Last week, the Millbrook High School football team knocked off a previously unbeaten Class 4 Northwestern District foe.
The Pioneers will get the same opportunity this week.
Millbrook (3-4, 2-1) travels to defending district champion Kettle Run (7-0, 3-0) on Friday for a 7 p.m. clash.
While facing a tough challenge against the Cougars, the only team left in the Northwestern without a district loss, the Pioneers certainly enter the contest with high hopes.
Millbrook dominated throughout in a 25-0 rout of Handley last week. The Judges entered that contest 5-0 and averaging nearly 36 points per game, but were shut down. The Pioneers, led by running back Tyson Mallory (156 yards, 1 TD) and quarterback Detric Brown (99 yards, 2 TDs), racked up 335 yards on the ground while the defense forced five turnovers from the Judges.
“We minimized mistakes which had kind of been our tune throughout the year so far,” Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said of the triumph. “We had some little things we had to fix and we fixed them that game. I thought we played really well. We’ve just got to keep building on that.”
Haymore knows it won’t be easy against Kettle Run. The Cougars have won two straight district titles and are averaging 43 points per game, while giving up 17. Liberty (a 49-42 loss) is the only opponent to come within a touchdown of Charlie Porterfield’s team.
What are Haymore’s thoughts on Kettle Run?
“Well, they’re probably the same thoughts I had last year,” he said with a chuckle. “They’re big. They’re physical. They get downhill in the run game and they can stop people on defense. They’re a good football team. They’re 7-0 for a reason.”
Offensively, Kettle Run presents a huge challenge for the Pioneers. The Cougars have a solid run game, led by sophomore Colton Quaker, who has rushed for 412 yards and eight touchdown in a backfield where several players get multiple carries. First-year quarterback Abram Chumley, a tight end last season, is completing 74 percent of his passes and has thrown for 20 TDs with just three interceptions.
But the big challenge will be defending against Chumley’s favorite target Jordan Tapscott. The VMI commit has 45 catches for 1,080 yards and 13 scores this season. Tapscott had 10 catches for 243 yards and three TDs last week in a 44-14 win over Fauquier.
“The defense has a good test in front of it,” Haymore said. “We have to stop the run, but we have to have a good game plan against that kid [Tapscott]. They do a very good job as an offense of making sure they run and pass about the same and giving you different looks and formations.”
Defensively, the Pioneers are led by linebackers Brayden Giza (59 tackles) and Cohen Creswell (55 tackles).
Haymore said the best way to stopping the Cougars may be controlling the ball on offense. With several long drives against Handley last week, the Pioneers’ single wing attack chewed up a lot of the clock.
Mallory (125 carries for 720 yards) and Brown (111 carries for 589 yards) are the No. 2 and No. 3 rushers in the area. Brown has an area-best 14 touchdowns on the ground.
“Anytime you face a team that has a good offense like this, your best defense — regardless of how good your defense is — is keeping their offense off the field,” Haymore said. “You could have the No. 1 defense in the state, but there are some times where just you are going to have to keep their offense off the field by you having a good offense. You want 15-play drives, pounding the rock, controlling the possession clock and controlling the starting field position.”
To pull off the upset against Kettle Run, Haymore said his team already has a blueprint of what to do.
“We have to play the same type of football we played last Friday,” he said. “I think we have to be more physical than them on both sides of the ball. I think we have to minimize mistakes on both sides of the ball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.