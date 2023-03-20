100 years ago
Hotel Evans will go out of business for all time on next Monday morning.
Sometime next week contractor J.L. Crouse is expected to put a force of men to work tearing down the front part of the building and also the old Nott building adjoining on Main street, which had been used as an annex for a number of years.
March 15, 1923
Clarke McAboy, aged about twenty-four years, of near Stephenson, this county, this afternoon drank a quantity of weed killer while in Mount Hebron Cemetery, and died a few minutes later at Winchester Memorial Hospital, where he was taken immediately.
It is believed that the young man drank the poison by accident; in fact, he told Supt. J.H. Brumbaugh just after he had swallowed the potion that he had thought it was cider.
Young McAboy went to the cemetery just after the employees there had begun work and followed them to a tool house where the weed killer was kept in a barrel.
The youth procured a cup, drank about a pint of the mixture and at once became violently ill. He was taken to Dr. A.C. Swimley’s office on North Braddock Street.
Dr. Swimley said that when McAboy was brought to his office he was entirely conscious, but was blind and paralyzed. He was then taken to the hospital and died soon after being admitted.
McAboy was a son of William McAboy and worked for his father on the farm.
March 15, 1923
The Fort Loudoun chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is offering two prizes of five dollars each to the students of Winchester for the best essay upon the subject, “The Shenandoah Valley in the Revolution.”
One prize will be given to the girl of the Handley schools and Fort Loudoun Seminary; the other to the boys of the Shenandoah Valley Academy and the Handley schools.
March 14, 1923
Data available for the past seven years indicate that the average latest killing frosts in the spring occur approximately on April 14. The average date of the earliest killing frost in the fall is Oct. 23, and the average length of the frost free period is 194.9 days. The average temperature of the latest spring frost is 29.2 degrees and that of the earliest frost is 30.8 degrees.
March 15, 1923
LONDON — The latest claimant to marathon dancing honors is Santos Casani, a former aviator who says he beat the world record with a continuous performance lasting 18 hours and 34 minutes.
During this time Casani did 424 fast dances with a succession of partners.
March 15, 1923
A deed has been admitted to record in the Corporation Clerk’s office from Miss Regina Reed, conveying the Eichelberger property at Market and Piccadilly streets to the George Washington Hotel Corp. The price paid was $26,000.
March 17, 1923
Major Graves, in charge of the recreational and playground movement that has been launched in Winchester announced today that efforts are being made to hold a marble tournament among the boys of the town. Major Graves said there may be an opportunity for some Winchester boy to get a free trip to Atlantic City where the national marble tournament will be held this spring. Marble playing is just now at its height and Winchester is said to have a considerable number of youngsters who really are experts at “plucking” marbles from the shooting ring.
March 16, 1923
Fire in the new Handley School main building, now being constructed, last night destroyed the business offices of the general contractors, J.L. Crouse, and burned up about everything of an inflammable nature within reach of the offices.
Firemen worked under the disadvantage of lack of water and the distance of the buildings from the nearest fire hydrants and when they were able to get a stream of water on the blaze, there was nothing left to extinguish but smouldering embers.
Hundreds of Winchester’s most active firemen were attending the Elks’ minstrel show at the Empire Theater and did not hear the alarm. Their places, however, were taken by others who did what they could, which was little or nothing.
About two years ago the temporary school building of the Handley Schools was partly destroyed by fire.
School Superintendent Clerk stated there would be some inconvenience in the progress of the construction, but no delay of consequence.
March 20, 1923
75 years ago
Through a joint subscription of $13,000, Dr. Hunter H. McGuire and his son, Dr. William P. McGuire, will establish a memorial in the lobby of the Winchester Memorial Hospital in memory of the late Mrs. Charlotte Claybrook McGuire.
Graduate of the training school of St. Luke’s Hospital in Richmond, Miss Claybrook came to Winchester Memorial Hospital as its first superintendent when it opened March 17, 1902. Under her direction the hospital began its steady expansion. Several years later she became the wife of Dr. Hunter H. McGuire whose family has had a long association with the Winchester Hospital. Their son, Dr. William P. McGuire, is the fourth generation in this distinguished line of physicians. Mrs. McGuire died in 1921.
March 16, 1948
Cora Wells and Patricia Garber have been selected to represent Handley High School and Frederick County respectively as princesses at the Apple Blossom Festival April 29-30.
Miss Garber attends Handley High school. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Garber. Mr. Garber is the owner of the Garber Ice Cream plant and is on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
Miss Wells also attends Handley where she is a senior. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William A. Mercer, 214 Sharp Street.
March 17, 1948
Suzanne Pingley, 15, daughter of Mrs. L.V. Pingley of 123 W. Monmouth St., has been selected honorary fire chief for the Firemen’s parade, a feature of the first night of the Apple Blossom Festival.
Selected by the South End Fire Company as their representative in the parade last night, Miss Pingley was chosen for the added distinction of leading the parade.
The honorary fire chief was selected from the representatives of the four city companies, including Miss Ann Butler of 315 W. Clifford St., Rouss Fire Company, Bernice Hodgson, 10 E. Cork St., Friendship, and Patricia Carson of 715 S. Washington St., Sarah Zane.
March 17, 1948
An estimated 200 persons, many from out of state, attended the Henry E. Shirley sale yesterday at Stephenson where 40 head of dairy cattle and a large amount of farm machinery and dairy equipment went on the block.
According to Shirley he quit the dairy business because of the shortage of labor and the low price being paid for milk.
“With a 12-ounce bottle of beer selling at 20 cents and milk at only 18 cents a quart, it just doesn’t make sense to me,” Shirley said.
March 18, 1948
With 348 Girl Scouts participating and 42 leaders, the Winchester Girl Scouts will observe the 36th birthday of Girl Scout founding Friday at Sarah Zane hall.
Mrs. I. Fred Stine, commissioner of the Winchester Girl Scout Council, will give the welcoming address.
Brownies numbering 117, ages 7 to 10 will sing, “The Brownie Smile “ song.
The 171 intermediate scouts, ages 10-14, will dramatize the Girl Scout laws.
March 18, 1948
The first day of spring — officially chalked up for tomorrow — was being preceded today by real spring weather. The mercury at 11:30 this morning at Winchester Research Laboratory recorded 74 degrees, a high mark for the year, and predicted to reach 77 degrees later in the day.
March 20, 1948
50 years ago
The General Electric Co. has dropped its suit against Frederick County following the county’s issue yesterday of a building permit of the company’s projected plant at Kernstown.
As a result, the company will open construction bids and a building contract will be awarded by next Monday for the proposed $7 million plant.
March 20, 1973
25 years ago
Cars ring Winchester’s newest restaurant Wednesday evening at Ruby Tuesdays first day of operation. The 6,000-square-foot restaurant, located in the former Ponderosa building at the intersection of Jubal Early Drive and South Pleasant Valley Road employs between 100-130 people. The company also has plans to open a restaurant in Martinsburg, W.Va.
March 19, 1998
