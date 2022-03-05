Sherando High School’s first-ever trip to the state girls’ basketball playoffs got off to a horrible start, but the Warriors didn’t go down without a fight.
Trailing 18-2 after one quarter on the road against 2021 Class 4 runner-up Pulaski County, Sherando got to within five points in the second half before the Cougars held on for a 54-44 quarterfinal victory.
Pulaski County (23-3) will travel to Millbrook on Monday at 6 p.m. for a semifinal clash. The Warriors finished their most successful season 20-7.
Nothing went right for the Warriors in the opening eight minutes. Paige Huff scored all eight of her points in the quarter to help the Cougars take their commanding 16-point lead.
“We just could not buy a shot in the first quarter,” Sherando coach Brooklyn Wilson said via a telephone from the team bus after the game in Dublin. “I’m not excited to see the field goal percentage from the start of the game. We got some open looks and were doing some of the things we wanted to do on offense, but we just couldn’t put the ball in the basket.
“We also gave up way too many transition points,” Wilson added. “We didn’t get back on defense quick enough and let them get some run-outs. We dug a hole that was a little too deep to get ourselves out of.”
The Warriors trailed 26-9 at the break, but Wilson said her team did not give up hope.
“It’s one of the reasons I’m so proud of them and so proud to be their coach — they just fight regardless of the situation and circumstance,” she said. “They outscored us by one (point) in the second (quarter), so we went in at halftime and said obviously we can play with them. It comes down to how we execute.”
Wilson then challenged her squad.
“I said, ‘There’s still a lot of ballgame left. It’s up to you guys. We can check out and call it a season and just ride out these last 16 minutes or we can come out aggressive and fighting.’ That’s exactly what they did. They never gave up.”
Led by Grace Burke, the Warriors charged out of the locker room. Burke, held scoreless in the first half, nailed four 3-pointers and scored 14 of her team-high 16 points in the quarter.
Sherando rallied to within 31-26 with 2:40 left in the third before the Cougars extended the lead to 39-29 at the period’s end. Erin Russell scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter to help Pulaski County pull out the win.
“We were right there,” Wilson said. “We just couldn’t get it done.”
Ally Fleenor had 16 points and Keslyn Secrist notched 12 to lead the Cougars. Isabel Hall netted nine points, while Jaiden Polston had seven and Asia Williams scored six for the Warriors.
Wilson said the tough loss does not tarnish a special season.
“I’ve never experienced a team that can just fight through adversity the way that they do,” she said. “We’ve had a ton of stuff within the team and a ton of stuff outside of the team like COVID, sickness and a few injuries. We’ve had games and calls that didn’t go our way. It never mattered with this group of girls. There were several instances where we could have thrown in the towel, but regardless of the situation they just fought so, so hard, more than I could have ever asked them, too.”
The Warriors lose six seniors, including starters Ella Carlson and Hall. They’ll return seven including leading scorers Burke and Polston.
“We lose six of our 13 players, but the seven that are returning are a good mix as far as position goes and as well as experience,” Wilson said. “… We’re returning a lot of solid players who will step in and fill some really big shoes. It’s hard to think about next year right now, but we have some things to look forward to.”
And maybe one of those things could be another run at the state playoffs.
“It’s a great experience for the girls, more so than the just the excitement, the experience and the exposure,” Wilson said of making the states. “It’s what we needed to see. Hey, we’re turning into a good program and a serious program. If we can continue to put the work in … we can certainly get here again in the future. It just shows to you outside of basketball when you set a goal that if you work hard to achieve it that you can get there. That’s a great life lesson as well.”
