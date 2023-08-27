HARRISONBURG — Millbrook High School's football season could not have gotten off to a much better start on Saturday, especially for running back Kyler Jackson.
The Pioneers scored on their first two possessions and Jackson plowed through the Harrisonburg defense for 182 yards and four touchdowns on just five carries in a 40-0 romp against the Blue Streaks.
Millbrook won its first season-opener since 2019 and extended the losing streak to 12 games for Harrisonburg, which went 0-10 last season.
"I though we played really well," Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said in a phone call on Sunday afternoon. "Obviously, there's still things to work on and we've already watched the film as a staff. The kids are improving every single week and every time we go against another opponent. They just keep playing hard."
The Pioneers' offense did it all the damage on the ground in their single wing offense, racking up 399 rushing yards without attempting a pass. Meanwhile, the Millbrook defense held Harrisonburg to just 170 totals yards.
After Harrisonburg turned the ball over on downs in its first possession, the Millbrook offense got going, scoring twice in the first quarter.
Jackson capped both touchdown drives, going one yard on the first one and 22 yards on the second TD as the Pioneers took a 13-0 lead.
Jackson opened the scoring in the second quarter with a bang, rushing 80 yards for a TD. Jonah Mihill capped the scoring with a four-yard run and Garrett Johnson tacked on his third extra point of the contest to make the score 27-0 at the half.
It took Jackson less than a minute to get the Pioneers back on the scoreboard in the third quarter. The junior rumbled 77 yards for a score to make it 33-0.
"I think his varsity debut was pretty doggone good," Haymore said. "Our offensive line did a really good job of blocking their rules the way they were supposed to block them. They did a good job of blocking all of the way to the whistle and opening the holes for him.
"He's really worked for the last couple of weeks learning the blocking schemes up front," Haymore added on Jackson. "It's who to look for, what to look for and really making sure that he makes the cut at the right time. He's done a good job of that."
Millbrook pulled all of its starters after the first series of the second half for both the offensive and defensive units. Raymond Hollenbach capped the scoring with a six-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Rayyan Qureshi booted the extra point.
Haymore thought his defense played a solid game, but did see some things he would like to see improved.
"We had a couple of little hiccups on some big plays," he said. "One of them was a big play with the quarterback (JJ Engle) and it was my fault because I blitzed the wrong person. ... We adjusted. The quarterback had two big plays — one of them was because of me and on the other one we missed a tackle.
"We had four or five sacks," Haymore added. "When they threw the ball, we brought pressure and we felt our defensive front could take advantage of their offensive linemen. When it was a pass situation we did a good job of getting in the backfield and making those plays. ... They threw a different type of offense at us throughout the game and I felt the kids adjusted well."
Haymore said he thought linebacker Fernando Martinez, who became a starter late last season after an injury, played an excellent game.
"He came on toward the end of the year when Braden Giza got hurt and he did a really good job of building on that every single week," Haymore said. "He's one of the leaders of the team and he's done a good job in the offseason. He's a good influence for a lot of the kids."
Mihill added 54 yards on eight carries, while Julius Brown notched 42 yards on four carries. Engle had nine carries for 76 yards and completed 3-of-6 passes for 28 yards to lead the Blue Streaks.
The Pioneers return to action at 7 p.m. on Friday at Warren County. Harrisonburg travels to Handley on Saturday at 1 p.m.
