STEPHENS CITY — Millbrook coach Erick Green Sr. tries to schedule a vicious non-district schedule each season with the hopes it will help his team when the going gets tough.
And at Sherando on Friday, the Warriors had the Pioneers in trouble.
Sherando built an eight-point lead in the first half and took a five-point lead into the final quarter, but somehow Millbrook did what it has done so often — pull out a victory.
In a contest for the Class 4 Northwestern District lead, the Pioneers held Sherando to just one basket and three points in the final quarter to pull out a 52-48 triumph. Hannah Stephanites had 16 points as Millbrook (10-2, 4-0) handed the Warriors (10-1, 4-1) their first loss of the season.
“That’s why we go out and play 5A and 6A team because we know there’s going to be a battle,” said Green, whose team was the runner-up in Class 4A last season. “We’re used to the battles. You can’t always go through a season beating everybody and getting a tough game without knowing how to pull it out. That’s where our confidence lies — we play tough teams and we are in tough battles. When we’re behind, we never give up and just keep fighting until the end.”
“It was a little rough,” Sherando coach Brooklyn Wilson said of the final quarter. “It was definitely not what we were trying to do, but Millbrook is a good team and well-coached. We knew it was going to be a tough one all of the way through.”
Sherando threw many of the first haymakers in the contest only to see Millbrook absorb the punches and rebound. The Warriors led 8-2 and 12-7 in the first quarter before the Pioneers closed to 14-12.
Thanks to 3-pointers from Grace Burke and Aliza Murray, Sherando opened the second quarter with an 8-2 run to push the lead to 22-14, but Millbrook slowly whittled the margin down and tied the score at 28-28 on Michaela Owens’ 3-pointer with eight seconds left in the half.
Stephanites scored the first two baskets to start the third quarter, but Sherando came roaring back behind Murray, an energetic freshman guard. Murray nailed a 3-pointer to trigger a 12-2 run. She’d assist on a 3-pointer by Asia Williams and a layup by Jaiden Polston before closing the outburst by taking her defender off the dribble to make it 40-34 with 2:52 left in the quarter.
Millbrook would close to 42-40 before Burke banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Warriors a 45-40 lead heading into the final period.
With the Warriors riding a wave of momentum, Green told his team it needed a special defensive effort over the final eight minutes.
“I told the girls before the fourth quarter started, ‘We have to hold them to six points.’ That was our goal — hold them to six points and we will be fine,” Green said. “They got one field goal. That just shows how good of a defense we have when we buckle down, we are disciplined and do what we are supposed to do.”
Millbrook got even as Jaliah Jackson nailed a turnaround and Stephanites canned a three-pointer to start the period. Burke’s fifth 3-pointer of the game, put the Warriors back in front at 48-45 with 5:30 to go, but Stephanites connected again from long distance just seconds later to square the score.
Both teams struggled offensively from there. Stephanites’ free throw with 3:01 remaining gave the Pioneers the lead for good at 49-48. About 30 seconds later, Valentina Burrill made the only basket in the final five minutes nailing a jumper from the left side on an assist from Owens.
“She has been there and she’s done that,” Green said of Burrill, who has started and come off the bench this season. “She felt comfortable taking that shot.”
Both teams had numerous chances down the stretch. After a missed one-and-one from the Pioneers with 29 seconds left, Sherando got two good looks at potential game-tying 3-pointers, but Burke missed from the corner and Murray missed a deep one from out front.
Owens made one of two free throws with 3.2 seconds left to ice it.
“I think a big part was getting out on the shooters, because they were having a good three-point shooting night, and just rebounding,” said Stephanites of the Pioneers' defense in the final quarter. “We noticed that the ball would fly out far and we would have to box out even if we were far from the basket.”
Wilson, whose team had played twice earlier this week, felt her squad may have been a little tired down the stretch, but praised the effort.
“I thought they played hard the whole game,” Wilson said. “There were definitely things we didn’t execute well on offense and defense, but as far as their effort goes I can’t complain.”
Jackson (11) and Owens (10) also scored in double figures for the Pioneers. Burke (15 points, 6 rebounds), Murray (12 points, 4 assists), Williams (7 points) and Emma Clark (7 points) led the Warriors.
The two teams, who met in the district tournament and Region 4C title games last year, will battle again on Jan. 27 in Winchester.
Stephanites was pleased to win Round 1. “It’s always good,” she said. “We always view this as a rivalry so it always feels a little sweeter when we win.”
While the loss stings now, Wilson said her team knows it can play with the Pioneers. “It’s hard to say it still gives us confidence right after a loss, but it definitely shows us we’re moving in the right direction,” she said. “We’re putting ourselves in a good spot. As far as our end goal, one loss isn’t going to change that. We still have a half of a season left and time to grow a little bit before we see them again.”
