneers 34-14 on Thursday.
Quarterback Detric Brown and Tyson Mallory rushed for fourth-quarter scores for Millbrook, which dropped to 0-2 on the season.
“I thought the effort was there, but we just made Day 1 mistakes,” Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said of his team’s effort. “We didn’t take advantage of the times that we got good field position and we did some small things wrong. We’ve got to do the small things better.”
The Pioneers’ defense (led by linemen Cole Purdy, Jett Helmut, Ezra Doyle-Naegeli and linebackers Cohen Creswell and Brady Giza) had Murray, a First Team All-Dulles District and Second Team All-Region 4C pick, bottled up most of the night.
Aside from a missed tackle on a 36-yard run, Murray was held to 41 yards on his 11 other carries. As a team, the Captains finished with 143 yards on 33 carries, less yardage than Murray ran for (155 yards on 16 carries) last season against Millbrook.
“Our thought our defense played really well except for about five plays,” Haymore said. “I don’t know how many yards they had rushing, but they didn’t have as much as you would think with No. 27 (Murray) being the guy.”
And things didn’t start out that great for Hensch, who had his first official pass as a starter picked off by Millbrook’s Javell Holmes.
But from there, Hensch was nearly flawless, completing 14 of his final 15 passes. He’d turn in a performance similar to that of James Daughtrey, who ran for three TDs and passed for three scores in a 48-19 win over the Pioneers last fall.
“I backed up Jimmy last year,” said Hensch, a 5-foot-9, 170-pound senior. “I learned a lot from him last year.”
After that first series pickoff, Millbrook had a chance to jump ahead. Taking over at the Captains’ 48, Millbrook got a first down and had second-and-5 at the 33 when a holding penalty stalled the drive.
That would be as close as the Pioneers would get to the goal line against the Captains’ first string defense. Led by a beefy line and All-Region linebacker Jackson Snyder, Loudoun County frustrated the Pioneers’ new single wing offense.
“They had a good defensive line,” Haymore said. “They do some good things and we have to do some better things on offense.”
Hensch and the Captains would score on their next five full possessions (not counting two plays to run out the clock before halftime).
The first march would go 80 yards. It was highlighted by a 26-yard completion to Joey Fitzpatrick and the 36-yard run by Murray. Aaron DiLorenzo capped the drive with an eight-yard TD run. A mixed extra point made the score 6-0.
Aided by three personal foul penalties, including a pair of roughing the passer calls, the Pioneers drove 37 yards to the Captains’ 34 before and penalty and sack ended the march.
Loudoun County then went 84 yards on 13 plays to chew up most of the second quarter. Hensch was 5-for-5 on the drive, including a 13-yard TD toss to Fitzpatrick in the back left corner of the end zone. Another missed PAT made the score 12-0 with 2:36 left in the half.
The key series of the game began the third quarter. Thanks to a holding penalty and a sack by Creswell, the Captains had third-and-25 from their 20. Hensch rolled right away from the rush and lofted a 47-yard strike to Fitzpatrick along the right sidelines.
“That was awesome, I will remember that forever,” Hensch said of the play. “It was a great route by Joey and I thought I put it in a great spot where he was able to go get it.”
Three plays later, Hensch would cap the march with a 20-yard burst around the left side. Hensch’s two-point conversion run after a Millbrook penalty made it 20-0.
On Loudoun County’s next two drives, Hensch would throw a 14-yard TD pass to Snyder and finish off a 57-yard drive with a one-yard run to make it 34-0 with 8:19 left.
Hensch finished 14 of 16 for 180 yards. He completed passes to seven different receivers, including four for 96 yards to Fitzpatrick.
“It was a great team win,” Hensch said. “I couldn’t have made those throws without the receivers getting open.”
“We had some busted coverages and things like that,” Haymore said of the Pioneers’ defense. “We’ve got to do better. It was Day 1 stuff.”
Millbrook kept fighting and scored twice against the Captains’ reserves. Brown went 2-for-3 for 38 yards and Tyson Mallory rushed for 29 yards on four carries in a 71-yard march. Brown scored from a yard out and Xavier Floyd added the PAT to make it 34-7 with 4:05 left.
Brown recovered Mallory’s onside kick and then fired a 40-yard strike to Holmes on the first play after that. The completion set up Mallory's four-yard TD to cap the scoring.
Brown completed 7 of 12 for 150 yards, while rushing 21 times for 31 yards. Mallory had 53 yards on 15 carries with 39 of those yards coming on the final two series. Purdy recovered a fumble.
Millbrook next travels to Harrisonburg on Sept. 9 and Haymore is looking forward to a full week of preparation.
“We’ll actually get four days worth of practice this time to be able to be prepared for Harrisonburg,” he said. “We go down there, so we have got to make sure we turn it on when we get there. … The kids have got heart and we have good leaders.”
