BERRYVILLE — A lot was already on the line when Page County’s Bailee Gaskins came out to the circle for the final inning against Clarke County on Monday.
A piece of first place in the Bull Run District softball standings went to the winner, but for Gaskins the final three outs had a little extra meaning.
Gaskins made the big pitches to complete the first perfect game of her scholastic career as the Panthers knocked off the Eagles 5-0 at Grubbs Field.
Arianna Roudabush smacked two hits and drove in three runs for Page County (14-3 overall, 10-1 Bull Run), while the Eagles (9-5, 8-2) dropped behind the Panthers and East Rockingham in the standings.
Gaskins was well aware that she was needed those three outs for perfection and the challenge that she’d have to get them. She faced the top of the Clarke County order, featuring the area’s two top hitters in Madison Edwards (.659) and Anna Hornbaker (.523). Gaskins got Edwards on a routine fly ball to center field and Hornbaker on a foul pop-up to third base. Pinch-hitter Emma Johnson then tried her luck, but Gaskins fanned her on four pitches for her 15th strikeout.
Gaskins, whose pitching helped the Panthers reach the Class 2 title game last season, struck out every Clarke County batter at least once in her gem.
“I’m really excited,” the junior right-hander said. “This is my first high school perfect game. To come in a big game like this is really exciting. It was nice to know my defense had my back.”
That defense didn’t have to work too hard. Clarke County put just six balls in play, four pop-ups and two groundouts.
“She had it working,” Clarke County coach Darren Lambert said of Gaskins. “That’s her. She is a great pitcher. … She was shutting us down pretty good tonight.”
The contest figured to be a pitcher’s duel between Gaskins and Hornbaker. In the season opener for both teams, Page County won 2-1 as Gaskins tossed a five-hitter with 15 strikeouts and Hornbaker had a three-hitter with 12 Ks.
The two juniors went pitch-for-pitch for the first five innings.
Hornbaker allowed two hits in that span, one to Gaskins who was cut down trying to steal second by the Eagles’ catcher Jenna Hindman.
“She did a great job, too, for five innings,” Page County coach Alan Knight said of Hornbaker, who would allow six hits and strike out 12. “We struggled just to put a ball in play off of her for awhile.”
The Panthers finally got to Hornbaker, who had been working ahead in the count, in the sixth. A leadoff walk to No. 8 hitter Ali Purdham started the outburst. Purdham took second on a passed ball, but Hornbaker battled back with a strikeout.
Leadoff hitter Roudabush then lined an RBI single to left-center and took second on the throw to the infield. A wild pitch moved Roudabush to third before Jocelyne Rinker lined an RBI single to center. Pinch-runner Taryrn Eppard swiped second and with two outs scored when the Eagles dropped a pop-up to make it 3-0.
“We were excited, but we were also nervous because we knew how big of a game this was,” Gaskins said. “We struggled hitting at first, but then the bats started coming through and we started stringing hits together when it mattered.”
An inning later, it was again a walk to Purdham that led to runs for the Panthers. After Purdham drew a two-out walk, Adryn Martin followed with her second single of the game. Facing a 1-2 count, Roudabush lined a shot down the right-field line that rolled all of the way to the fence for a two-run triple and 5-0 lead.
“She puts the ball in play,” said Knight of Roudabush, who started the season hitting seventh in the Panthers’ order. “She battles.”
The Eagles’ bats had nothing for Gaskins, who says she throws consistently in the low 60’s. With a college scout in the stands, she had every pitch working in her repertoire, especially her riseball and fastball.
“No walks, no baserunners, you’re not going to win,” Lambert said with a chuckle.
In addition to throwing her first perfect game, Gaskins was able to attain another first, striking out Edwards, who is headed to Division I James Madison. Gaskins got Edwards in the first and on a 3-2 offering in a nine-pitch at-bat in the fourth.
“Oh my gosh, she is a great ballplayer,” Gaskins said of the reigning district Player of the Year. “I’d never struck her out before. I was like, ‘One time before she graduates I want to strike her out.’ I love playing against her because she is always going to give me a fight. She challenges me and she’s the kind of player I always want to go up against.”
“She did a great job,” Knight said of Gaskins, who improved to 14-2 on the season. “I think it was a great team effort. She pitched really well in the circle and again it’s a perfect game. But, we still made plays behind her and we ended up scoring some runs to win the game. That’s the key.”
Clarke County, playing for the first time since April 24, will look to rebound in a busy week. The Eagles are scheduled to play Central on Tuesday, Madison County on Wednesday and Strasburg on Friday.
“It’s a tough stretch for us,” Lambert said. “We’ll know where we stand at the end of the week.”
