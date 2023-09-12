WINCHESTER — Very rarely do you nearly three days to sit and reflect on the first quarter of a football game, but that's exactly what happened when the clash between Millbrook and Brentsville was first delayed by lightning Friday night and moved to Monday.
Seemingly the only thing to go right for Millbrook on Friday was the lightning, but the Pioneers made good use of their time and came back Monday looking like the team that averaged over 40 points a game in the first two weeks of the season.
The Pioneers (3-0) overcame seven point deficits on two different occasions and rallied past Brentsville 21-14 in overtime in a battle of unbeatens. Jonah Mihill's 10-yard run on the first play of overtime proved to be the difference for Millbrook.
"I don't know what the difference was [between Friday and Monday]," Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said. "All weekend they were talking about what we could do or should do and things like that. They were thinking about the game, I love these kids. They (Brentsville) did a good job of holding the ball. They knew if our offense got on the field we were going to be more physical and they wouldn't allow us to get the ball.
"We won the field position battle and I felt like we were more physical or as physical as they were. I've got to give credit to them, they're a Region [3B] championship team. They're good, they pound the rock and their quarterback [Caleb Alexander] is unreal. It's great to get the win."
Millbrook lost the toss heading into overtime and was forced to take the ball first. The Pioneers offense ran one play and it was a beauty. Quarterback Jonah Mihill took the direct snap in the backfield and swept to the near side. He got an excellent block from Ryan Hecker and fought his way into the endz one giving the Pioneers their first lead. Garrett Johnson's extra point made it.
"It was great," Mihill said of the feeling of scoring the game-winner. "I saw the hole, got behind my blocker, and he got me to the end zone. It was a great call by coach."
"It was just a sweep outside, we hadn't run it all night," Haymore added. "They lined up two guys on the outside, Hecker got a good block on one of them and Mihill had to fight his way in but he got in there."
Needing a stop to secure the win, the Pioneers' defense, big throughout the contest, once again came to life.
Brentsville's first play lost three yards. The next two plays were sacks of Alexander by Ezra Doyle-Naegeli and Cole Purdy, forcing the Tigers back to the 27 for one final play.
Aleander's fourth-down pass fell harmlessly in the end zone leading to a wild celebration from the Millbrook side of the field on both the sidelines and the stands.
"They proved tonight they can win a big game, that was a big game," Haymore said. "I felt like they proved to themselves that they can win those games. It's nice to be 3-0. Winning that game is gonna make the short week easier for our kids."
On Friday, the game saw just three possessions.
Brentsville (2-1) took the opening kick and drove to the Pioneers' 17, but an incomplete pass on fourth down turned the ball over to Millbrook.
After the Pioneers went three-and-out, Brentsville got the ball right back on the Pioneers' 34 following a good punt return.
On fourth-and-5 from the 29, it looked as if the Pioneers hold the Tigers again. Alexander hit Blake Fletcher with a screen pass and the running back was hit immediately for what would have been a loss. But, Fletcher was able to break the tackle and get down the sidelines for a 29-yard scoring play and a 7-0 lead with 2:42 remaining in the first quarter.
That would be the last play before the game was stopped.
Once play resumed Monday, the Pioneers took the kick and went to work immediately.
Taking over at their own 14, the Pioneers were moved back to the 4 on a holding penalty. On the next play Kyler Jackson burst through the line and went untouched 62 yards before he was caught from behind. A penalty on the play, put the ball at the Tigers' 19.
Hecker took the next handoff and went 19 yards to get the Pioneers on the board and tie the game 7-7 with 1:59 left in the first quarter.
It looked as if the second quarter would go scoreless, but the Tigers put together a drive at the end of the half. Taking over at the 20 with 5:48 to go, Brentsville had a 16-play drive that took all but eight seconds off the clock. Alexander's one-yard run made it 14-7 at the half.
That would be the last time the Millbrook defense gave up points as it forced two turnovers and held on downs twice in the final two quarters.
Starting at their 46 on their first drive of the second half, the Tigers again put together a long, time-consuming march. Brentsville drove to the Pioneers' 1 where it faced a second-and-goal.
However, the Millbrook defense rose to the occasion and stopped three consecutive runs and got the ball back on downs at the 3.
The Pioneers then went the length of the field, thanks to another big play, to tie the game. Having only attempted three total passes coming in and being 0 for 1 in the game, Millbrook pulled a rabbit out of the hat.
Facing a third-and-6 from the 36, Mihill dropped back, then rolled to the near side before launching a pass down the sideline to Purdy, who went up high to take the ball away from a defender. When the defender tumbled to the ground, Purdy was off to the races to tie the game at 14-14 with 1:11 left in the third.
The fourth quarter was scoreless but far from uneventful.
First, Alexander's long strike to Tyler Owens looked to give Brentsville the lead. Owens split double coverage and came down with the pass at the Millbrook 25. One of the Pioneers fell to the ground attempting to break up the pass but the other stopped as Owens easily scored what appeared to be the go-ahead touchdown.
While the Tigers were celebrating, the Pioneers were clearly upset. After the officials got together and discussed the play, it was ruled that there had been an inadvertent whistle and the play was ruled down at the Millbrook 25.
That call became even bigger three plays later when Alexander's pass was intercepted over the middle by Xavier Floyd giving the ball back to Millbrook.
With the fourth-quarter clock winding down, the Tigers again had the ball in Millbrook territory trying for the winning score but a mishandled snap resulted in a fumble and another turnover.
Millbrook was able to drive down to the Brentsville 23, but with just under a minute on the clock, Johnson's 40-yard field goal attempt was just wide sending the game into overtime.
Jackson led the way for the Pioneers picking up 154 yards on 22 carries. Hecker had 24 yards and a score on four carries. Brentsville's Nico Orlando had 93 yards on 25 carries while Alexander completed 15 of 25 passes for 179 yards.
The Pioneers now have just three days to prepare for Skyline (0-2) who will visit the Pioneers on Friday night. Brentsville returns to Winchester on Saturday to face Handley (1-2).
"It's gonna be tough," Haymore said. "Skyline's gonna be physical."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.