Bob Pierce, holding his son Todd, purchases tickets to the 1969 Kiwanis Community Pancake Day in the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park. Members of the Kiwanis Club of Winchester selling the tickets are Wendelle Goode (from left), manager of the Virginia Woolen Co. on Piccadilly Street, and Charlie Bass, manager of M.J. Grove Lime Company of Stephens City. Kiwanis member Doug Butler took the photo in 1969 and shared it this year as a way to remind the public the Kiwanis Club is now selling tickets for its spring Community Pancake Day on April 29.