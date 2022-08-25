One team wants to build upon last season, while the other wants to put 2021 in the rear-view mirror.
That’s what will be on the line tonight as Millbrook hosts Jefferson (W.Va.) in a season opener tonight.
The Pioneers are coming off a 1-9 campaign with one of those losses coming 55-23 to the Cougars, who swept all three Frederick County teams on the way to a 10-2 mark last fall.
Millbrook is looking to rebound and had a solid preseason according to Josh Haymore. “I think they’ve done well,” Haymore said of his team’s play in a pair of scrimmages. “Obviously, they want to win some football games. … They’ve been working hard together. They understand they have to come out and play. They can’t expect to win just because we’ve got a couple of athletes.”
Athletes with blazing speed are what helped the Cougars have one of the best seasons in school history and they have a lot of them back.
Spencer Powell, Isaiah Fritts and Keshawn Robinson, members of a pair of sprint relay teams that won state titles, combined for 122 catches for 2,030 yards and 23 touchdowns. Powell led the group with 51 catches for 867 yards and 10 TDs. The Cougars also boast running back Evan Tewell, who rushed for 1,095 yards and 14 TDs last fall. Each of those players scored either on offense or special teams against the Pioneers last season.
“They’re a fast football team,” Haymore said. “I think their line is pretty fast and they definitely have some speedsters out wide. Their running back is physical. He did a pretty good job against us last year. I think they are a good football team.”
Millbrook was able to bottle up the Cougars for two quarters last season and actually led the contest 10-7 at the half before Jefferson took control thanks to scoring on kickoff, punt and fumble returns in a 31-point third quarter.
The Pioneers’ defense will be lead by linemen Jett Helmut and Cole Purdy, along with linebacker Cohen Creswell.
“We have to do a good job of keeping them one-dimensional,” Haymore said of his team’s defensive approach. “They can throw the ball, but they can’t do both. We’ve got to be able to stop the run. [Tewell] is a good football player. We have to force them to throw every play, but we have got to do assignment football out wide.”
The Cougars will have a new quarterback to replace Shepherd recruit Sammy Roberts, who threw for 34 scores last season. Quinton Goins has been reported as having the inside track.
Haymore would like to see his team limit the Cougars’ opportunities by controlling the football. Quarterback Detric Brown and running back Tyson Mallory will be key components to doing that.
“I think time of possession is always a key factor in the game,” Haymore said. “Penalties, turnovers, field position and time of possession are four big things you have to look at every game. Regardless of how good your defense is, if the defense never gets out of the field because the offense has control of the ball then [the opponents] don’t have a chance to score.”
Haymore lists a couple of key factors for the Pioneers to start the season with a victory,
“With the skills they have on offense, we have to make sure we can control that — the quarterback getting the ball to [Fritts, Powell and Robinson],” he said. “Their quarterback can fling it. He just doesn’t have as much experience as the guy last year. I think we have to play good, sound defense against that receiving corps.
“On offense, we have just got to be more physical. We have to come out with the heart and desire to score points.”
Haymore’s desire is to see the Pioneers build upon what they’ve done since last fall.
“I want to see them play hard,” he said. “I want to see them play physical and work together as a team. I think we’ve had a good offseason and that has been a part of the drive that we have had. I’d like to see that continue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.