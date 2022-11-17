The Millbrook High School football team knows a lot of people consider the Pioneers a big underdog when they travel to Kettle Run on Friday in the Region 4C semifinals.
They’ve been there and done that already in these playoffs.
Millbrook (6-5) is the lowest seeded team (third in the Class 4 Northwestern District) still alive in this regional, having knocked off Dulles No. 2 Tuscarora 14-13 in the opening round last week. The Huskies, 9-1 at the time, had been to three consecutive regional finals and advanced to the state title game in 2019.
Pioneers coach Josh Haymore, whose team has won five out of its last six games, said his team embraces the role of taking on a favorite.
“Going into the game where you’re the underdog and no one expects you to win, let’s just go and have fun,” he said. “Let’s go play our style of football, play hard and have fun with each other. Play the game that we’ve worked since November 17th of last year to be able to get to. It’s 48 minutes to see if you can get 48 more minutes next week. It’s just fun.”
Haymore said the Pioneers wear their battle scars with pride. The process of gaining them over the course of a 1-9 record last fall and a 1-4 start this season has hardened his team.
“I think that’s one of the advantages we had over Tuscarora last week and hopefully it will be an advantage against Kettle Run this week is that we’ve faced adversity,” he said. “I don’t think Tuscarora was really behind ever besides the Loudoun County game (a 20-14 loss in the regular season). With us, we’ve been behind a bunch. The kids as we’ve went along and each game we played, I feel like they have gotten stronger mentally and physically. It’s been great.”
Millbrook will get a second shot at Kettle Run (11-0), the only blemish on the Pioneers’ record over the final six games. The Cougars took advantage of an early turnover and built a 21-0 lead before Millbrook had run five offensive plays. The Kettle Run lead would grow as high as 52-19 early in the fourth quarter before the Pioneers cut the margin to 52-32 at the end.
“Once we settled down and realized we could play, we did pretty well, but by then it was too late,” Haymore said of the contest.
Last week, it was the Pioneers who took advantage of mistakes. Though Tuscarora held a big edge in total yardage (313-96), Millbrook held a 2-0 edge in turnovers. Ryan Hecker returned an interception for a touchdown and Javell Holmes’ interception set up a touchdown drive.
“To me it doesn’t matter if we have 15 yards of offense and they have 500,” Haymore said. “As long as we are one point higher than them, it doesn’t matter.”
The Pioneers will certainly face a challenge in holding down a Kettle Run offense that has been tough for anyone to stop this season. The Cougars have been held below 30 points just twice (27 and 25).
Kettle Run can beat you either in the air or on the ground.
Quarterback Abram Chumley has thrown for a whopping 2,387 yards and 28 touchdowns this season and is completing nearly 74 percent of his passes. He had four TD tosses to three different receivers in last week’s 38-7 romp against Heritage, a team the Cougars had beaten 27-14 to open the season.
Chumley’s favorite target is Jordan Tapscott, the Class 4 Northwestern District Offensive Player of the Year who has 66 catches for 1,395 yards and 16 TDs. Sam Rodgers has five TD catches, including two last week.
The Cougars also feature running back Colton Quaker, who cracked the 1,000-yard mark last week and has 1,038 yards and 15 touchdowns on 156 carries. Chumley has rushed for seven scores and fullback Peyton Mehaffey is dangerous around the goal line (5 TDs) and swinging out of the backfield (2 TD catches).
“They are fundamentally sound and they do the right things,” Haymore said. “If teams try to take away Tapscott, the other guys can answer. If they try to take away [Quaker], then they’ll throw the ball. They have a good set of weapons.”
Millbrook’s defense, led by linebacker Cohen Creswell (94 tackles, 5 pass breakups) and defensive end Cole Purdy (40 tackles, 4 sacks), has not allowed more than 14 points over the past three games.
The Pioneers will look to get their running game going against the Cougars’ defense, which is lead by Northwestern Defensive Player of the Year Mehaffey at linebacker.
Tyson Mallory leads the single-wing attack with 1,327 yards and 12 TDs on 192 carries. Quarterback Detric Brown has rushed for 814 yards and 19 touchdowns on 152 carries.
Trailing early, the Pioneers had to throw more against the Cougars in the first matchup. Brown completed 6 of 12 passes for 144 yards and a TD in that contest. For the season, Brown is 48 of 108 for 1,061 yards and four TDs.
Haymore said he will have to see what Kettle Run’s Charlie Porterfield and staff have worked up to adjust the plan of attack.
“It depends on what they do,” he said. “With our offense, you could watch a four-man front all week and they show up in a five-man front. You could watch a five-man front and the end up in a three-man or a six-man front or whatever.
“You really don’t know what they do or what they are going to game plan. If they do what they did last time, they didn’t change too much from their base defense. They did some different nuances, but I didn’t think they strayed away from their regular defense too much.”
Like all games, Haymore believes the keys to winning are field position, time of possession and turnovers.
There’s a heavy emphasis on the last one. According to their stats on MaxPreps, the Cougars have turned the ball over just five times this season (three interceptions and two fumbles).
“We have to eliminate the turnovers,” Haymore said. “You can’t play with a team that is so high on turnovers in the plus region and you turn the ball over. You have to flip that. You have to find ways to get the ball back to your offense. You have to keep the time of possession and field position and being able to not turn the ball over and score.”
Haymore also said his team must get off to a better start than the first meeting and he believes the Pioneers will do that.
“I think the key is that we’ve played disciplined football the past couple of few weeks,” he said. “We just need to do that again. We need to make sure we play disciplined, physical football and hold on to the football.”
