100 years ago
On Tuesday evening in Rouss Hall the Winchester Kiwanis held their meeting for the reception of their charter from Kiwanis International.
The old hall was beautifully decorated. The brightly colored paper caps for each diner, the little blue Kiwanis flags pinned on the coats gave a festive air.
Sept. 7, 1922
The new addition that is being built to the mill of the Virginia Woolen Company on East Piccadilly Street is to be completed in time for occupancy late this fall and a considerable number of workmen will be added to the company's payroll, which now is one of the largest in this section of the state.
The new building, which really is an extension of the Piccadilly Street mill, will be of two stories, a basement and a floor above, giving additional floor space of 15,000 square feet.
The plant will be the largest mill devoted to the manufacture of cloth for men's apparel south of the Mason and Dixon line. The company now is employing close to 400 men and women and 40 more others will be given employment. It will operate 150 looms.
Sept. 7, 1922
Yesterday was one of the hottest days of the year. The thermometer registered 94 degrees at 3 p.m. The hottest day of 1922 to date was July 2, when the temperature was 96 degrees.
Sept. 8, 1922
Perry Brooks, well-known colored resident, aged about 35 years, died today from blood poisoning caused by stepping on a nail at the shoe store of C.E. Huntsberry, where he was employed as a porter.
The accident occurred about two weeks ago, but Brooks was said to have paid little attention to the injury until blood poison developed and then it was too late to save his life.
He had been in the employ of the Huntsberry family about 20 years and was regarded as faithful and reliable.
The deceased was a son of Sallie Brooks. He married Nellie Queen of Summit Point, W.Va. She and his mother survive, and also one stepdaughter, a brother, Edward Brooks, and a sister, Ada Mitchell.
Sept. 8, 1922
The compulsory education law provides that all children between the ages of eight and fourteen must be enrolled in school at the opening of the session and attend regularly for the entire session. Heavy penalties are fixed for any infringement of this law.
The Middletown High School opened today. All other schools in the county will open on Sept. 18.
Sept. 11, 1922
The Rouss Fire Company's radio telephone will receive the scores in the world series baseball games when the great annual baseball classic begins early next month, it was announced today at the company's hall by John H. Dunn, who said the scores will be chalked up on the bulletin board on the Braddock Street side of the hall.
The Rouss radio apparatus is one of the most modern and complete in this city or county and news reports, concerts, lectures and other features are received daily from over a wide territory.
Sept. 11, 1922
The formal opening of the new Dollar Department Store on North Main Street began with a rush last Saturday. Mr. Clapp, the manager, said he found it utterly impossible to get all the goods on shelves and tables in the store, and that it was all eight clerks could do to serve patrons as they came in.
The new shoe store that recently leased the adjoining room was preparing today for its formal opening and the management anticipated a large crowd of visitors on this occasion.
The two stores are situated in the old express office building on which Hable brothers recently secured a long lease.
Sept. 12, 1922
75 years ago
The inauguration of Sunday movies in Winchester on Sept. 28 is almost certain to be a topic of discussion if not a matter of controversy at the monthly meeting of the Ministerial Association Monday.
The Capitol Theater has announced that because of public demand they will start Sunday movies Sept. 28. The Palace Theater has made no statement yet, but both theaters are expected to adopt the same policy.
Lamar Keen, manager of the Warner Bros. Capitol, states that the movies at his theater will not interfere with church services. There will be two afternoon showings, and one at 9 p.m., he stated.
Sept. 6, 1947
All major trucking activities were tied up in Winchester today as a result of a strike of drivers, platform workers and shop employees of the Winchester local 453, Teamsters Union AFL.
The union employees at Novick, Allegheny Freight Lines, Smith Transfer Co., Masser Motor Express, Elliott Motore Lines, and Super Service Motor Freight Co. left their jobs at midnight Saturday after several days of unsuccessful negotiations between union and management on renewal of a contract that expired Aug. 31.
The main difference is reported to be over wages and hours.
Sept. 8, 1947
The Winchester Brown Bombers will open their 1947 grid season here Sunday, Oct. 5, against Alexandria, it was announced today by Thurston Clevenger, coach.
In preparation for a stiff schedule, Clevenger stated that sufficient portable lights have been set up on the Park to permit the local colored eleven to start practicing at night.
Thirty-five men are working out for the starting 11, Clevenger said.
Sept. 9, 1947
The Winchester Ministerial Association, in an open letter today, expressed "regret" at the proposed opening of movies on Sunday.
The open letter "to the Christian people of Winchester," states that "we feel that Sunday movies are another step in the increasing trend toward the complete breakdown of the observance of the Sabbath. This constitutes a threat to the spiritual foundation upon which our civilization is founded."
Sept. 11, 1947
50 years ago
The local Jewish community, stunned by the slaughter of members of the Israeli Olympic team, still was able to react today with reason and restraint.
Not toward the terrorist or their sympathizers. But Jewish leaders here voiced hope that these murders could in some way lead to a national Middle East peace through world revulsion over the act itself.
The Rev. Robert J. Donnelly, president of the Winchester-Frederick County Ministerial Assn., said the Christian community was "appalled and shocked over the situation in Munich."
Sept. 6, 1972
25 years ago
When Kroger Co. announced plans to build a 55,973-square foot grocery store across from Martin's on South Pleasant Valley Road in 1994 the company was upbeat about its entry into the Winchester marketplace.
The company may be rethinking that.
The Kroger store opened in mid-July 1994 to great fanfare, but that initial push may have been dampened by Wal-Mart's move to open its Superstore less than a mile from the Kroger.
Sept. 9, 1997
