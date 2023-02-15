WINCHESTER — When Millbrook and Kettle Run last met in girls' basketball three weeks ago, the Cougars gave the Pioneers all they could handle.
The Pioneers were held to 50 points and escaped Nokesville with a tough six-point victory.
There are few things that can motivate a team more than getting a chance to face a team you struggled against and Millbrook made the most of that opportunity on Tuesday in the Class 4 Northwestern District semifinals.
The top-seeded Pioneers scored the game's first 14 points and never looked back in cruising to an easy 61-22 blowout of the No. 4 Cougars.
Millbrook (19-5) will host Friday's district championship game at 6 p.m. against Sherando with the top seed in Region 4C on the line.
Millbrook never gave the Cougars a chance on Tuesday.
Kaylene Todd opened the scoring by hitting a pair of free throws followed by a long 3-pointer from Michaela Owens for a 5-0 lead. A layup by Valentina Burrill and another trey from Owens pushed the lead to 10-0. Back-to-back layups from Burrill and Jaliah Jackson made it 14-0 with just under five minutes left in the opening quarter.
"It's a big plus, [but] it's kinda scary though because sometimes the kids can get lackadaisical or can kind of go through the motions after that," Millbrook coach Erick Green Sr. said of the great start by his team. "They kept the pressure on, I give them credit. A great defensive effort from them tonight, getting around and trapping the ball.
"I told the ladies I'm very proud of them," Green added. "They did a great job holding a team that can score to about five points per quarter. When we can shoot the ball from outside and the post players are doing their thing on the inside we're a tough team to have to deal with. We just want to continue to work hard and try to make a run at this thing."
Kettle Run (11-9), which had won three straight and four of five coming in, finally got on the board with 4:13 left in the quarter on Katie Bloom's short jumper. The Cougars closed to within 15-8 with 2:05 left in the first, but it would be as close as they would get.
Millbrook closed the period on an 8-0 run for a 23-8 lead. Hannah Stephanites scored on two consecutive coast-to-coast layups followed by two free throws by Jackson and Todd.
As good as Millbrook's offense was, the defense was better. Pressure and trapping all over the floor had Kettle Run completely out of sync all night. The Pioneers didn't allow the Cougars to score in double figures in any quarter and even outscored them 9-8 in the fourth using nothing but players from off the bench.
In the middle two quarters Kettle Run scored a total of six points and Millbrook took full advantage to run away with the game.
The Pioneers scored the first four points of the second quarter and ran the margin up to 36-12 at the halftime break.
"Well the second time playing them it was a very close game, definitely not the game we wanted to have when we played at their court so I guess tonight was all about revenge and showing them how we really play," Stephanites said. "Our goal is to push the tempo, be the first on the board and keep them to a minimum points allowed in a quarter.
"It's playoff time and we know every game counts," the senior added. "We really want to be playing our best basketball right now and that's enough motivation to get us going. We have tons of people that can score so it's nice."
Millbrook closed the third quarter on a 14-0 run for a 52-14 lead.
Jackson led the way with a game-high 16 points. Stephanites netted 12 and Owens (three 3-pointers) had 11. All of the Pioneers starters sat and watched the reserves in the fourth quarter. Erin Porter led the way for the Cougars with six points. For the game, the Pioneers made 21 of 29 free throws while the Cougars were 4-for-17.
Millbrook now hosts Sherando on Friday at 6 p.m. in the title game. The Pioneers have a 2-1 edge on the Warriors, including a 48-45 triumph last week in a playoff game for the district's top seed.
"It's gonna be a good one Friday night," Green said. "I know they want us and obviously we want them. The kids know each other, so I don't need to say anything extra to motivate them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.