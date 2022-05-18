WINCHESTER — The Millbrook High School softball team has won some wild games this season.
And when the Pioneers needed one the most on Tuesday in the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament quarterfinals, they got maybe the wildest one, yet.
Millbrook scored six times in the bottom of the seventh with Breanna Daggett’s two-out single plating the game-winner in a 9-8 triumph against Sherando.
“It was crazy,” Pioneers coach Carolyn Campbell said of the triumph. “They always keep us on our toes down to the last pitch every time.”
“We were obviously down and it’s stressful,” said Grace Badnek, who scored the winning run. “With this team, I always know we can come back. We just work so well together, we have that fight to always win.”
The third-seeded Pioneers (12-8) will travel to No. 2 James Wood, a 20-1 winner over Handley, at 6 p.m. on Friday with the possibility of a Region 4C playoff berth on the line in that contest.
Millbrook’s season looked in serious jeopardy from the fifth inning on against the Warriors, who split a pair of one-run games with the Pioneers during the regular season. Abby Vadnais’ two-run double highlighted a three-run fifth that gave sixth-seeded Sherando a 4-2 lead. Allison Williams’ two-run double in the sixth made it 6-2 and Anna Borst’s fourth hit of the game capped a two-run seventh that made it 8-3.
But the five-run cushion wasn’t enough. Sherando’s Santanna Puller, who had pitched so well through six innings, couldn’t get an out in the seventh. After a walk and a hit put two runners on, Ashlyn Philyaw smacked a two-run double in the left-center gap to make it 8-5. Emily Jeffries’ RBI single plated Philyaw and chased Puller.
Sherando brought in freshman Abby Weir, a recent call-up, but the Pioneers kept coming. Alexis McFarland and Badnek singled around an out to load the bases. Arizona Parkes’ sacrifice fly made it 8-7 and put runners at first and third for Daggett.
The first pitch was low and bounced to the backstop as McFarland scored the tying run and Badnek raced all the way around to third.
Daggett, who was hitless in her first three at-bats, then grounded a hard single just inside the third-base bag to plate Badnek and set off a raucous celebration.
“All I can say is that I was really nervous,” the senior outfielder said of the game-winning at-bat. “Sometimes I don’t have the best history of getting on in situations like that. I was just looking for contact honestly.”
She got good contact, but wasn’t sure it was good enough directionally. “At first I honestly kind of thought it was foul, but then I realized it was fair,” Daggett said. “It was just all excitement from there. It was crazy. It was exciting.”
It was heart-breaking on the other side of the field for the Warriors.
“I thought we did enough to win, but you’ve got to play that full seven innings,” Sherando coach Mark Conner said. “… I think we’ve been in nine one-run games, some on the good and some on the bad. I still think we did enough tonight.”
Conner said he was pleased with Puller’s effort since it was her first outing since being placed in concussion protocol. Puller didn’t allow a hit until Badnek’s towering homer to left field in the bottom of the fourth and gave up just six hits with four walks and two strikeouts.
Borst (four singles) and Williams (double, single), the bottom two hitters in the Sherando lineup, combined for six of the Warriors’ nine hits off Jeffries. The Millbrook starter went the distance with 10 strikeouts and seven walks.
Philyaw and Badnek had two hits apiece for the Pioneers, who get another shot against James Wood. The Colonels (10-10) defeated Millbrook 20-9 and 12-2 during the regular season.
“I’m pretty excited,” Daggett said of the third matchup against James Wood. “Hopefully, we can do like what we did tonight.”
“We’ve got to get our heads on right,” Campbell said of the matchup. “We know we can beat James Wood. Just like Emily does, we have got to take it one pitch at a time. We know that we can compete with James Wood and hopefully the third time is a charm.”
Sherando loses six seniors from its roster, including three players (Isabel Hall, Emma Chunta and Meghan Harris) who were in Tuesday’s lineup.
“It’s always disappointing to lose and go home, but all-in-all our kids fought all year,” Conner said of the Warriors’ season. “We tried tried to improve and get better as a team and I thought we did that. With COVID and having all of these shortened seasons (in 2021), I wish we could have continued with our seniors a little bit longer.”
