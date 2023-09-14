It’s been a while since the Millbrook football team opened its season 3-0, but the Pioneers accomplished that with a 21-14 win against Brentsville on Monday.
There hasn’t been much time to celebrate that first 3-0 start since 2017 because Millbrook had to get right back to work. The Pioneers were right back at practice Tuesday preparing to host Skyline at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Knocking off Brentsville, a Region 3B champion and state semifinalist last season, was a big win for Millbrook. The Tigers had beaten the Pioneers’ Northwestern District rivals Sherando and James Wood to open the season.
The Pioneers trailed twice by a touchdown against Brentsville in the rain-delayed contest, but rallied to force overtime, eventually winning on Jonah Mihill’s 10-yard TD run on the first play of the extra period.
“It makes the short week a little bit better,” Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said of the Pioneers’ win over Brentsville. “… We did what we needed to get done, but we didn’t do as much as we normally would because of time. I think it’s done good things for us. Everybody’s attitude is good, but still realizing we need to fix things and get things right.”
Millbrook’s defense, thanks to a goal-line stand in the second half and some excellent play, was able to hold Brentsville to just one score after play resumed late in the first quarter on Monday. The Tigers had been averaging 34.5 points per game.
So far this season, Millbrook’s defense is giving up less than nine points per game. Led by Cohen Creswell (28 tackles) and Fernando Martinez (19 tackles), the Pioneers are giving up 217 yards per game.
“We had a lot of returners — not returning starters, but returners,” Haymore said. “They’ve played in this defense now and they understand what’s expected. They’re playing fast because they really don’t have to think. They’re doing a good job of that.”
The Pioneers will have to keep an eye Skyline tailback Aidan Vaught, who has rushed for three touchdowns this season, all of them 20 yards or longer.
“I think he is a really good football player,” Haymore said of Vaught, who had a 44-yard TD run against the Colonels last week. “I can’t tell by film how really big those [linemen] are, but they do look big. … To me, they’re a big team. We’ve got to come and play and be physical. They have got some weapons.”
The Pioneers also have some dangerous players in their single wing. Kyler Jackson leads the area in rushing with 573 yards on 45 carries (a 12.7 average per carry) and has scored six touchdowns. The quarterback Mihill has rushed for 262 yards on 36 carries (a 7.2 average) and scored four TDs. He’s only thrown four passes all season, but one of those was a 64-yard TD strike to tight end Cole Purdy on Monday.
“We could have done a little bit better on Monday,” Haymore said of the offense. “I think we were physical. I don’t think that is the question. I think it was a good film session to sit and watch where the holes were changed compared to the different types of defenses. They are a good defense. They’re fast and they’re physical. They are one of the top teams in Class 3. It was good for our kids on offense to see against a good defense that they can move the ball.”
Haymore said that win meant a lot.
“Games like that, it kind of proves to them that they can do it,” he said. “We were down twice in that game and I think it shows a lot of character with our kids. Playing in a big game like that and not hanging your head when you get down and keep fighting, playing and moving the ball, I think that helps.”
Haymore hopes that even with a limited practice schedule the Pioneers can keep up their level of play, while fine tuning some things that they talked about on Tuesday.
“I want to see our kids come out and be physical like always,” he said. “Seeing what we saw on Monday and being limited in practices, we’ve done a good job of scheduling the fixes of the fundamentals. The kids have really taken it to heart that, ‘We’ve got to do this. These are things that we’ve got to do and when we do them it will help us a lot.’ I think they’re really starting to buy in.
“I want to see them fix there mistakes and fix the things we talked about in our meeting and still be physical and run the ball hard and also play good defense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.